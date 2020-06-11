All apartments in Toro Canyon
1765 Ocean Oaks Rd
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:08 AM

1765 Ocean Oaks Rd

1765 Ocean Oaks Road · (805) 637-7772
Location

1765 Ocean Oaks Road, Toro Canyon, CA 93013

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$20,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Tucked up against the Toro Canyon Foothills, this lovely and tranquil single level home is 3 minutes from Padaro Lane Beach, hiking trails and charming shopping areas. Property features peek-a-boo ocean and mountain views in a park-like setting. Available only for the month of July, 2020 for $20,000. Home is fully furnished with tasteful, beautiful decor, gourmet kitchen, formal dining room for entertaining, butler's pantry, heated floors in bathrooms, HVAC and air conditioning and Wi-Fi throughout. Rent includes weekly house cleaning and weekly gardener, as well as all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

