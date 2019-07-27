5846 Condon Ave

Amenities

Coming Soon! Lively Lower Level 1 bedroom 1 bathroom with Brand New Upgrades!! - Hidden away on the lower level of a cozy complex, this 1 bedroom apartment is a must see! There are beautiful brand new flooring throughout. The living room has a LARGE WINDOW making it light and bright. The kitchen has a dual sink, stove and fridge and plenty of cabinet space. The bedroom is spacious, has a nice sized closet with shelves at the top which are great for storing away the extras. The bathroom has a combination shower and tub. The hallway has a linen closet with great built-ins. Laundry is on-site and parking is available with increased rent. This community centrally located and minutes to LAX, The Ladera Center and much more!!!



Property Features:

- Parking Garage Based on availability (Rents separately)

- On-site Laundry

- Online Resident Portal: Pay Online, Request Maintenance Service Online, Check your balance any time



Apartment Features:

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Granite Counter-tops

- New Bath Vanity and Fixtures

- New vinyl plank flooring

- Good amount of storage space



Some Qualifying Information:

- Income: Must be 2.5x advertised rent

- Credit Score: 600-650, may be approved with conditions; 651+ for no conditions. Under 600 does not meet standards.

- A detailed Rental Policy is available in our application process.



Please ask us about our animal policy!



For more details on renting this property Contact: Martisa Mapp (323) 207-0833



Minutes to LAX, Kaiser Permanente, Kindred Hospital Los Angeles, Ladera Park.

(RLNE5023392)