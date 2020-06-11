1765 Ocean Oaks Rd

Amenities
Tucked up against the Toro Canyon Foothills, this lovely and tranquil single level home is 3 minutes from Padaro Lane Beach, hiking trails and charming shopping areas. Property features peek-a-boo ocean and mountain views in a park-like setting. Available only for the month of July, 2020 for $20,000. Home is fully furnished with tasteful, beautiful decor, gourmet kitchen, formal dining room for entertaining, butler's pantry, heated floors in bathrooms, HVAC and air conditioning and Wi-Fi throughout. Rent includes weekly house cleaning and weekly gardener, as well as all utilities.