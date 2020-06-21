1232 E. Canal Dr

Amenities

3 bedroom bungalow in the heart of Turlock! - Updated 3 bedroom home in the heart of Turlock! Walking distance to downtown and you can watch the Christmas Parade from the front yard! Also walking distance to Turlock High School and Julien Elementary. The E. Canal Dr. walking/running path is across the street! Vintage charm with hardwood flooring, newer appliances, new flooring, new paint, and so much more. Partial basement with laundry and a converted loft with dedicated AC units! 2 car detached garage with bonus storage space. Alley access for possible boat or RV storage. Twice monthly gardener is also included in the rent. $1750 per month with a one year lease. $2000 security deposit. Pets are subject to approval and would require an increased deposit. Please visit our website at www.HomesbyFivestar.com or call 209-544-9000 for more details.



