Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:52 PM

38 Luxury Apartments for rent in Tustin, CA

Luxury apartments in Tustin offer upscale living and the best amenities. Look for luxury apartments in city centers or popular neighborhoods with swimming pools, fitness center, roo...

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
2335 Tubbs Drive
2335 Tubbs Drive, Tustin, CA
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
6932 sqft
Exclusive Guard Gated Community of Tustin Ranch Estates, this Spectacular home sits on 26,615 square feet of Park Like grounds on a cul de sac.Roughly 6900 sq. feet of living space, is situated on more than ½ acre corner lot.
Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Orchard Hills
166 leafy pass
166 Leafy Pass, Irvine, CA
6 Bedrooms
$12,000
6200 sqft
Brand new luxury home with amazing view in gated Orchard Hills Alta Vista community.
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
350 South Olive Street
350 South Olive Street, Orange, CA
10 Bedrooms
$10,000
2950 sqft
This beautifully maintained Victorian home is perfect for a responsible group of students to make their own.

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
3840 E Mandeville Place
3840 East Mandeville Place, Orange, CA
5 Bedrooms
$11,000
5200 sqft
*VIRTUAL TOUR* STUNNING remodeled custom estate view home located in the prestigious guard-gated community of Hillcrest. 5 Bedrooms. 5 Bathrooms. Shows like a model home. Separate mother-in-law quarters with its own private entrance.

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Turtle Ridge
23 Grandview
23 Grandview, Irvine, CA
4 Bedrooms
$13,000
4074 sqft
Single Story Plan A La Cima Turtle Ridge Irvine. Elegant, Sophisticated with Panoramic views of mountains & glimmering City Lights. 12,500 sqft cul de sac lot with huge backyard.

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Shady Canyon
59 Vernal Spring
59 Vernal Spring, Irvine, CA
4 Bedrooms
$17,500
5211 sqft
Highly desirable single story Master's Collection estate home over half an acre lot with pasture views of rolling hills and the surrounding canyon.

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Shady Canyon
55 Boulder View
55 Boulder View, Irvine, CA
5 Bedrooms
$22,000
7200 sqft
This custom Shady Canyon estate blends the inviting warmth of a Tuscan farmhouse with every modern amenity. The home, known as Fattoria de Emo, encompasses approximately 7,200 square feet with 5 bedrooms, and 5-and-2-half baths.
Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Newport Beach
1516 W. Oceanfront
1516 W Oceanfront, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$11,950
1795 sqft
Breath Taking Luxury 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home on the Boardwalk of Newport Beach - Oceanfront living at its finest! Prime location in the heart of Newport Beach, on the sand.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
430 Carnation Avenue
430 Carnation Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
Live the Corona Del Mar lifestyle in the gorgeous 3 bed, 2.5 bath fully furnished vacation home, offered on a month to month basis with a two week minimum. Large 2,000 square foot upstairs unit with ocean views from patio off the living room.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
222 Heliotrope Avenue
222 Heliotrope Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
3822 sqft
222 Heliotrope Avenue Available 08/07/20 Weekly Rental For Corona del Mar Home For Short Term Rental - Inquire online for this weekly rental available for this Corona del Mar ocean view Cape Cod home! This home is an inviting vacation destination

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
West Newport Beach
3312 W. Oceanfront
3312 West Ocean Front, Newport Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$14,950
Furnished Winter Rental (Beginning November and Ending Early June) - Once you check in, you won't want to leave this cool and contemporary newly redone home on the boardwalk near 34th Street.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Crystal Cove
26 WHARFSIDE Drive
26 Wharfside Drive, Newport Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
4200 sqft
Beautiful, executive home in the prestigious gate-guarded community of Crystal Cove. Home features spacious, open floor plan with windows and french doors throughout.

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
111 EMERALD BAY
111 Bay Crest Drive, Orange County, CA
5 Bedrooms
$30,000
5900 sqft
EMERALD BAY | LAGUNA BEACH | FURNISHED LONG TERM LEASE | Located on the beach side of PCH and just a few steps to Emerald Bay’s private sand beach. 5 bedrooms plus 5.

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Shorecliffs
219 Evening Canyon Road
219 Evening Canyon Road, Newport Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$33,000
9520 sqft
Located steps away from - and with direct access to - Little Corona Beach, this is one of only four estate properties in the private community of Shore Cliffs.

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Pelican Hill
5 Canyon Rim
5 Canyon Rim, Newport Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$23,500
7058 sqft
Located within the gates of Newport Coast’s premiere private community, Pelican Hill, this grand estate offers serine resort living at every turn.

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Newport Ridge North
12 Nerval
12 Nerval, Newport Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
3722 sqft
Quality design touches throughout this exquisite detailed upgraded home within Newport Coast's prestigious guard gated community of Aubergine with 4 bedrooms including the main floor bedroom, 4 bathrooms (the 4th bathroom downstairs having a

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Pelican Hill
3 Shoreline
3 Shoreline, Newport Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$24,500
4380 sqft
In a topsy-turvy world, the owner of 3 Shoreline set out to create a home that soothed, a relaxing retreat that provides a place to nest and get away from the bustle of life.

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Pacific Ridge
4 Highpoint
4 Highpoint, Newport Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
4088 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished home is situated behind private gates above the Pacific Ocean and adjacent to thousands of acres of dedicated open space.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Pelican Hill
26 Tidal Surf
26 Tidal Surf, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
4000 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Magnificent Pelican Ridge Ocean View Home! This gorgeous, highly upgraded, immaculately maintained house comes with designer upgrades, plantation shutters, combination of hardwood and marble floors, separate family room, chef’s kitchen with

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Newport Center
1121 Santa Barbara Drive
1121 Santa Barbara Dr, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$17,000
2817 sqft
A Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 baths contemporary residence offers upscale hotel-style living with 5-star amenities, is situated in the luxurious and exclusive Meridian community mere moments to Fashion Island.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
West Newport Beach
5708 Seashore Drive
5708 Seashore Drive, Newport Beach, CA
6 Bedrooms
$20,000
2886 sqft
Located on the beach with no boardwalk this beach chic home has panoramic views up and down the gold coast. Direct access to the sand allows you to enjoy the California lifestyle right outside your back door.

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
1423 Emerald Bay
1423 Cross Haven Road, Orange County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$12,900
2874 sqft
This spectacular ocean view home is nestled behind the gates of the ultimate beach community of Emerald Bay.

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
308 Poppy Avenue
308 Poppy Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
2231 sqft
Must see beautiful ocean view mid-century modern cottage just steps from little Corona Beach. This home has been been extensively remodeled and is fully furnish and turn key.

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Dover Shores
1040 W Westwind Way
1040 West Wind Way, Newport Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$12,500
4314 sqft
Enjoy sweeping panoramic Back Bay, City Lights and Marina views from this recently updated Mid-Century modern home that was custom built around a spacious outdoor patio and private pool.
City Guide for Tustin, CA

"And they're gonna fall in love tonight / Underneath the Orange County sky / They sleep on the beach / Until they see the morning come." (-- Stefy, "Orange County")

Los Angeles may get most of the love when it comes to Southern California, but if you take a ride behind the Orange Curtain there lies a pretty nifty little place called Tustin. Roughly eight miles from the beach and sporting that typical So Cal sunshine, Tustin is a hidden gem in Orange County that many overlook, but they shouldn't. Boasting premier shopping destinations, unique recreational opportunities and easy access to everything, Tustin is a dream come true. Of course, it’s that part that gives some pause. Yeah, Cali isn't known for inexpensive living, and the price of habitation is high, but Tustin's stillless expensive than many places south of Long Beach like, ahem, Newport Beach even though it doesn't suffer from any lack of facilities. So grab your Range Rover and head for one the 25 Best Towns to Live Well in America, according to Forbes.

What to keep in mind when looking for luxury apartments in Tustin, CA

Luxury apartments in Tustin offer upscale living and the best amenities. Look for luxury apartments in city centers or popular neighborhoods with swimming pools, fitness center, rooftop terraces, covered parking, and doormen.

Finding luxury apartments in Tustin can be competitive, but there are usually several apartment complexes to choose from. Consider whether or not the amenities inside the apartment are as desirable as the shared amenities. The pool and tennis courts may look fantastic, but your kitchen could need an update. You should also consider the views and whether or not they fit your idea of luxurious living.

If cost is a factor, but you still want a luxury experience, try renting in a more residential neighborhood away from the action. Luxury apartments in Tustin will be pricey no matter where you look, but some buildings will be less expensive than others

