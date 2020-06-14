/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:50 PM
210 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Tiburon, CA
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Strawberry
14 Units Available
The Cove at Tiburon
50 Barbaree Way, Tiburon, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,367
868 sqft
Breathtaking ocean views from private patio or balcony of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Carport parking with car charging. Yoga and swimming pool on-site.
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
9 Andrew Drive
9 Andrew Drive, Tiburon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,850
Wonderful light, bright, and spacious updated one bedroom top floor unit. Great long outdoor deck for relaxing and tasty bar b q. Lotsof light and good closet space. Bosch washer/dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Tiburon
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Strawberry
26 Units Available
Harbor Point Waterfront Apartments
2 Harbor Point Dr, Strawberry, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,200
804 sqft
Harbor Point Apartments is a waterfront community located in Mill Valley, California.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 01:04pm
Strawberry
1 Unit Available
37 Reed Boulevard
37 Reed Boulevard, Strawberry, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 37 Reed Boulevard in Strawberry. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Tiburon
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:26pm
Nob Hill
37 Units Available
Pinnacle at Nob Hill
899 Pine St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,105
625 sqft
In the heart of Nob Hill, these contemporary apartments feature recessed lighting, tile and hardwood flooring, and stainless steel appliances. On-site internet cafe, concierge service and gym. Garage parking provided.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Civic Center
60 Units Available
100 Van Ness
100 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,246
676 sqft
100 Van Ness combines elevation with elegance offering high rise living with sweeping views! Our amenity filled Rooftop Terrace elevates 374 feet above ground creating panoramic views of the Golden Gate Bridge, Bay Bridge, Twin Peaks, and everything
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Lower Pacific Heights
79 Units Available
Fillmore Center
1475 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,417
589 sqft
Great location in a bustling San Francisco neighborhood close to shopping and dining. Air conditioning, granite counters, hardwood floors and recent renovations make these apartments feel luxurious. 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
South of Market
30 Units Available
33 8th at Trinity Place
33 8th Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,904
616 sqft
Your dream San Francisco apartment awaits you. Rising in SoMa with stunning views of San Francisco, our newest phase of Trinity Place is our most spectacular achievement yet.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Nob Hill
14 Units Available
Etta Apartments
1285 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,945
764 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Amenities include bike storage, dog park, 24-hour maintenance and a fitness center. Pet-friendly. Excellent access to public transit.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
South of Market
20 Units Available
1190 Mission at Trinity Place
1190 Mission St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,799
536 sqft
Your dream San Francisco apartment for rent awaits you. Rising with stunning views of nearby downtown San Francisco, South of Market, 1190 Mission at Trinity Place is as spectacular as its sister property next door.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
South Beach
93 Units Available
399 Fremont
399 Fremont St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,711
915 sqft
Studio and 1-3 bedroom luxury apartments in 42-story tower with stunning views. Modern kitchens, hardwoods and tile, walk-in closets and floor-to-ceiling windows. Enjoy pool, gym and clubhouse. Easy access to I-80 and Emerald Park. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
Lower Pacific Heights
55 Units Available
2000 Post
2000 Post Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,377
675 sqft
Your favorite venue just got an encore! 2000 Post now features renovations that will be sure to enhance your Bay Area lifestyle! Work out in our state-of-the-art fitness center or host your friends at our resident lounge and completely renovated
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
South Beach
43 Units Available
388 Beale
388 Beale Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,699
849 sqft
388 Beale features premier resident services and luxury apartments in San Francisco. Now offering furnished and unfurnished apartments, these San Francisco apartments feature nine foot ceilings, wood floors, and full-size in-home washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
$
South Beach
24 Units Available
SoMa Square
1 Saint Francis Pl, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,564
668 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to the Metreon Center, Highway 101, I-280 and the Bay Bridge. Units feature laundry, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes sauna, pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
$
South Beach
21 Units Available
340 Fremont Apartments
340 Fremont St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,235
779 sqft
Brand-new apartments in a high-rise that looms over San Francisco's South Beach. Luxurious units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Rooftop terrace, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
10 Units Available
Summit at Sausalito
401 Sherwood Dr, Marin City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,589
605 sqft
Located just minutes from Golden Gate National Recreation Area, Sausalito Marina and the Financial District. Apartments feature air conditioning, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Community includes parking, sauna and gym.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
$
Lower Nob Hill
11 Units Available
Geary Courtyard
639 Geary St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,335
642 sqft
Located a few blocks away from Union Square with easy access to the Financial District, art museums and more. Modern apartments with fully-equipped kitchens, upgraded lighting and fitness center and pool.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
South of Market
24 Units Available
Soma Residences
1045 Mission St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,393
570 sqft
Live this side of SOMA!!! SOMA Residences offers quality apartments in a vibrant location in the best city - San Francisco! Residents experience a true urban lifestyle! Our community is located near the best that San Francisco has to offer.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Downtown San Rafael
14 Units Available
The Lofts at Albert Park
155 Andersen Dr, San Rafael, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,065
717 sqft
Bright complex next to Albert Park near the 101. Fire pit and swimming pool on site. Buildings have elevators. In-unit laundry, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Two-story floor plans available.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Presidio National Park
16 Units Available
The Presidio Landmark
1801 Wedemeyer St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,225
655 sqft
Elegant one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in restored historic building, surrounded by Presidio National Park. All units have fireplaces, granite counters and hardwood flooring. Outdoor parking included; garage parking available with fee.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
South of Market
31 Units Available
AVA 55 Ninth
55 9th St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,440
742 sqft
Huge picture windows and city views. Stainless steel countertops, hardwood floors and modern accents. In-home laundry. Bike storage and media room on site. Brand new construction. Near the 101.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Hayes Valley
25 Units Available
Avalon Hayes Valley
325 Octavia St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,695
656 sqft
Close to the Van Ness Metro Station in the fashionable Hayes Valley district, this luxury apartment complex features 24-hour maintenance, elevator access, clubhouse and parking. Rooms include walk-in closets, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Lower Nob Hill
18 Units Available
Ava Nob Hill
965 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,040
602 sqft
Community amenities include dog park, parking, on-site laundry and clubhouse. Units feature air conditioning, dishwasher and extra storage. Located close to Highway 101, so convenient for commuters.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 14 at 06:03pm
Civic Center
10 Units Available
Argenta
1 Polk St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,856
727 sqft
Just two blocks from Symphony Hall, these units offer hardwood floors, patios, bathtubs, new carpet, dishwashers, extra storage, garbage disposals, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and more!
Similar Pages
Tiburon 1 BedroomsTiburon 2 BedroomsTiburon 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTiburon 3 BedroomsTiburon Apartments with Balcony
Tiburon Apartments with GarageTiburon Apartments with GymTiburon Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTiburon Apartments with ParkingTiburon Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CASausalito, CAStrawberry, CAMarin City, CAGuerneville, CASt. Helena, CAPiedmont, CA