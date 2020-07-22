Apartment List
22 Luxury Apartments for rent in Summerland, CA

Luxury apartments in Summerland offer upscale living and the best amenities. Look for luxury apartments in city centers or popular neighborhoods with swimming pools, fitness cen...

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
1807 Fernald Point
1807 Fernald Point Lane, Montecito, CA
6 Bedrooms
$45,000
*Available for a new lease starting in January 2021.
Results within 5 miles of Summerland

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
475 Barker Pass Road
475 Barker Pass Road, Montecito, CA
6 Bedrooms
$15,000
6000 sqft
475 Barker Pass Road Available 08/15/20 Tranquil Ambiance for a wonderful life style...

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Eucalpytus Hill
811 Camino Viejo Rd
811 Camino Viejo, Santa Barbara, CA
5 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$42,500
6165 sqft
Casa Bene. International Architecture created by Donald Sharpe AIA. This very private estate is central to all that Montecito and Santa Barbara have to offer. Unparalleled Ocean, City & Mountain views from this commanding knoll top property.

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
1765 Ocean Oaks Rd
1765 Ocean Oaks Road, Toro Canyon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Tucked up against the Toro Canyon Foothills, this lovely and tranquil single level home is 3 minutes from Padaro Lane Beach, hiking trails and charming shopping areas. Property features peek-a-boo ocean and mountain views in a park-like setting.

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
1368 E Mountain Dr
1368 East Mountain Drive, Montecito, CA
8 Bedrooms
$75,000
11351 sqft
AVAILABLE STARTING NOV 7th** Nestled in the foothills of Montecito, this expansive 5-acre compound offers panoramic views of the Pacific.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
900 W Park Ln
900 Park Ln W, Santa Barbara County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$35,000
Amazing contemporary short term rental with ocean and mountain views. Close proximity to the famed San Ysidro Ranch. Experience the hiking trails, sunsets and Santa Barbara beauty.monthly rental available July and August 2020

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
1393 Danielson Rd
1393 Danielson Road, Montecito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$13,900
2804 sqft
Montecito Beachside Custom Craftsmen style home situated just blocks from Butterfly Beach. MSU School District. The nearby lower village offers fine dining, art galleries and specialty shopping.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
3545 Padaro Ln
3545 Padaro Lane, Toro Canyon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$55,000
2108 sqft
*Current availability: August 30th-September 2nd, September 9th-11th, September 14th-17th, September 20th-25th, September 28th-October 2nd, October 5th-9th, October 11th and beyond.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
231 West Mountain Drive
231 West Mountain Drive, Montecito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$17,950
3700 sqft
Contemporary Masterpiece available unfurnished beginning June 1-longterm. Newly constructed Jeff Shelton design ocean view retreat with 3bd/3.5ba with pool overlooking ocean/Islands and mountains.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Cielito
687 Circle
687 Circle Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$13,500
Quiet Montecito - Mountain ViewsOutdoor living on a spacious deck that boasts tree-house views of canyon and Los Padres Mountains complete with Jacuzzi, gas fire pit and dining area. A retreat-like setting.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
635 Sand Point Rd
635 Sand Point Road, Santa Barbara County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$11,500
((Available Dec 2020 - January 2021))15,000 June-August rest of the time $11,500 This classic traditional ocean side residence is where elegance embraces the relaxed beach front lifestyle.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
805 Park Hill Ln
805 Park Hill Lane, Montecito, CA
6 Bedrooms
$50,000
5185 sqft
In a setting of extraordinary natural beauty this sparkling white Montecito villa will captivate you with its stunning unique architecture.

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
2937 Padaro Lane
2937 Padaro Ln, Toro Canyon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$29,500
2514 sqft
Beautiful, clean, quiet beachfront estate with its' very own private beach and gated entrance on the ultra exclusive Padaro Lane. The home has 3 bedrooms with full bathrooms but can accommodate many more comfortably.

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
4885 Sandyland Road
4885 Sandyland Road, Carpinteria, CA
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
1780 sqft
Oceanfront Condo in Carpinteria w/ ocean, island, & coastline views - Snowbird's paradise found at the ''World's Safest Beach''. Minimum 30 day rental req'd by HOA.3 Bedrooms with 3 baths, 2 ensuite.
Results within 10 miles of Summerland

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Hope Ranch Bridle Trails
3002 Sea Cliff
3002 Sea Cliff, Santa Barbara, CA
5 Bedrooms
$18,000
3400 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED. AVAILABLE MONTHS OF OCTOBER AND DECEMBER 2020: Available for 30+ nights.

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
2 Rincon Point Ln
2 Rincon Point Lane, Santa Barbara County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
2747 sqft
If your travel is restricted and you are looking for the perfect getaway, this is a great option for you for peace and solitude. Current availability: September 7th-12th, October 11th-14th, October 20th-31st, & beyond.

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
8133 Puesta Del Sol
8133 Puesta Del Sol, Ventura County, CA
5 Bedrooms
$35,000
4100 sqft
*Current availability: September 8th-10th, September 20th-October 15th, October 19th-31st, and beyond.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Mission Canyon
755 Mission Canyon Rd
755 Mission Canyon Road, Mission Canyon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$12,500
2392 sqft
Charming, furnished short term rentalExceptional decor and ambiance indoor and out.Three bedrooms, master on first floor, large family room, dining room with fireplace.Two sided fireplace in living room/kitchen.Fully equipped with luxury choices.

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Hope Ranch Bridle Trails
3359 Braemar Dr
3359 Braemar Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
3659 sqft
SUMMER 2021: Fully furnished beautiful private estate on nearly 1.5 acres. Newly remodeled this year, this 3500 sq ft hacienda style home boasts 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, pool, and tennis court.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
191 Rincon Point Rd
191 Rincon Point Road, Santa Barbara County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
2224 sqft
*Current availability: September 8th and beyond. All other summer 2020 dates are booked.* If your travel is restricted and you are looking for the perfect getaway, this is a great option for you for peace & solitude.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Eastside
801 De La Guerra Ter
801 De La Guerra Terrace, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
1919 sqft
SANTA BARBARA RIVIERA VACATION RENTALLovely3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath with breathtaking city, ocean, and Channel Island views and within minutes to countless amenities.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
8108 Puesta Del Sol
8108 Puesta Del Sol, Ventura County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$35,000
3477 sqft
*Currently booked through September 2020. Please inquire regarding availability after September.* Located right on the sand, behind the private gates at Rincon Point, this stunning beach estate offers a commanding presence both in volume and style.
What to keep in mind when looking for luxury apartments in Summerland, CA

Luxury apartments in Summerland offer upscale living and the best amenities. Look for luxury apartments in city centers or popular neighborhoods with swimming pools, fitness center, rooftop terraces, covered parking, and doormen.

Finding luxury apartments in Summerland can be competitive, but there are usually several apartment complexes to choose from. Consider whether or not the amenities inside the apartment are as desirable as the shared amenities. The pool and tennis courts may look fantastic, but your kitchen could need an update. You should also consider the views and whether or not they fit your idea of luxurious living.

If cost is a factor, but you still want a luxury experience, try renting in a more residential neighborhood away from the action. Luxury apartments in Summerland will be pricey no matter where you look, but some buildings will be less expensive than others

