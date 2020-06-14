Apartment List
173 Apartments for rent in Tiburon, CA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Tiburon renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Strawberry
15 Units Available
The Cove at Tiburon
50 Barbaree Way, Tiburon, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,367
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,569
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,640
1355 sqft
Breathtaking ocean views from private patio or balcony of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Carport parking with car charging. Yoga and swimming pool on-site.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
90 Lyford Dr. #7
90 Lyford Dr, Tiburon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1752 sqft
Stunning, remodeled 3bd/2/5 condo. S.F. Views! Fully furnished/short term- Comm pool, gym,elevator -FOUNDATION- - Take elevator or one set of stairs down to this beautifully appointed 3bd/2.5ba, fully furnished condo.
Results within 1 mile of Tiburon
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
14 Units Available
Preserve at Marin Apartment Homes
350 Robin Dr, Corte Madera, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,445
1367 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,399
1853 sqft
Huge apartments on top of Ring Mountain. Easy access to local trails. Dark hardwood floors and dramatic windows. Extra storage. Community has saltwater pool and wine bar. Elevator in building.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Strawberry
26 Units Available
Harbor Point Waterfront Apartments
2 Harbor Point Dr, Strawberry, CA
Studio
$2,625
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,200
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1154 sqft
Harbor Point Apartments is a waterfront community located in Mill Valley, California.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Strawberry
1 Unit Available
101 Barbarree Way
101 Barbaree Way, Strawberry, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,800
1500 sqft
Breathtaking Views, Luxury Waterfront Living in Tiburon 3bed/3bth- FOUNDATION HOMES - The Pointe is a new collection of luxury residences in The Cove at Tiburon waterfront apartment community.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Strawberry
1 Unit Available
147 Barbaree Way
147 Barbaree Way, Strawberry, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
1020 sqft
Waterfront Luxury Community with 1BD, 2BD and 3BD Options! - Bright, newly renovated, pet-friendly 1bd/1ba, 2bd/2.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
350 Robin Dr
350 Robin Drive, Corte Madera, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$9,985
1853 sqft
Expansive Bay Views from Central Marin Luxury Community - Looking for luxury! Stunning new apts now ready in sunny central Marin w/ access to the TIBURON school district.
Results within 5 miles of Tiburon
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 06:09am
Civic Center
10 Units Available
Argenta
1 Polk St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,856
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,083
1199 sqft
Just two blocks from Symphony Hall, these units offer hardwood floors, patios, bathtubs, new carpet, dishwashers, extra storage, garbage disposals, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and more!
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
South Beach
21 Units Available
340 Fremont Apartments
340 Fremont St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,531
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,250
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,173
1140 sqft
Brand-new apartments in a high-rise that looms over San Francisco's South Beach. Luxurious units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Rooftop terrace, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
South Beach
25 Units Available
SoMa Square
1 Saint Francis Pl, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,422
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,564
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,787
1078 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to the Metreon Center, Highway 101, I-280 and the Bay Bridge. Units feature laundry, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes sauna, pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:57am
Nob Hill
14 Units Available
Nob Hill Place
1155 Jones St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,065
381 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,588
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,230
845 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and carpet. Easy access to 1 California, California and 27 Bryant transit lines. Walk to Huntington Park and the Pacific Union Club.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Civic Center
18 Units Available
The Civic
101 Polk St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,415
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,061
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,743
859 sqft
The Civic Center is home to many of San Francisco's largest and most impressive cultural institutions, from the golden-domed City Hall to the Asian Art Museum, Supreme Court, Opera House, and more.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Civic Center
60 Units Available
100 Van Ness
100 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,774
451 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,246
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,688
1051 sqft
100 Van Ness combines elevation with elegance offering high rise living with sweeping views! Our amenity filled Rooftop Terrace elevates 374 feet above ground creating panoramic views of the Golden Gate Bridge, Bay Bridge, Twin Peaks, and everything
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Lower Nob Hill
11 Units Available
Geary Courtyard
639 Geary St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,094
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,320
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located a few blocks away from Union Square with easy access to the Financial District, art museums and more. Modern apartments with fully-equipped kitchens, upgraded lighting and fitness center and pool.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Presidio National Park
16 Units Available
The Presidio Landmark
1801 Wedemeyer St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,225
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,005
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in restored historic building, surrounded by Presidio National Park. All units have fireplaces, granite counters and hardwood flooring. Outdoor parking included; garage parking available with fee.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Downtown San Rafael
14 Units Available
The Lofts at Albert Park
155 Andersen Dr, San Rafael, CA
Studio
$1,996
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,065
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,463
1541 sqft
Bright complex next to Albert Park near the 101. Fire pit and swimming pool on site. Buildings have elevators. In-unit laundry, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Two-story floor plans available.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:01am
Nob Hill
37 Units Available
Pinnacle at Nob Hill
899 Pine St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,470
459 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,105
625 sqft
In the heart of Nob Hill, these contemporary apartments feature recessed lighting, tile and hardwood flooring, and stainless steel appliances. On-site internet cafe, concierge service and gym. Garage parking provided.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
South Beach
67 Units Available
33 Tehama
33 Tehama St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,497
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,464
1695 sqft
Hi-rise living close to the Bay and within walking distance of the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. Amenities include a fitness center and rooftop solarium.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown San Rafael
8 Units Available
Rafael Town Center
1050 Court St, San Rafael, CA
Studio
$2,055
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,620
472 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,575
898 sqft
Located within walking distance of 30 restaurants, 20 retail stores and 10 entertainment centers. Residents enjoy units with dishwashers, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Community includes BBQ grill, elevator, fire pit, and pool.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
24 Units Available
Tam Ridge
199 Tamal Vista Blvd, Corte Madera, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,475
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,575
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,844
1280 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom townhomes with modern kitchens, stone counters, plank flooring, generous patio/balcony with views of Mt. Tamalpais, Marin Hills. Enjoy heated pool, spa, bocce ball court, fitness center. Walk to Town Center.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
South Beach
32 Units Available
Solaire
299 Fremont St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,477
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,676
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,897
1228 sqft
Exceptional apartments with white quartz countertops and glass tile backsplash. Enjoy the yoga studio, resident lounge, 7th-floor terrace and lounge area during your free time. Near the Bay Bridge and Ferry Building Marketplace.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
South of Market
88 Units Available
NEMA
8 10th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,865
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,800
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,940
1348 sqft
Prime location close to trendy restaurants and shops. Two spacious lobbies, landscaped terraces, and a huge fitness center. Units have keyless entry doors, modern kitchens, and programmable thermostats.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
South of Market
15 Units Available
Wilson Building
973 Market St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,449
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,899
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy many great on-site amenities, such as the rooftop lounge, fitness center, yoga studio, dog park and more. Property sits in the heart of San Francisco surrounded by City Hall, Financial District and Union Square.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
South of Market
29 Units Available
33 8th at Trinity Place
33 8th Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,349
382 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,904
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,548
665 sqft
Your dream San Francisco apartment awaits you. Rising in SoMa with stunning views of San Francisco, our newest phase of Trinity Place is our most spectacular achievement yet.
City Guide for Tiburon, CA

Up in Tiburon where the girls are warm, We stay inside while the rain clouds form, And thank God for rainy days like these - From "_Half Moon Bay" _by Train

Rainy days or sunny days, Tiburon is a little haven of peace in the very busy Bay Area. This coastal town is just north of San Francisco, on the other side of the Golden Gate Bridge in Marin County. The town is a poster child for upscale living and provides all the amenities expected in such a pristine environment. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Tiburon, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Tiburon renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

