2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:15 PM
17 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Turlock, CA
Park Place Apartments
3701 Crowell Rd, Turlock, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
835 sqft
Park Place in Turlock enjoys a prime location in one of the Valley's most accessible areas. We offer spacious studios, one bedrooms and two bedroom floor plans.
Turlock
436 AVE S virgil
436 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1013 sqft
MODERN CONDOMINIUM! This gorgeous 2bed/2bath South facing unit gets abundant amounts of light and has a spacious balcony! The open floor plan comes equipped with beautiful new engineered hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, and Caesarstone
1424 Ave S Bentley
1424 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
1200 sqft
WESTWOOD/WEST LA AREA: Affordable luxury living in a beautiful modern building. Close to UCLA, Century City, Beverly Hills and major freeways. This unit offers a bright and open floor plan with large windows and plenty of natural light.
1326 Ave S Bronson
1326 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
811 sqft
Welcome to The Bronson apartments, a remodeled building located in the heart of Mid - Wilshire. Walk to shops and restaurants.
1940 AVE N HIGHLAND
1940 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1067 sqft
Best deal in the area! Great location in Hollywood. Gorgeous, fully furnished (optional), 2BR, 2BA condo with a large living area available in the very desirable "The Terraces on Highland" condominiums.
1444 AVE S SPAULDING
1444 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,600
1600 sqft
Stunning gated architectural duplex with saltwater pool in desirable Picfair Village.
1235 AVE S BRONSON
1235 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
800 sqft
Welcome to The Bronson Garden apartments, a newly remodeled building located in the heart of Mid - Wilshire. Walk to shops and restaurants. The property is gated and comes with 2 parking spaces per unit plus Den.
1517 AVE S BENTLEY
1517 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1509 sqft
ULTRA-LUXURIOUS ARCHITECTURAL SIDENCE - A LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH FIRE PLACE LEADS TO A SPACIOUS BALCONY - GOURMET KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL VIKING APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS AND ITALIAN CABINETS - HUGE MASTER SUITE/WITH WALK-IN CLOSET AND
Turlock
450 AVE N ROSSMORE
450 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,850
1400 sqft
Welcome to El Royale Apartments, one of the most well-preserved and architecturally significant 1920's historic landmarks in Los Angeles! Amenities include a 24-hr concierge, courtyard, pet friendly areas, valet parking, state of the art building
1559 AVE S ARMACOST
1559 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1075 sqft
Luxury 2+2 apartment for rent. Whole complex exterior and unit interior freshly painted. Brand new double panned windows all around with new shades. New laminated wood floor in the living room with a fireplace. Bamboo hardwood floors in the bedrooms.
1557 AVE S SIERRA BONITA
1557 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1300 sqft
Welcome to this charming first floor unit located in a small quiet building. This beautifully landscaped property features two bedrooms with great closets, spacious living room with beam ceilings.
1170 Ave S Hayworth
1170 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1475 sqft
Privately located behind tall hedges and gated, this lower duplex is brimming with modern updates and appointments; complementing the Spanish charm, original old-world character, and architectural elements.
1416 AVE S SPAULDING
1416 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1130 sqft
Charming lower unit of 1940 Traditional duplex for lease in Picfair Village. This remodeled 2 bedroom, 1.
Results within 1 mile of Turlock
1145 Ave S Holt
1145 West Avenue South, Stanislaus County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
9884 sqft
Charming traditional, Spacious apartment, 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom Traditional style spacious apartment, located in a great neighborhood, adjacent to Beverly Hills & Century City; functional floor plan, open, airy, with positive energy flow; closet
Results within 10 miles of Turlock
3045 7th Street
3045 7th Street, Ceres, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
975 sqft
DOWNTOWN CERES NEIGHBORHOOD! Freshly painted , 2 bedroom, 1 bath cozy living room with real hard wood floors-bright & cheery kitchen w/tile counters, breakfast bar-good size bedrooms-hallway bath w/tiled shower/tub combination.
2921 sixth st C
2921 6th Street, Ceres, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath with Laundry hookups - Property Id: 92313 Please read this Ad in its entirety. Qualifications: Fill out the Questionnaire.
Riverside Heights
125 Calaveras Ave.
125 Calaveras Avenue, Modesto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1090 sqft
Available Soon! - For current availability/application(s): visit our live website at www.cvhomes.