All apartments in Yuba City
Find more places like 619 Winship Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yuba City, CA
/
619 Winship Rd.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

619 Winship Rd.

619 Winship Road · (530) 671-8181
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

619 Winship Road, Yuba City, CA 95991

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 619 Winship Rd. · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don’t Miss out on this beautiful Centrally located 2 Story Home. - Beautiful 2 story home, in a centrally located neighborhood. Formica tile, Laminated flooring in living space & carpet in bedrooms, Living Room, Family Room, Gas Heating A/C, blinds/curtains & Large back yard. Pets Negotiable.

Thank you for your interest in our properties. For additional information, you may call Select property, at 530-671-8181. Please review our leasing criteria below to determine if this property is a good fit for you.
Leasing Criteria –
• Each Adult over the age of 18 who will be residing in the home will be required to submit an application with a $35 processing fee
• Household income 3X the rent
• A good rental history which can be verified (preferably two years)
• Good credit 650 or above – must include none of the following:

? *Judgments
? *Liens
? *Collections
? *Bankruptcies
? *Late Payments
? *Prior Evictions

(RLNE5851989)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 Winship Rd. have any available units?
619 Winship Rd. has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 619 Winship Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
619 Winship Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 Winship Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 619 Winship Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 619 Winship Rd. offer parking?
No, 619 Winship Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 619 Winship Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 619 Winship Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 Winship Rd. have a pool?
No, 619 Winship Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 619 Winship Rd. have accessible units?
No, 619 Winship Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 619 Winship Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 619 Winship Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 619 Winship Rd. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 619 Winship Rd. has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 619 Winship Rd.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CA
Folsom, CADavis, CARancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CAAntelope, CAWest Sacramento, CAChico, CA
El Dorado Hills, CAFair Oaks, CAOrangevale, CARosemont, CAGranite Bay, CANorth Highlands, CALake Wildwood, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-ChicoCalifornia State University-Sacramento
Sacramento City CollegeSierra College
William Jessup University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity