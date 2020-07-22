Apartment List
/
CA
/
turlock
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 6:40 PM

10 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Turlock, CA

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Turlock should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pe... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
The Boardwalk
950 W Zeering Rd, Turlock, CA
1 Bedroom
$820
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
964 sqft
The Boardwalk Apartments are located in a newly developed residential area of Turlock. We enjoy a convenient location right behind CSU Stanislaus as well as walking distance to Medeiros Elementary, Turlock Junior High, and Pitman High School.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
4 Units Available
Park Place Apartments
3701 Crowell Rd, Turlock, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,220
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Park Place in Turlock enjoys a prime location in one of the Valley's most accessible areas. We offer spacious studios, one bedrooms and two bedroom floor plans.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
1559 AVE S ARMACOST
1559 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1075 sqft
Luxury 2+2 apartment for rent. Whole complex exterior and unit interior freshly painted. Brand new double panned windows all around with new shades. New laminated wood floor in the living room with a fireplace. Bamboo hardwood floors in the bedrooms.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
1422 Ave S Bentley
1422 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,499
1797 sqft
PENTHOUSE: Charming CONDO 3 bedroom & 3 1/2 bath for Lease unit 301/Rent Upper Front unit in 6-unit building. (2 bedrooms plus loft opening to sundeck with private closet and full bathroom) beautiful very HIGH CEILING 25 feet. hardwood floors.

1 of 45

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Turlock
450 AVE N ROSSMORE
450 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,850
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to El Royale Apartments, one of the most well-preserved and architecturally significant 1920's historic landmarks in Los Angeles! Amenities include a 24-hr concierge, courtyard, pet friendly areas, valet parking, state of the art building

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
1363 Ave S Magnolia
1363 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
1594 sqft
Move into this beautiful 4 bedroom and 3 bath home newly built in 2015.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
1416 AVE S SPAULDING
1416 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1130 sqft
Charming lower unit of 1940 Traditional duplex for lease in Picfair Village. This remodeled 2 bedroom, 1.
Results within 1 mile of Turlock

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Wright
1051 9th Street
1051 9th Street, Stanislaus County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1096 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom with large backyard - Single story home with 1,096 square feet with a living room, casual dining area, washer and dryer hook-ups, central heat & air, ceiling fans, 2-car garage, and large backyard. 2 miles from highway 99.
Results within 5 miles of Turlock

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Keyes
5028 Rohde Rd #2
5028 Rohde Road, Keyes, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
5028 Rohde Rd #2 Available 04/15/20 Coming Soon 3 bedroom 1.5 bath, in Ceres - Please do not disturb tenants. Call Cloverland Property management to schedule appointment for viewing after April 15, 2020.
Results within 10 miles of Turlock

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
1013 Sonoma Avenue
1013 Sonoma Avenue, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1397 sqft
- This single-family home has 1,397 sqft with a spacious living room, dining area, hardwood flooring, granite counters, wall oven, counter cook-top, dishwasher, garbage disposal, inside laundry room (220-v), central heating & air conditioning,
City Guide for Turlock, CA

Known as the heart of California’s Central Valley and a bit more rural than some Golden State cities, Turlock is an agricultural hot spot and the home of a growing university campus.

Turlock’s appeal lies in its rustic nature and affordable cost of living, making it ideal location for those who want to save a buck or two while working in a nearby city. But people don’t just come here for the inexpensive rent; they come for the small community feel, the views of orchards and dairy farms on the local roads and that signature blend nature and culture.
You may think that a town known for its almond production and huge amount of churches would be mundane, overflowing with rural folk and set in its ways. Turlock begs to differ. Home to the California State University Stanislaus, with over 20 parks and a love of art, Turlock is a relaxed community with a hint of vibrancy. Students coalesce with families and retirees mingle with young professionals in this friendly valley town. This town is much more than meets the eye. Come get to know Turlock. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Turlock, CA

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Turlock should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Turlock may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Turlock. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

Similar Pages

Turlock 2 Bedroom ApartmentsTurlock 3 Bedroom Apartments
Turlock Apartments with GaragesTurlock Apartments with Parking
Turlock Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAStockton, CATracy, CARipon, CASonora, CALodi, CA
Merced, CAHollister, CAModesto, CALos Banos, CAHilmar-Irwin, CA
Ceres, CAPatterson, CALathrop, CAManteca, CAMountain House, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-StanislausUniversity of the Pacific
San Jose City College
San Jose State University