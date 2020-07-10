/
luxury apartments
34 Luxury Apartments for rent in Agoura Hills, CA
Old Agoura
27862 Blythedale Road
27862 Blythedale Road, Agoura Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$12,500
3406 sqft
One of the finest homes in Old Agoura. Privately gated, single story authentic Spanish is awe-inspiring - beautiful intelligent design and comfort.
The Oaks
4185 Prado De La Puma
4185 Prado De La Puma, Calabasas, CA
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
5030 sqft
Presenting this Magnificent fully furnished Spanish Style hacienda for lease short or long term. Located in the prestigious gated community of "The Oaks" in Calabasas.
47 Buckskin Road
47 Buckskin Road, Bell Canyon, CA
5 Bedrooms
$16,500
6033 sqft
A long private gated drive leads you up to this carefully sited brand new Mediterranean Estate situated atop its own private knoll creating the ultimate secluded sanctuary.
The Oaks
25281 Prado Del Grandioso
25281 Prado Del Grandioso, Calabasas, CA
4 Bedrooms
$19,000
5323 sqft
Welcome to the Exclusive Estates at The Oaks in most exclusive community in Calabasas ~French Country Inspired single story home at the very end of a quiet street in The Estates at the Oaks.
The Oaks
4213 Prado De La Puma
4213 Prado De La Puma, Calabasas, CA
5 Bedrooms
$23,500
6405 sqft
Superb Spanish style view estate in the Castille enclave at the exclusive Oaks of Calabasas. Featuring 5 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, spacious family room, downstairs library with custom built in book case, and cozy secondary upstairs den.
Lake Sherwood
2095 Trentham Road
2095 Trentham Road, Lake Sherwood, CA
4 Bedrooms
$35,000
9200 sqft
The finest real estate realizes the magic that lives in all of us, and that's what this gorgeous estate exudes.
26046 Mulholland
26046 Mulholland Highway, Los Angeles County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$12,500
3219 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Calabasas home on 10 acres located in the scenic Mulholland corridor, well off the Hwy but less than 10 minutes to the 101 freeway/Albertsons and less than 15 minutes to Malibu Beach.
The Oaks
25500 PRADO DE AZUL
25500 Prado de Azul, Calabasas, CA
5 Bedrooms
$19,900
5858 sqft
Absolutely the best view of the Oaks community upper or lower level. A drive-by of this property indicates little or nothing of what is to come.
The Oaks
25591 PRADO DE LAS FLORES
25591 Prado De Las Flores, Calabasas, CA
7 Bedrooms
$28,500
6843 sqft
Having all the benefits of the gated exclusivity that comes w/ The Oaks Calabasas, this Spanish Colonial estate sets itself apart w/ unparalleled panoramic views & exuberant pastoral sunsets.
29441 Mulholland Highway
29441 Mulholland Highway, Los Angeles County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$13,000
3714 sqft
Stunning 1999 custom home in Agoura Hills with views of the Santa Monica Mountains. Interior design of nostalgic and eclectic Spanish/Western inspiration. The single-story home lies on 1.
Winding Way-De Butts Terrace
27475 WINDING WAY E
27475 Winding Way, Malibu, CA
4 Bedrooms
$16,500
4939 sqft
This private and gated, the ocean-view estate is nestled in the foothills in the exclusive Winding Way neighborhood on approximately 1.83 acres.
Malibu Park
6134 Busch Drive
6134 Busch Drive, Malibu, CA
4 Bedrooms
$14,900
3315 sqft
Summer Rental !!! Offered at $14,900 per month for June, July, August, and September. Also available for year lease at $8,450/month. California Dreaming !!! Welcome to all the warmth and opulence that Malibu Park has to offer.
Eastern Malibu
24320 Malibu Road
24320 Malibu Road, Malibu, CA
3 Bedrooms
$37,000
2202 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Step through gated entry into a lush tropical walled courtyard surrounded by mature trees, succulents and flowers with approximately 39' long heated swimming pool, ocean view spa and built in BBQ.
5650 Penland Road
5650 Penland Road, Hidden Hills, CA
5 Bedrooms
$10,981
3815 sqft
EASY TO SHOW BY APPOINTMENT !!! MOVE -IN DATE JULY 1st!!! Located within the Exclusive Guard-Gated city of Hidden Hills where you will have an incomparable lifestyle of hiking, biking, and horseback riding.
Western Malibu
31727 Pacific Coast
31727 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA
4 Bedrooms
$19,500
3440 sqft
Short term or long term lease! Please contact listing agent for more details.
Malibu Park
6453 GUERNSEY AVENUE
6453 Guernsey Avenue, Malibu, CA
4 Bedrooms
$40,000
3455 sqft
Contemporary single-level by Scott Gillen. Enormous windows, wide glass doors, whitewater views, wood floors, exposed-beam ceilings, abundant custom cabinetry, open layout for grand indoor-outdoor entertaining. Private, gorgeously landscaped.
Western Malibu
33461 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY
33461 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA
3 Bedrooms
$14,000
Rest and relaxation in this cozy three bedroom and two bath home on approximately one acre with beautiful ocean and mountains views with Santa Barbara Island positioned out front to insure spectacular sunsets.
Central Malibu
24608 MALIBU ROAD
24608 Malibu Road, Malibu, CA
5 Bedrooms
$45,000
3412 sqft
Malibu oceanfront house w/huge decks, spectacular views, wood floors, & high, wood-beamed ceilings. Keypad entry, wraparound front courtyard w/sunshade, fire pit, built-in seating, dining table. Entry-level has 2 en-suite bdrms.
Western Malibu
31220 BROAD BEACH ROAD
31220 Broad Beach Road, Malibu, CA
4 Bedrooms
$38,500
4062 sqft
Perfect for entertaining, bright stylish contemporary with ocean views. Sunken living room/bar/den has high ceilings, wraparound windows, dramatic rock wall fireplace.
Central Malibu
26901 SEA VISTA DRIVE
26901 Seavista Drive, Malibu, CA
6 Bedrooms
$65,000
10114 sqft
Gated Malibu architectural commands panoramic shoreline/ocean/island vistas. Decks & terraces invite resort living & impressive entertaining. Open-plan design and meticulous construction with vanishing doors, coral stone floors, & elevator.
Eastern Malibu
22540 CARBON MESA ROAD
22540 Carbon Mesa Road, Malibu, CA
6 Bedrooms
$30,000
5427 sqft
Gated and private, this open-plan residence was custom-designed by architect Frank Israel with dramatic angles, abundant glass, high ceilings, expansive skylights, & hardwood floors.
Point Dume
6936 FERNHILL DRIVE
6936 Fernhill Drive, Malibu, CA
5 Bedrooms
$35,000
4577 sqft
Magnificent gated two-story Mediterranean estate providing privacy in a truly sensational and peaceful setting. Located on beautiful Point Dume, the approx. 4,577 sq. ft.
Western Malibu
31412 BROAD BEACH ROAD
31412 Broad Beach Road, Malibu, CA
6 Bedrooms
$75,000
4974 sqft
Broad Beach residence combines open layout, classic finishes, & exceptionally fine construction with high ceilings, wood floors, expansive windows, & spectacular whitewater views.
Central Malibu
27082 MALIBU COVE COLONY DRIVE
27082 Malibu Cove Colony Drive, Malibu, CA
4 Bedrooms
$35,000
3412 sqft
The Ultimate in Luxury & Hospitality! Ultra Contemporary oceanfront home on Malibu Cove Colony Drive.
