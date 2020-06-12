/
3 bedroom apartments
42 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Toro Canyon, CA
3198 Via Real
3198 Via Real, Toro Canyon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,700
3198 Via Real Available 06/15/20 Carpinteria fully furnished Oasis! This home has a rural feel with access to Santa Barbara & Ventura in minutes, plus great beach access within walking distance. - Privately gated, 3,300 sq.
1765 Ocean Oaks Rd
1765 Ocean Oaks Road, Toro Canyon, CA
Tucked up against the Toro Canyon Foothills, this lovely and tranquil single level home is 3 minutes from Padaro Lane Beach, hiking trails and charming shopping areas. Property features peek-a-boo ocean and mountain views in a park-like setting.
3545 Padaro Ln
3545 Padaro Lane, Toro Canyon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
2108 sqft
*Current availability: August 23rd-27th, September 14th-17th, September 20th-October 2nd, October 5th-9th, October 11th-31st, and beyond.
879 Sand Point Road
879 Sand Point Road, Toro Canyon, CA
Spectacular Beach Front Resort style property CASA BLANCA ESTATES close to Santa Barbara suited for California living lifestyle, privately gated features five bedrooms, office, 7 Bathrooms, spacious open plan Living Room with see thru fireplace,
Results within 1 mile of Toro Canyon
1231 Franciscan Ct
1231 Franciscan Court, Carpinteria, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
Available 07/01/20 Franciscan Village 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo. - Property Id: 127441 Newly remodeled Franciscan Village 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo. Spacious Atrium Model with a large floor plan and vaulted ceilings.
5081 Alvarado Rd
5081 Alvarado Street, Carpinteria, CA
Room for Rent Only $1,199.00 per month. close to Carpinteria Beach & Downtown. 15 min short commute to Santa Barbara. CDC Guide lines in placed, practicing social distance while in common areas, shared Restroom & Kitchen. plus $ 45 for utilities.
2725 Macadamia Ln
2725 Macadamia Lane, Summerland, CA
For Lease: July 1- December 2020 Furnished Montecito Home. Stunning Mountain views and complete privacy, the home is convenient to the upper Montecito Village, Summerland and several local beaches.
635 Sand Point Rd
635 Sand Point Road, Santa Barbara County, CA
15,000 June-August rest of the time $11,500 This classic traditional ocean side residence is where elegance embraces the relaxed beach front lifestyle.
Results within 5 miles of Toro Canyon
4347 Avenue Del Mar
4347 Avenue Del Mar, Santa Barbara County, CA
Driftwood Beach Retreat - Oceanfront Privacy and Relaxation - For Detailed Booking Information & Availability, Please Visit: http://www.paradiseretreats.
4595 Del Mar Avenue
4595 Avenue Del Mar, Santa Barbara County, CA
Endless Summer Retreat - Perfection on the Sand in Carpinteria - For Detailed Booking Information & Availability, Please Visit: http://www.paradiseretreats.
256 Las Entradas
256 Las Entradas Drive, Montecito, CA
256 Las Entradas Available 08/01/20 Majestic Tudor Mansion with sweeping ocean and island views! Montecito...
Coast Village
1220 Coast Village Rd
1220 Coast Village Road, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
Luxury top floor fully furnished corner unit boasting 3bed/2bath with balcony with peaks of the ocean. Walk everywhere Montecito has to offer with this centrally located and quality furnished condominium.
2535 Whitney Ave
2535 Whitney Avenue, Summerland, CA
AVAILABLE 11/15/2020! FULLY FURNISHED - 4 BEDROOM / 3 BATHROOM - ENJOY OCEAN VIEWS IN LUXURY! - Welcome to one of the Premier Properties in Summerland! Nestled between the Pacific Ocean and Santa Barbara, ''Summerland Sea View'' is perfect for one
1171 Mesa Rd
1171 Mesa Road, Montecito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,900
2000 sqft
Delightful Montecito Cottage style home. 3BR, 2BA,2000 sq.ft. with many upgrades including baths, kitchen and A/C. Pool, several private patios, walk to beach and Coast Village. MUS. One year lease, unfurnished. COVID showing requirements.
75 Olive Mill Rd
75 Olive Mill Road, Montecito, CA
Available long term unfurnished! Your opportunity to live the Montecito beach lifestyle is here.
8133 Puesta Del Sol
8133 Puesta Del Sol, Ventura County, CA
*Current availability: September 5th-10th, September 13th-17th, September 20th-October 15th, October 19th-31st, and beyond.
1525 Lingate Ln
1525 Lingate Lane, Montecito, CA
((($7,500Monthly Off Peak & $9,500.00Monthly Peak June - August))) This is a wonderful three bedroom and three bath newly furnished cottage with an attached one bedroom and one bath guest unit in the private Hedgerow Lane area of Montecito.
191 Rincon Point Rd
191 Rincon Point Road, Santa Barbara County, CA
*Current availability: August 17th-21st, September 7th-30th, October 2020, and beyond. All other summer 2020 dates are booked.
1807 Fernald Point
1807 Fernald Point Lane, Montecito, CA
One of the most premiere oceanfront properties in Montecito, located just down the road from the new Rosewood Miramar Beach Resort, this luxurious estate is tucked behind the gates of Fernald Cove and offers the finest in materials and design,
8108 Puesta Del Sol
8108 Puesta Del Sol, Ventura County, CA
*Currently booked through Labor Day 2020. Please inquire regarding availability after Labor Day.* Located right on the sand, behind the private gates at Rincon Point, this stunning beach estate offers a commanding presence both in volume and style.
2 Rincon Point Ln
2 Rincon Point Lane, Santa Barbara County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$12,750
2747 sqft
If your travel is restricted and you are looking for the perfect getaway, this is a great option for you for peace and solitude. Current availability: August 28th-September 24th, October 11th-14th, October 20th-31st, & beyond.
181 Rincon Point
181 Rincon Point Road, Santa Barbara County, CA
(((($5000 Weekly Price!)))) Beautiful Vacation Home overlooking Rincon Beach, Four bedrooms, sleeps 6, family room, living room, ocean view enclosed dining deck and patio sun areas in garden setting. Spa and outside shower, easy beachaccess.
4885 Sandyland Road
4885 Sandyland Road, Carpinteria, CA
3 Bedrooms
$16,000
1780 sqft
Oceanfront Condo in Carpinteria w/ ocean, island, & coastline views - Snowbird's paradise found at the ''World's Safest Beach''. Minimum 30 day rental req'd by HOA.3 Bedrooms with 3 baths, 2 ensuite.
Results within 10 miles of Toro Canyon
Laguna
508 E. Micheltorena St
508 East Micheltorena Street, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown Charming Craftsman w/ Studio - Quintessential, 1920s Craftsman home available now in the highly sought after East Side of Downtown Santa Barbara.
