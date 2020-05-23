5611 Overdale Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available 06/15/20 Overdale Drive - Property Id: 278993



Beautiful single-family home! Freestanding house recently remodeled with new hardwood floors, freshly painted, and new tile floors. Two (2) car garage parking, closed in backyard, fireplace, washer and dryer hookups. This Family friendly 1,565 sq ft home with 3 bedrooms & 1.5 baths with an additional family room in the back. Quiet neighborhood.

- New Kitchen title floors

- New Living Room, Dining Room, Bed Rooms, Hallway Hard Wood Floors

- New Hot Water Heater

- Garage connected to house - easy access to the home

- Closed backyard with a wall



Location, location, location! The property is minutes from shopping, dining, and culture. The elementary, middle and high schools are in close distance. Windsor Elementary School 2.8 miles, Alliance William & Carol Ouchi High School 2.8 miles and View Park Preparatory Accelerated Charter Middle School 3.6 miles.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/278993

Property Id 278993



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5784540)