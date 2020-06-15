All apartments in Toro Canyon
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

3198 Via Real

3198 Via Real · (805) 451-6679 ext. 138
Location

3198 Via Real, Toro Canyon, CA 93013

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3198 Via Real · Avail. now

$6,700

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Carpinteria fully furnished Oasis! This home has a rural feel with access to Santa Barbara & Ventura in minutes, plus great beach access within walking distance. - Privately gated, 3,300 sq. ft custom built Carpinteria home on 1 +/- acre lot, located within close proximity to Montecito Union School District and SB Polo grounds. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, hardwood & tile floors, updated kitchen with sub-zero appliances, bathrooms have Corian counter tops, spacious great room (27 x 21) with wood burning fireplace, private outdoor patio off of Master Suite. Mountain views and access to yard & BBQ. Two car garage, and security system. Carpinteria Unified School District

Weekly housekeeping, All utilities included except cable. One year lease, Pet Negotiable.

(RLNE5823463)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3198 Via Real have any available units?
3198 Via Real has a unit available for $6,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3198 Via Real have?
Some of 3198 Via Real's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3198 Via Real currently offering any rent specials?
3198 Via Real isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3198 Via Real pet-friendly?
Yes, 3198 Via Real is pet friendly.
Does 3198 Via Real offer parking?
Yes, 3198 Via Real does offer parking.
Does 3198 Via Real have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3198 Via Real does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3198 Via Real have a pool?
No, 3198 Via Real does not have a pool.
Does 3198 Via Real have accessible units?
No, 3198 Via Real does not have accessible units.
Does 3198 Via Real have units with dishwashers?
No, 3198 Via Real does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3198 Via Real have units with air conditioning?
No, 3198 Via Real does not have units with air conditioning.
