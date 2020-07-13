156 Apartments for rent in Union City, CA with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Union City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
12 Units Available
Mission Sierra Apartment Homes
34864 Mission Blvd, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,016
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
840 sqft
These apartment cottages boast balconies overlooking courtyards, large closets and extra storage. A gym, pool and covered parking are on site. BART access is nearby, and Highway 880 provides direct access to San Francisco.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
32 Units Available
The Union Flats
34588 11th St, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,205
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
1002 sqft
Brand-new apartments with ultra-modern architecture. Complex has one- and two-bedroom apartments and work/live lofts. Community features a pool and sundeck. Close to the Union City Transit Center and Mission Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
29 Units Available
Avalon Union City
24 Union Sq, Union City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,270
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
1261 sqft
Large modern apartments just steps from shopping and dining. Near Dry Creek Pioneer Regional Park. Walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community has elevators and garage parking. Bike storage on site.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
12 Units Available
eaves Union City
2175 Decoto Rd, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
830 sqft
Bright apartments near Alvarado-Niles Road in a very walkable neighborhood. Air conditioning and fireplace. Walk-in closets. Private balcony or patio. Community has pool and sauna. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 02:42am
12 Units Available
Parkside
1501 Decoto Rd, Union City, CA
Studio
$1,791
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
817 sqft
Near Highway 880 and 680. This smoke-free community is near Fremont Hub Shopping Center. On-site amenities include a pool, courtyard and 24-hour gym. Walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and updated appliances provided.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 02:42am
$
10 Units Available
Skylark
34655 Skylark Dr, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,120
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,527
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,978
1056 sqft
Prime location close to the Quarry Lakes Recreational Area, I-880, and I-680. Apartments have fully equipped kitchens, private patio/balcony, and large walk-in closets. Enjoy the swimming pool, playground, fire pit, and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
7 Units Available
Sofi Union City
31770 Alvarado Blvd, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,268
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,586
845 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,393
1119 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-880 and I-580. Luxury community features pool, playground, and gym, as well as 24-hour maintenance. Unit includes hardwood floors, walk-in closets, dishwasher and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
5 Units Available
Parc Medallion
2500 Medallion Dr, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,985
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Choose from one- or two-bedroom open floor plans with modern bathrooms. Complex has landscaped grounds, a large pool and an outdoor lounge area. Easy to get to major freeways and Union Landing.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
31365 Cape View Dr.
31365 Cape View Drive, Union City, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,890
2730 sqft
31365 Cape View Dr. Available 08/01/20 $3890 / 5 BR - STUNNING UNION CITY MODEL HOME FOR RENT - This gorgeous Ponderosa Landing home may be the nicest 5 bedroom rental in Union City.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
34740 Skylark Dr #2
34740 Skylark Drive, Union City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
910 sqft
Walking distance to Union City Bart Station, Marina Food and Logan High - - Two stories 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom - kitchen has granite counter top, breakfast bar, pantry - Pergo flooring throughout - Bright unit, large bedroom with walk in closet and

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
31219 Fredi St
31219 Fredi Street, Union City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1432 sqft
This newly renovated cozy 4-bed, 2.5 bath Duet Home is conveniently located in a good neighborhood within walking distance to elementary and middle schools, close to Union Landing shopping center, entertainment and easy freeway access.

1 of 14

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
34605 Arroyo Drive
34605 Arroyo Drive, Union City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,395
1881 sqft
UC Single Family Home has new paint, flooring, appliances - Address-34605 Arroyo Drive Union City, CA. 94587 Rent-$3,395 Deposit-$3,495 Bedrooms-4 Bathrooms-2.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
32020 Paloma Ct
32020 Paloma Court, Union City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1126 sqft
Available 08/06/20 Spacious Town-home with attached 2-car garage - Property Id: 118521 Gorgeous and tastefully upgraded town-home nestled in a quiet court location. An open floor plan Featuring a spacious master suite with walk in closet.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2948 Flint St
2948 Flint Street, Union City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
943 sqft
$2,300/mo KEY FEATURES Year Built: 1986 Sq Footage: 943 sqft.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2640 Great Arbor Way
2640 Great Arbor Way, Union City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
903 sqft
2640 Great Arbor Way Available 08/01/20 Union City Townhome on Alvarado Niles - Up for a rent is is a 2 bedroom 1 bath charming corner upper unit townhome. This airy and open townhome offers 902 sqft.
Results within 1 mile of Union City
Verified

1 of 127

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
11 Units Available
Ardenwood
Ardenwood Forest
5016 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
Studio
$1,800
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,085
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
864 sqft
On Paseo Padre Parkway just minutes from I-880. All-electric kitchens, built-in fireplaces, and washers and dryers inside the units. Huge bedrooms, and water, garbage, and sewage are included.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
24 Units Available
Northgate
Northgate Savoy
34077 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
Studio
$1,950
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
906 sqft
Located close to Northgate Community Park, shopping and schools. Units come with vertical blinds, ceiling fans and cable hookups. Community includes on-site laundry, parking and pool.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
$
7 Units Available
Casa Serena
36000 Fremont Boulevard, Fremont, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
835 sqft
At Casa Serena, our floor plans are designed with you in mind and offer the flexibility you need to make the most out of your new home. From studios to one and two-bedroom apartments, you will find the home that's "just right" for you.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
11 Units Available
Cabrillo
Brookvale Chateau
36163 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
921 sqft
Near American High School and Westridge Park. Within a quiet, gated community. Lots of space. On-site laundry, a large pool with sundeck, and ample parking. Lush landscaping throughout. Near Brookvale Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 08:41pm
5 Units Available
Brookvale
Suburbian Gardens
3750 Tamayo St, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1000 sqft
This lush garden community is sure to make you feel at home. Suburbian Gardens is just minutes from shopping, dining and so much more, but you wouldn't know it when you pass through our gates. We offer spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
Cabrillo
Pinebrook Apartments
35995 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,950
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
744 sqft
A two-story community with a beautiful courtyard, resort-like pool and greenspace. Smoke-free. Apartments feature updated appliances and a patio or balcony. Onsite carports, gym and grill area. Near the high school.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Ardenwood
5324 Shamrock Common
5324 Shamrock Common, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1668 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) This gorgeous, unfurnished, 3-bedroom, 2.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2759 Shellgate Circle
2759 Shellgate Circle, Hayward, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1964 sqft
2759 Shellgate Circle Available 07/16/20 2759 Shellgate Circle, Hayward, CA 94545 - This property approximate availability is 7/16/2020. This single story house is located in the Eden Shores community.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ardenwood
34036 Webfoot Loop
34036 Webfoot Loop, Fremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
2100 sqft
Available 07/18/20 Fremont House Corner Lot - Property Id: 310708 Bright and sunny home on a large corner lot (4650 SQFT) with 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Spacious family room and living room. 2 Car Garage.
City Guide for Union City, CA

Union City's Sugar Mill Landing Park is the site of the Bay Area Flight 93 Memorial, which is a tribute to the passengers and crew who died on the hijacked flight on 9/11.

Union City is located at the crossroads of several major destinations in northern California. San Francisco, Berkeley, Oakland, San Jose, Fremont, Redwood City and the Central Valley are all within easy driving distance. With the BART line, even driving is optional, as public transit covers the majority of the area for easy access without having to deal with traffic. The location is outstanding, resting peacefully along the southeastern shore of the San Francisco Bay, which provides stunning views of the setting sun every evening.

Having trouble with Craigslist Union City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Union City, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Union City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

