Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:18 PM

12 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Stockton, CA

Finding an apartment in Stockton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a...
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
2 Units Available
Bear Creek
Waterfield Square
8035 Mariners Dr, Stockton, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1000 sqft
This community's apartments feature walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances and optional fireplaces. Outdoors, there are two community pools, a business center and gated access. Nearby locations include Sandman Park and the Marina Shopping Center.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Park
1810 E. Flora St.
1810 Flora Street, Stockton, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
828 sqft
APPLY NOW!!! - For current availability/application(s): visit our live website at www.cvhomes.com Lease term: 12 months Pet rent: $35/m Pet deposit: $250.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
10556 Christopher Ct
10556 Christopher Court, Stockton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1646 sqft
Top Of The Line Just Like New Single Story 3 Bedroom Home!!! - *PLEASE READ THE ENTIRE POST BEFORE CALLING THE OFFICE* YOU MUST APPLY FIRST BEFORE SEEING THE INTERIOR OF THE PROPERTY NO EXCEPTIONS* *GPSPROPERTYMANAGEMENT.

1 of 5

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Bear Creek East
918 BEAR CREEK WAY
918 Bear Creek Way, Stockton, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1832 sqft
918 Bear Creek Way (4x2) - Pets allowed up to 25 lbs. full grown with separate $500.00 per pet- no pit bulls, dobermans or rottweiler's allowed. (RLNE5627159)
Results within 1 mile of Stockton

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Lakeview
1502 Barcelona Ave.
1502 Barcelona Avenue, San Joaquin County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1059 sqft
APPLY NOW!!!! - For current availability/application(s): visit our live website at www.cvhomes.
Results within 5 miles of Stockton
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Fairway Estates Apartments
1155 W Center St, Manteca, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
You will love Fairway Estates Apartments ... an inviting garden community in the heart of Manteca, with cool retro architecture, plenty of green space, and comfortable, well-designed home plans ideal for relaxing or entertaining.

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1478 Trellis St
1478 Trellis Street, Manteca, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2482 sqft
Manteca: 5 bedroom 4 bath Pet Friendly Home! - Clean 5 bedroom, 4 bath house features 2,482 square feet of living space with a great floor plan flow.

1 of 12

Last updated May 3 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
398 Osage Place
398 Osage Place, Lathrop, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1323 sqft
Great House on Corner Lot in Established Neighborhood! - Description: This is a nicely updated, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with dual-pane windows and fresh carpet and tile throughout.
Results within 10 miles of Stockton
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Sienna Place
794 Button Ave, Manteca, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
760 sqft
Located in the heart of the California Delta, Sienna Place offers spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments for rent in Manteca, California among a comfortable park-like setting.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1916 Belmont Pl
1916 Belmont Place, Manteca, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1838 sqft
AVAILABLE Aug. 7th. $1950 per month rent. $2450 deposit. 3 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms. 1838 sq ft. One story. 3 car attached garage. Court location. Corner lot. Inside laundry room. Spacious rooms & floor plan. Refrigerator hook up in kitchen.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
1769 Star Tulip St
1769 Star Tulip Street, Manteca, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2101 sqft
MOVE in ready 2 rooms for rent Shared kitchen and bathroom, tenant splits utilties washer and dryer availabe for use NO smoking NO pets Each room 700 each and security deposit 1000 each room PLEASE DONT Disturb occupants contact us for a showing WWW.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Sunwest
2851 Mosswood Drive
2851 Mosswood Drive, Lodi, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1422 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath West Lodi Home - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Features: - Upgraded modern flooring throughout - Remodeled Kitchen with all new cabinets and beautiful quartz counters - Freshly painted throughout - Matching Stainless Steel Kitchen
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Stockton, CA

Finding an apartment in Stockton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

