4242 S Victoria Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground dogs allowed pet friendly

Available now!!! Amaizing 3bed/ 2bath home with bonus room/office space. The main house is 2,087sqf and the lot is a total of 6,500sqf. House comes with Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave, HVAC Unit, Washer and Dryer. Large bedrooms with great closet space and a recently remodeled bathroom. This unique home has a breakfast nook, formal dining room, living-room with fireplace and separate large family room. A must see to appreciate the size of this lovely home!



Work from home? Additional room can be turned into the perfect office, play ground or the perfect man cave!. Unique home with front and back yard great for entertaining or to enjoy it with the family. House has artificial turf at front and back yard to help the environment and minimize water usage. A great vegetable garden area in the back yard.



Large driveway to park up to 4 cars! A rare opportunity to lease a home in View Park/Leimert Park area with terrific curb appeal and proximity to LAX, Culver City, USC and downtown Los Angeles. The property is also within walking distance to Baldwin Hills-Crenshaw Shopping Center, the new Kaiser Permanente Facility and the Crenshaw/LAX transit corridor. Will consider pets with additional deposit!



Call or txt Pablo to view the home: 323-401-1919



(RLNE5348679)