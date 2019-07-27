All apartments in View Park-Windsor Hills
5846 Condon Ave

5846 Condon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5846 Condon Avenue, View Park-Windsor Hills, CA 90056
View Park-Windsor Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Coming Soon! Lively Lower Level 1 bedroom 1 bathroom with Brand New Upgrades!! - Hidden away on the lower level of a cozy complex, this 1 bedroom apartment is a must see! There are beautiful brand new flooring throughout. The living room has a LARGE WINDOW making it light and bright. The kitchen has a dual sink, stove and fridge and plenty of cabinet space. The bedroom is spacious, has a nice sized closet with shelves at the top which are great for storing away the extras. The bathroom has a combination shower and tub. The hallway has a linen closet with great built-ins. Laundry is on-site and parking is available with increased rent. This community centrally located and minutes to LAX, The Ladera Center and much more!!!

Property Features:
- Parking Garage Based on availability (Rents separately)
- On-site Laundry
- Online Resident Portal: Pay Online, Request Maintenance Service Online, Check your balance any time

Apartment Features:
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Granite Counter-tops
- New Bath Vanity and Fixtures
- New vinyl plank flooring
- Good amount of storage space

Some Qualifying Information:
- Income: Must be 2.5x advertised rent
- Credit Score: 600-650, may be approved with conditions; 651+ for no conditions. Under 600 does not meet standards.
- A detailed Rental Policy is available in our application process.

Please ask us about our animal policy!

For more details on renting this property Contact: Martisa Mapp (323) 207-0833

Minutes to LAX, Kaiser Permanente, Kindred Hospital Los Angeles, Ladera Park.
90056
90043, 90045, 90008, 90230, 90302, West LA, Culver City, Marina Del Ray, Venice, La Brea, Santa Monica, abd123

Please note: Photos may not be of exact apartment home available*Square footage, when listed or from inquiry, is approximate*Pricing is subject to change without notice*Pricing can vary between similar apartments for many reasons*Features may vary between similar apartments*Renter to verify all information, including availability*Rental Policy may change without notice*Price breaks are extended to all Applicants, no matter what may have been previously advertised*MonemCo adheres to all Fair Housing guidelines and all housing laws*

For general questions please feel free to email us: leasingwestla@monemco.com

Apply Online Today to get Pre-Qualified!
http://www.mcapartmentsla.com/vacancies/

(RLNE5023392)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5846 Condon Ave have any available units?
5846 Condon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in View Park-Windsor Hills, CA.
What amenities does 5846 Condon Ave have?
Some of 5846 Condon Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5846 Condon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5846 Condon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5846 Condon Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5846 Condon Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5846 Condon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5846 Condon Ave offers parking.
Does 5846 Condon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5846 Condon Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5846 Condon Ave have a pool?
No, 5846 Condon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5846 Condon Ave have accessible units?
No, 5846 Condon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5846 Condon Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5846 Condon Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5846 Condon Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5846 Condon Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
