Apartment List
/
CA
/
south lake tahoe
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:45 AM

11 Furnished Apartments for rent in South Lake Tahoe, CA

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
916 Rainbow Drive
916 Rainbow Drive, South Lake Tahoe, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1156 sqft
916 Rainbow Drive Available 08/01/20 Furnished one level home with carport and fenced in back yard. Available starting 8/1/2020 - Fully furnished three bedroom house with a carport. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5039428)

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2342 Sky Meadows Court
2342 Sky Meadows Court, South Lake Tahoe, CA
1 Bedroom
$600
1280 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Room for rent in a 3 bedroom house - Tucked away in Sky Meadows this Chalet is located on a quiet Cul-de-Sac and would make a perfect place for Tahoe family getaway. Great access to bike trails, the lake & beaches.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2957 Sacramento Ave
2957 Sacramento Avenue, South Lake Tahoe, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
900 sqft
2957 Sacramento Ave Available 08/01/20 Seasonal Furnished rental - This home is a nice upscale newly furnished 2 bedroom and one bathroom duplex apartment available as a seasonal rental. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5148837)

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3921 Cedar Road
3921 Cedar Ave, South Lake Tahoe, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
Season Furnished rental. - Home is part of the Tahoe Meadows.org HOA and with access to 3 private beaches that have boat dock and possible buoy rentals at our private beach and a great beach vollyball court with good games for everybody to join.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3692 Verdon Lane
3692 Verdon Lane, South Lake Tahoe, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,750
1880 sqft
Sugarpine Chalet - Property Id: 275373 Sugarpine Lodge is located off Ski Run drive, and has 4 Full-size Beds, 1 Cal King, 1 Full Futon.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1439 Ski Run Blvd. F-1
1439 Ski Run Boulevard, South Lake Tahoe, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Nice furnished town-home in South Lake Tahoe available now! - Available for immediate move-in. No pets. Fully furnished. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5726052)

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3900 Pioneer Trail
3900 Pioneer Trail, South Lake Tahoe, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
340 sqft
South Shore Inn - Property Id: 82363 All inclusive monthly rentals. Fully furnished. Great location, walking distance to the lake, village, shopping and casinos. Free laundry on the premises. Parking available.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
4081 Greenwood Road
4081 Greenwood Road, South Lake Tahoe, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,900
2844 sqft
5 beds 3 baths 2,844 sq ft 4,879 sqft lot Best Of Tahoe is walking distance away. Lakeside Beach access, Heavenly Gondola, shopping, summer concerts, world class gaming, incomparable Edgewood Tahoe.
Results within 5 miles of South Lake Tahoe

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
731 Beverly Circle
731 Beverly Circle, Zephyr Cove, NV
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Panoramic, Eagles nest view of Lake Tahoe and the Mountains! - Fully "turnkey furnished" with brand new furniture and remodeled. New washer and dryer. Within 5 minutes of shopping, medical and walking distance to beaches, hiking, Zephyr Marina, etc.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
424 Quaking Aspen Lane
424 Quaking Aspen Lane, Kingsbury, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2000 sqft
Listing Agent: Leslie Spear Email Address: les@goresort.com Broker: Resort Property Link Large 2,000 sf condo across from Heavenly's Stagecoach Express and the Tahoe Rim Trail. Great for hiking and mountain biking. Available until Dec.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
600 HWY 50
600 Hwy 50, Zephyr Cove, NV
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1823 sqft
PineWild, a gated lakefront condo complex on Marla Bay. End unit with a meadow view and a short walk to our 1/4 mile private beach. Within 3 miles of the South Shore 24 hour casino entertainment and Heavenly Village.

Similar Pages

South Lake Tahoe 3 BedroomsSouth Lake Tahoe Apartments with Parking
South Lake Tahoe Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Reno, NVSparks, NV
Sun Valley, NVCarson City, NV
Incline Village, NVDayton, NV

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Reno