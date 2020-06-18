619 Winship Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Don’t Miss out on this beautiful Centrally located 2 Story Home. - Beautiful 2 story home, in a centrally located neighborhood. Formica tile, Laminated flooring in living space & carpet in bedrooms, Living Room, Family Room, Gas Heating A/C, blinds/curtains & Large back yard. Pets Negotiable.



Thank you for your interest in our properties. For additional information, you may call Select property, at 530-671-8181. Please review our leasing criteria below to determine if this property is a good fit for you.

Leasing Criteria –

• Each Adult over the age of 18 who will be residing in the home will be required to submit an application with a $35 processing fee

• Household income 3X the rent

• A good rental history which can be verified (preferably two years)

• Good credit 650 or above – must include none of the following:



? *Judgments

? *Liens

? *Collections

? *Bankruptcies

? *Late Payments

? *Prior Evictions



