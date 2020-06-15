3198 Via Real

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly all utils included garage recently renovated fireplace

Carpinteria fully furnished Oasis! This home has a rural feel with access to Santa Barbara & Ventura in minutes, plus great beach access within walking distance. - Privately gated, 3,300 sq. ft custom built Carpinteria home on 1 +/- acre lot, located within close proximity to Montecito Union School District and SB Polo grounds. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, hardwood & tile floors, updated kitchen with sub-zero appliances, bathrooms have Corian counter tops, spacious great room (27 x 21) with wood burning fireplace, private outdoor patio off of Master Suite. Mountain views and access to yard & BBQ. Two car garage, and security system. Carpinteria Unified School District



Weekly housekeeping, All utilities included except cable. One year lease, Pet Negotiable.



(RLNE5823463)