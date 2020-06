Amenities

Excited to present this move-in ready home. Tall ceilings, granite counters in the kitchen, and a fireplace in the family room. The upstairs loft area can be walled for the 4th bedroom. Backyard has a large covered patio that is the width of the house, great for entertaining.