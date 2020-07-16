All apartments in Sun Village
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:24 PM

9009 AVE S NORMANDIE

9009 East Avenue S · (510) 377-5136
Location

9009 East Avenue S, Sun Village, CA 93543

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,495

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

new construction
garage
24hr gym
alarm system
microwave
furnished
FULLY FURNISHED beautiful new construction 4 bedroom/3 bathroom home. Located minutes from SpaceX, Target/Lowes/24 Hour Fitness, and the upcoming LA Ram's Stadium and Entertainment District at Hollywood Park. Located on a main street with abundant public transportation. Totalling nearly 1500 sq ft.- this newly constructed building is simply beautiful. Property also has a gated front yard and backyard with a private driveway, detached 2 car garage in the backyard with space for an additional 2 vehicles, 24 x 7 camera monitoring, and alarm system. If interested in commercial use of property, LAC2 zoning may also allow for a rehab facility, homeless shelter, nursing home, hospital, clinic, retail, business, church, school, child care (please confirm with LA Zoning Dept.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9009 AVE S NORMANDIE have any available units?
9009 AVE S NORMANDIE has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9009 AVE S NORMANDIE have?
Some of 9009 AVE S NORMANDIE's amenities include new construction, garage, and 24hr gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9009 AVE S NORMANDIE currently offering any rent specials?
9009 AVE S NORMANDIE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9009 AVE S NORMANDIE pet-friendly?
No, 9009 AVE S NORMANDIE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun Village.
Does 9009 AVE S NORMANDIE offer parking?
Yes, 9009 AVE S NORMANDIE offers parking.
Does 9009 AVE S NORMANDIE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9009 AVE S NORMANDIE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9009 AVE S NORMANDIE have a pool?
No, 9009 AVE S NORMANDIE does not have a pool.
Does 9009 AVE S NORMANDIE have accessible units?
No, 9009 AVE S NORMANDIE does not have accessible units.
Does 9009 AVE S NORMANDIE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9009 AVE S NORMANDIE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9009 AVE S NORMANDIE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9009 AVE S NORMANDIE does not have units with air conditioning.
