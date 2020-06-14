26 Apartments for rent in Westlake Village, CA with gym
Westlake Village, CA is the filming place of a number of different famed movies and television shows, such as "Robin Hood" and "Laredo," as well as "Tarzan," "Gunsmoke," and "Bonanza."
If you like the idea of living in Los Angeles County, just north of Malibu and 20 minutes from the beach, Westlake Village is worth a look. With only 8,270 people, it's pretty tiny, but it is also conveniently located between the US 101 and the Pacific Coast Highway. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Westlake Village renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.