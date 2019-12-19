191 Dianna Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Acres Green will welcome you with 1,700 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include a swamp cooler, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Acres Green Park, Lonesome Pine Park, Sweetwater Park and Willow Creek. Also nearby are Costco, Home Depot, United Artists Movie Theater, Park Meadows, Centennial Promenade Shops, Willow Creek Shopping Center and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and C-470.



Nearby schools include Acres Green Elementary School, Cresthill Middle School, and Highlands Ranch High School.



2 medium pets are welcome upon owner approval, a pet deposit, and $35/month pet rent.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



**** CHOOSE A 6 OR 12 MONTH LEASE !! ***



