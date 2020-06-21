All apartments in Turlock
Find more places like 1232 E. Canal Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Turlock, CA
/
1232 E. Canal Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1232 E. Canal Dr

1232 East Canal Drive · (209) 544-9000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Turlock
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1232 East Canal Drive, Turlock, CA 95380
Turlock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1232 E. Canal Dr · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1790 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 bedroom bungalow in the heart of Turlock! - Updated 3 bedroom home in the heart of Turlock! Walking distance to downtown and you can watch the Christmas Parade from the front yard! Also walking distance to Turlock High School and Julien Elementary. The E. Canal Dr. walking/running path is across the street! Vintage charm with hardwood flooring, newer appliances, new flooring, new paint, and so much more. Partial basement with laundry and a converted loft with dedicated AC units! 2 car detached garage with bonus storage space. Alley access for possible boat or RV storage. Twice monthly gardener is also included in the rent. $1750 per month with a one year lease. $2000 security deposit. Pets are subject to approval and would require an increased deposit. Please visit our website at www.HomesbyFivestar.com or call 209-544-9000 for more details.

Five Star Property Mgmt
Lic# 01933920
2125 Wylie Dr #9
Modesto, CA 95355
209-544-9000
info@HomesbyFivestar.com
www.HomesbyFivestar.com

(RLNE5817934)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1232 E. Canal Dr have any available units?
1232 E. Canal Dr has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1232 E. Canal Dr have?
Some of 1232 E. Canal Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1232 E. Canal Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1232 E. Canal Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1232 E. Canal Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1232 E. Canal Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1232 E. Canal Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1232 E. Canal Dr does offer parking.
Does 1232 E. Canal Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1232 E. Canal Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1232 E. Canal Dr have a pool?
No, 1232 E. Canal Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1232 E. Canal Dr have accessible units?
No, 1232 E. Canal Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1232 E. Canal Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1232 E. Canal Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1232 E. Canal Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1232 E. Canal Dr has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1232 E. Canal Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Boardwalk
950 W Zeering Rd
Turlock, CA 95382
Park Place Apartments
3701 Crowell Rd
Turlock, CA 95382

Similar Pages

Turlock 3 BedroomsTurlock Apartments with Garage
Turlock Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAStockton, CATracy, CAMerced, CAManteca, CA
Ripon, CALathrop, CACeres, CAMountain House, CAPatterson, CA
Modesto, CAHollister, CASonora, CALodi, CALos Banos, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-StanislausMerced College
University of the PacificSan Jose City College
San Jose State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity