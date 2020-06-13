Apartment List
/
CA
/
temecula
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:50 PM

77 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Temecula, CA

Finding an apartment in Temecula that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
14 Units Available
Solana Ridge Apartments
41754 Margarita Rd, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1320 sqft
Units in this community have been renovated, and residents can opt for garage parking. Interstate 15 provides easy access to the entire city, and Promenade Temecula offers a variety of dining, entertainment and shopping options.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Paloma del Sol - Paseo del Sol
25 Units Available
The Vineyards at Paseo del Sol
31901 Campanula Way, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,173
1242 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,684
1492 sqft
With a wide range of floor plans stocked with efficient appliances, gas ranges, and a dishwasher this complex has everything you need. Combined with a swimming pool and fitness room, why go anywhere else.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Harveston
15 Units Available
Cape May at Harveston
40140 Village Rd, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,944
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,092
1223 sqft
Pet-friendly, luxury apartments. Community amenities include an on-site pool, Jacuzzi, gym and community garden. Recently renovated apartments feature private patios, walk-in closets and a fireplace.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
6 Units Available
Solaire
29595 Pujol Street Temecula, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,026
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,233
1402 sqft
This community offers a taste of luxury with their brand-new units, modern fitness center and crystal clear swimming pool. Its adjacency to I-15 gives residents easy access to all of Temecula. Stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
6 Units Available
Tuscany Ridge
41955 Margarita Rd, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,672
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,854
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,186
1320 sqft
Imagine picture perfect mountain views and breathtaking sunsets from your own patio/balcony. Inside your new apartment, enjoy all the perks of a single-family home like a full-size washer/dryer, walk-in closets and much more.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Paloma del Sol - Paseo del Sol
1 Unit Available
43078 Via Jumila
43078 Via Jumilla, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1594 sqft
Small dogs alllowed . All appliance. Paloma Del Sol Gorgeous Single Story Home - Schedule Your Personal Tour NOW by texting 760-501-4723 Rent $2295 Deposit $2295 Small dog 25 pounds allowed.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Paloma del Sol - Paseo del Sol
1 Unit Available
43250 Corte Almeria
43250 Corte Almeria, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1411 sqft
43250 Corte Almeria Available 07/10/20 Welcome home to Paloma Del Sol - Welcome home to Paloma Del Sol where you will enjoy 5 community pools, tennis & basketball courts, playgrounds, & several walking / biking trails throughout the community.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
29574 Cara Way
29574 Cara Way, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1407 sqft
Come see this beautiful 3 bedroom family condo in the quiet community of Rancho Del Mar. Walk into the home and you are greeted with a lovely tiled entrance that leads into the home. On the right are the stairs the lead up to the second story.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
40161 Mimulus Way
40161 Mimulus Way, Temecula, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1077 sqft
This stunning family home is located within the beautiful community of Roripaugh Ranch. When you walk through the front door you are greeted with a spacious and open living room with a gas fireplace.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Wolf Creek
1 Unit Available
46092 Rocky Trail Lane
46092 Rocky Trail Lane, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2156 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL home located in the Prestigious neighborhood of Wolf Creek. This corner lot home offers 3 bedrooms with a loft, 2.5 bathrooms, 2156 SqFt, and 2 car garage. GORGEOUS open kitchen with granite countertops and an island.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Crowne Hill
1 Unit Available
43210 Via Sabino
43210 Via Sabino, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,575
3429 sqft
Welcome to the home of your dreams! This beautiful 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom, 3,429 sq. ft. home in Temecula has everything you've been searching for.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:42pm
1 Unit Available
42192 Veneto Dr.
42192 Veneto Drive, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2060 sqft
This lovely home is in a gated community nestled in the heart of Temecula! Also part of the Temecula School District! Inside, you will find a formal living room, dining room and half bathroom, a great space for entertaining guests.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Harveston
1 Unit Available
40107 Pasadena Drive
40107 Pasadena Drive, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2200 sqft
This beautiful home in Temecula has everything you're looking for: Large floor plan, award winning school district, upgraded kitchen, large private back yard, pool, spa and club house. Close to shopping, parks, lake and schools, easy freeway access.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:42pm
1 Unit Available
44667 Via Lucido
44667 Via Lucido, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1330 sqft
Available June 26th!!!! Charming single story home in Temecula with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Home features new laminate flooring, plantation shutters throughout the home.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Vail Ranch
1 Unit Available
44948 Marge Place
44948 Marge Place, Temecula, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1237 sqft
44948 Marge Place Available 06/01/20 Temecula, CA single story home for rent - AVAILABLE JUNE 1, 2020 Lovely single story 2 bedroom plus large den, 2 bathroom house with 2 car garage. Neutral paint throughout. Carpet and tile flooring.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Vail Ranch
1 Unit Available
44689 Vail Oak Rd
44689 Vailoaks Road, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2180 sqft
44689 Vail Oak Rd Available 06/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 25

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
45891 Clubhouse Drive
45891 Clubhouse Drive, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1604 sqft
Beautiful One Story South Temecula 4 Bedroom Home - You will love this beautiful one story home in South Temecula. It has a large front and backyard on a corner lot. High ceilings throughout. Large family room with fireplace.

1 of 85

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Redhawk
1 Unit Available
27840 Avenida Avila
27840 Avenida Avila, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1739 sqft
27840 Avenida Avila Available 04/15/20 Belvista Condominium - 27840 Avenida Avila - BelVista is a secluded community comprised of over 210 Townhome style residences located in Temecula. Gorgeous Condo! Almost New! Vacant for 2 years.

1 of 32

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
29810 Windwood Circle
29810 Windwood Circle, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1901 sqft
Gorgeous 4BR Temecula POOL HOME for Rent! - This nicely upgraded pool home is nestled in a cul-de-sac with a backyard that will be the highlight of your summer! As you enter, you are met by a formal living and dining room, featuring vaulted
Results within 1 mile of Temecula
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
Eagle Glen
38245 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1-3 bedroom units with fireplace, walk-in closets and private patios. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, gym, pool and hot tub. Located close to I-15 and I-215 and within minutes of shopping, dining and golfing.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
7 Units Available
Gables Alta Murrieta
39930 Whitewood Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,737
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1019 sqft
Residents can take the short walk and enjoy a bit of fishing at Pond Park. The Murrieta Hot Springs are a short drive, but residents can also enjoy the on-site tennis court, gym or pool.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
unit 03 38607 Calle De La Siesta
38607 Calle De La Siesta, Murrieta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1152 sqft
55+ Community - 2 Bed / 2 Bath Manufactured Home - 55+ SENIOR COMMUNITY within the Spring Knolls HOA. This 2 bedroom 2 bath mobile home has a large living area with beautiful natural light. new flooring throughout entire home.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Winchester-Silverhawk
1 Unit Available
30576 Muir Court
30576 Muir Court, Riverside County, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
3113 sqft
Beautiful Murrieta Home located in a Cul-de-sac - You'll find space galore in this spacious beauty. This lovely home boasts a formal living and dining room upon entry.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
26472 Arboretum Way 2204
26472 Arboretum Way, Murrieta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful Condo, near freeway, schools and shops. - Property Id: 244954 Very nice property, includes washer dryer, refrigerator and stove. Great open floor plan. Secure gated community. Easy access to freeway, shopping and schools.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Temecula, CA

Finding an apartment in Temecula that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Temecula 1 BedroomsTemecula 2 BedroomsTemecula 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTemecula 3 BedroomsTemecula Apartments with Balcony
Temecula Apartments with GarageTemecula Apartments with GymTemecula Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTemecula Apartments with ParkingTemecula Apartments with Pool
Temecula Apartments with Washer-DryerTemecula Dog Friendly ApartmentsTemecula Luxury PlacesTemecula Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CA
Brea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CASantee, CASan Bernardino, CAFontana, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Paloma Del Sol Paseo Del Sol
Harveston

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College