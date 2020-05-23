All apartments in View Park-Windsor Hills
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

5611 Overdale Dr

5611 Overdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5611 Overdale Drive, View Park-Windsor Hills, CA 90043
View Park-Windsor Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 06/15/20 Overdale Drive - Property Id: 278993

Beautiful single-family home! Freestanding house recently remodeled with new hardwood floors, freshly painted, and new tile floors. Two (2) car garage parking, closed in backyard, fireplace, washer and dryer hookups. This Family friendly 1,565 sq ft home with 3 bedrooms & 1.5 baths with an additional family room in the back. Quiet neighborhood.
- New Kitchen title floors
- New Living Room, Dining Room, Bed Rooms, Hallway Hard Wood Floors
- New Hot Water Heater
- Garage connected to house - easy access to the home
- Closed backyard with a wall

Location, location, location! The property is minutes from shopping, dining, and culture. The elementary, middle and high schools are in close distance. Windsor Elementary School 2.8 miles, Alliance William & Carol Ouchi High School 2.8 miles and View Park Preparatory Accelerated Charter Middle School 3.6 miles.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/278993
Property Id 278993

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5784540)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5611 Overdale Dr have any available units?
5611 Overdale Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in View Park-Windsor Hills, CA.
What amenities does 5611 Overdale Dr have?
Some of 5611 Overdale Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5611 Overdale Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5611 Overdale Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5611 Overdale Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5611 Overdale Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in View Park-Windsor Hills.
Does 5611 Overdale Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5611 Overdale Dr offers parking.
Does 5611 Overdale Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5611 Overdale Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5611 Overdale Dr have a pool?
No, 5611 Overdale Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5611 Overdale Dr have accessible units?
No, 5611 Overdale Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5611 Overdale Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5611 Overdale Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5611 Overdale Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5611 Overdale Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

