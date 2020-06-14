All apartments in Toro Canyon
879 Sand Point Road

879 Sand Point Road · No Longer Available
Location

879 Sand Point Road, Toro Canyon, CA 93013

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Spectacular Beach Front Resort style property CASA BLANCA ESTATES close to Santa Barbara suited for California living lifestyle, privately gated features five bedrooms, office, 7 Bathrooms, spacious open plan Living Room with see thru fireplace, Family Room, Gourmet Kitchen with glass windows in every rooms and a large patio open to a breathtaking ocean coast. The Master suite with a romantic fireplace is adjoining an office with a large balcony facing the ocean. A large walk-in closet and Master Spa equipped with double sinks, vanity, steam shower and sauna making life complete! Each large bedrooms have adjoining bathrooms, there is a separate entry for the guest living area, bedroom and bathroom. There are two laundry rooms upstairs and downstairs. The KITCHEN is equipped with Viking Stainless Steel Appliances for the gourmet cook. The Entertaining Community Center Club House features INDOOR POOL, MULTI-PURPOSE ROOMS and TENNIS COURTS. Must see to believe!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 879 Sand Point Road have any available units?
879 Sand Point Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Toro Canyon, CA.
What amenities does 879 Sand Point Road have?
Some of 879 Sand Point Road's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 879 Sand Point Road currently offering any rent specials?
879 Sand Point Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 879 Sand Point Road pet-friendly?
No, 879 Sand Point Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Toro Canyon.
Does 879 Sand Point Road offer parking?
No, 879 Sand Point Road does not offer parking.
Does 879 Sand Point Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 879 Sand Point Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 879 Sand Point Road have a pool?
Yes, 879 Sand Point Road has a pool.
Does 879 Sand Point Road have accessible units?
No, 879 Sand Point Road does not have accessible units.
Does 879 Sand Point Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 879 Sand Point Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 879 Sand Point Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 879 Sand Point Road does not have units with air conditioning.
