Turlock, CA
1415 AVE N SPAULDING
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

1415 AVE N SPAULDING

1415 West Avenue South · (310) 498-1195
Location

1415 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA 95380

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$11,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
fire pit
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
It's RARE that a home of such quality and taste comes on the market for lease in this prime Spaulding Square location. Published in Better Home and Gardens, this beautifully remodeled home is a sanctuary in the city, and close to everything the city has to offer. Inside this custom furnished home, there is an amazing chef's kitchen, formal living and dinning room, sun room/den, 2 large bedrooms, 2 luxurious bathrooms and the master bedroom has a tranquil sitting area. Outside there is also a detached, self contained Guest House with full bath & kitchenette w/ subzero appliances - can be used as a third bedroom or home office. The private backyard is ideal for social distancing, the garden is magical and includes fountains, lush landscaping, amazing trees and an outdoor living room w/ gas fire pit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 AVE N SPAULDING have any available units?
1415 AVE N SPAULDING has a unit available for $11,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1415 AVE N SPAULDING have?
Some of 1415 AVE N SPAULDING's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1415 AVE N SPAULDING currently offering any rent specials?
1415 AVE N SPAULDING isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 AVE N SPAULDING pet-friendly?
No, 1415 AVE N SPAULDING is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Turlock.
Does 1415 AVE N SPAULDING offer parking?
Yes, 1415 AVE N SPAULDING does offer parking.
Does 1415 AVE N SPAULDING have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1415 AVE N SPAULDING does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 AVE N SPAULDING have a pool?
No, 1415 AVE N SPAULDING does not have a pool.
Does 1415 AVE N SPAULDING have accessible units?
No, 1415 AVE N SPAULDING does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 AVE N SPAULDING have units with dishwashers?
No, 1415 AVE N SPAULDING does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1415 AVE N SPAULDING have units with air conditioning?
No, 1415 AVE N SPAULDING does not have units with air conditioning.
