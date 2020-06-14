879 Sand Point Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool hot tub sauna tennis court

Spectacular Beach Front Resort style property CASA BLANCA ESTATES close to Santa Barbara suited for California living lifestyle, privately gated features five bedrooms, office, 7 Bathrooms, spacious open plan Living Room with see thru fireplace, Family Room, Gourmet Kitchen with glass windows in every rooms and a large patio open to a breathtaking ocean coast. The Master suite with a romantic fireplace is adjoining an office with a large balcony facing the ocean. A large walk-in closet and Master Spa equipped with double sinks, vanity, steam shower and sauna making life complete! Each large bedrooms have adjoining bathrooms, there is a separate entry for the guest living area, bedroom and bathroom. There are two laundry rooms upstairs and downstairs. The KITCHEN is equipped with Viking Stainless Steel Appliances for the gourmet cook. The Entertaining Community Center Club House features INDOOR POOL, MULTI-PURPOSE ROOMS and TENNIS COURTS. Must see to believe!