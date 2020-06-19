1415 AVE N SPAULDING

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking

It's RARE that a home of such quality and taste comes on the market for lease in this prime Spaulding Square location. Published in Better Home and Gardens, this beautifully remodeled home is a sanctuary in the city, and close to everything the city has to offer. Inside this custom furnished home, there is an amazing chef's kitchen, formal living and dinning room, sun room/den, 2 large bedrooms, 2 luxurious bathrooms and the master bedroom has a tranquil sitting area. Outside there is also a detached, self contained Guest House with full bath & kitchenette w/ subzero appliances - can be used as a third bedroom or home office. The private backyard is ideal for social distancing, the garden is magical and includes fountains, lush landscaping, amazing trees and an outdoor living room w/ gas fire pit.