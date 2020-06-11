1765 Ocean Oaks Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Tucked up against the Toro Canyon Foothills, this lovely and tranquil single level home is 3 minutes from Padaro Lane Beach, hiking trails and charming shopping areas. Property features peek-a-boo ocean and mountain views in a park-like setting. Available only for the month of July, 2020 for $20,000. Home is fully furnished with tasteful, beautiful decor, gourmet kitchen, formal dining room for entertaining, butler's pantry, heated floors in bathrooms, HVAC and air conditioning and Wi-Fi throughout. Rent includes weekly house cleaning and weekly gardener, as well as all utilities.