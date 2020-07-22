All apartments in Tehachapi
Find more places like 704 Silver Oak Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tehachapi, CA
/
704 Silver Oak Drive
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

704 Silver Oak Drive

704 Silver Oak Drive · (661) 822-5553 ext. 229
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tehachapi
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

704 Silver Oak Drive, Tehachapi, CA 93561

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 704 Silver Oak Drive · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1625 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Coming Soon! - Nice home located in the City of Tehachapi. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, plus a bonus room. New paint and carpet throughout. Living room offers; vaulted ceilings and fireplace and lots of natural light. Kitchen offers; tile counters, oak cabinets, refrigerator included without warranty and dishwasher. Large dining area, 2-Car Garage and fenced backyard. Washer / Dryer included without warranty. Pets ok with owner discretion and additional deposit. Close to shopping, schools and freeway.

(RLNE5966407)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 Silver Oak Drive have any available units?
704 Silver Oak Drive has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 704 Silver Oak Drive have?
Some of 704 Silver Oak Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 704 Silver Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
704 Silver Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 Silver Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 704 Silver Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tehachapi.
Does 704 Silver Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 704 Silver Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 704 Silver Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 704 Silver Oak Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 Silver Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 704 Silver Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 704 Silver Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 704 Silver Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 704 Silver Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 704 Silver Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 704 Silver Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 704 Silver Oak Drive has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 704 Silver Oak Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Tehachapi Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Clarita, CABakersfield, CALancaster, CAPalmdale, CAStevenson Ranch, CA
Shafter, CAPine Mountain Club, CABear Valley Springs, CASun Village, CACalifornia City, CA
Rosedale, CACastaic, CARosamond, CAGolden Hills, CAOildale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of the ArtsCollege of the Canyons
The Master's University and SeminaryAntelope Valley College
California State University-Bakersfield
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity