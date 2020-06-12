/
3 bedroom apartments
12 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in South Lake Tahoe, CA
2537 Rose Ave. # 1
2537 Rose Avenue, South Lake Tahoe, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1420 sqft
2537 Rose Ave. # 1 Available 07/01/20 *LONG TERM RENTAL* (No Pets) - Long term rental Six month minimum lease. (RLNE5835525)
3692 Verdon Lane
3692 Verdon Lane, South Lake Tahoe, CA
Sugarpine Chalet - Property Id: 275373 Sugarpine Lodge is located off Ski Run drive, and has 4 Full-size Beds, 1 Cal King, 1 Full Futon.
1439 Ski Run Blvd. F-1
1439 Ski Run Boulevard, South Lake Tahoe, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Nice furnished town-home in South Lake Tahoe available now! - Available for immediate move-in. No pets. Fully furnished. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5726052)
916 Rainbow Drive
916 Rainbow Drive, South Lake Tahoe, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1156 sqft
916 Rainbow Drive Available 08/01/20 Furnished one level home with carport and fenced in back yard. Available starting 8/1/2020 - Fully furnished three bedroom house with a carport. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5039428)
1106 Charles Ave.
1106 Charles Avenue, South Lake Tahoe, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1800 sqft
1106 Charles Ave. Available 07/01/20 Close to the meadow in Tahoe-Sierra area - lovely upgrades and huge rooms - Spacious and upgraded home - 3 huge bedrooms (all upstairs) w/plenty of closet space, 1.
3977 Azure Avenue
3977 Azure Avenue, South Lake Tahoe, CA
3977 Azure Ave South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150 Rent $3500.00 Deposit $3500.
4081 Greenwood Road
4081 Greenwood Road, South Lake Tahoe, CA
5 beds 3 baths 2,844 sq ft 4,879 sqft lot Best Of Tahoe is walking distance away. Lakeside Beach access, Heavenly Gondola, shopping, summer concerts, world class gaming, incomparable Edgewood Tahoe.
Results within 1 mile of South Lake Tahoe
1680 Nadowa
1680 Nadowa Street, El Dorado County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1400 sqft
Nicely upgraded with fresh paint, flooring and new gas fireplace - Lovely and quiet county location on a big corner lot off Pioneer Trail. Recently upgraded with paint, carpet, new stove and gas fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of South Lake Tahoe
731 Beverly Circle
731 Beverly Circle, Zephyr Cove, NV
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Panoramic, Eagles nest view of Lake Tahoe and the Mountains! - Fully "turnkey furnished" with brand new furniture and remodeled. New washer and dryer. Within 5 minutes of shopping, medical and walking distance to beaches, hiking, Zephyr Marina, etc.
2264 Wagon Train Trail
2264 Wagon Train Trail, El Dorado County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1700 sqft
2264 Wagon Train Trail Available 06/22/20 Open floor plan in desirable Montgomery Estates South Lake Tahoe - Desirable Montgomery Estates neighborhood - 3 bedroom, 2 bath in great location.
424 Quaking Aspen Lane
424 Quaking Aspen Lane, Kingsbury, NV
Listing Agent: Leslie Spear Email Address: les@goresort.com Broker: Resort Property Link Large 2,000 sf condo across from Heavenly's Stagecoach Express and the Tahoe Rim Trail. Great for hiking and mountain biking. Available until Dec.
600 HWY 50
600 Hwy 50, Zephyr Cove, NV
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1823 sqft
PineWild, a gated lakefront condo complex on Marla Bay. End unit with a meadow view and a short walk to our 1/4 mile private beach. Within 3 miles of the South Shore 24 hour casino entertainment and Heavenly Village.