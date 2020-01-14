All apartments in View Park-Windsor Hills
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

4242 S Victoria Ave

4242 South Victoria Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4242 South Victoria Avenue, View Park-Windsor Hills, CA 90008
View Park-Windsor Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available now!!! Amaizing 3bed/ 2bath home with bonus room/office space. The main house is 2,087sqf and the lot is a total of 6,500sqf. House comes with Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave, HVAC Unit, Washer and Dryer. Large bedrooms with great closet space and a recently remodeled bathroom. This unique home has a breakfast nook, formal dining room, living-room with fireplace and separate large family room. A must see to appreciate the size of this lovely home!

Work from home? Additional room can be turned into the perfect office, play ground or the perfect man cave!. Unique home with front and back yard great for entertaining or to enjoy it with the family. House has artificial turf at front and back yard to help the environment and minimize water usage. A great vegetable garden area in the back yard.

Large driveway to park up to 4 cars! A rare opportunity to lease a home in View Park/Leimert Park area with terrific curb appeal and proximity to LAX, Culver City, USC and downtown Los Angeles. The property is also within walking distance to Baldwin Hills-Crenshaw Shopping Center, the new Kaiser Permanente Facility and the Crenshaw/LAX transit corridor. Will consider pets with additional deposit!

Call or txt Pablo to view the home: 323-401-1919

(RLNE5348679)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4242 S Victoria Ave have any available units?
4242 S Victoria Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in View Park-Windsor Hills, CA.
What amenities does 4242 S Victoria Ave have?
Some of 4242 S Victoria Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4242 S Victoria Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4242 S Victoria Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4242 S Victoria Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4242 S Victoria Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4242 S Victoria Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4242 S Victoria Ave offers parking.
Does 4242 S Victoria Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4242 S Victoria Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4242 S Victoria Ave have a pool?
No, 4242 S Victoria Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4242 S Victoria Ave have accessible units?
No, 4242 S Victoria Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4242 S Victoria Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4242 S Victoria Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4242 S Victoria Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4242 S Victoria Ave has units with air conditioning.
