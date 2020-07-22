Apartment List
/
NV
/
carson city county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

24 Apartments for rent in Carson City County, NV

1 Unit Available
1170 S Curry St
1170 South Curry Street, Carson City, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
848 sqft
Clean Townhome on West Side of Carson City - Rent: $1,200.00 Deposit: $1,400.

1 Unit Available
1858 Walker Dr
1858 Walker Drive, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1556 sqft
1858 Walker Dr Available 08/01/20 Tri Level House with Lots of Storage! - Tri level home in River Knolls. Garage includes storage & shop. Kitchen includes gas range and built in microwave. Refrigerator is included. Fenced yard with deck and patio.

1 Unit Available
150 Manzanita Terr
150 Manzanita Terrace, Carson City, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2429 sqft
Large home on 1 acre of land in Carson City - Carsoncitypm.com Rent: $2,150.00 Deposit: $2,500.00 Application Fee: $35.00 per applicant Available: Immediately Lease Term: 12 months minimum Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 2.

1 Unit Available
1240 Partridge
1240 Partridge Drive, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1280 sqft
1240 Partridge- 55+ Community - Single story home in Quail Run Resort, Southeast Carson City. Quail Run is an Over 55 Community with an indoor pool, clubhouse and maintenance of front yard included.

1 Unit Available
968 CENTERVILLE ST
968 Centerville St, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1708 sqft
Brand New Home and Available NOW! - Never been lived-in townhouse! Located near the downtown area East of Roop Street & near the main post office. Close to shopping and entertainment.

1 Unit Available
1110 Thompson Street Carson City
1110 Thompson Street, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2035 sqft
1110 Thompson Street- Move In Ready! - Move-in ready home with beautiful views and updates throughout.

1 Unit Available
2845 Tangerine
2845 Tangerine Drive, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1781 sqft
2845 Tangerine Available 08/21/20 Coming Soon! Applications Now Being Accepted! - Two story home in Seeliger School District. Spacious kitchen with breakfast bar and granite counter tops. 2 separate living spaces, one with a fireplace.

1 Unit Available
1317 North Edmonds Drive - 2
1317 North Edmonds Drive, Carson City, NV
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Welcome to a 2 Bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom townhouse style apartment located right around the corner from restaurants, shopping, and the Highway 50 freeway entrance . This apartment features approximately 1,000 sqft on two floors.

1 Unit Available
1221 Fonterra
1221 Fonterra Way, Carson City, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1198 sqft
1221 Fonterra - Governor's Square Townhome - 2 Story townhouse in Governors Square cul-de-sac. Close to shopping, downtown, and park. Open floor plan with high ceilings. Attached 1 car garage. Stack-able washer & dryer included.
Results within 5 miles of Carson City County

1 Unit Available
310 Torrey Pines
310 Torrey Pines Drive, Dayton, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1251 sqft
Beautiful Dayton Valley 3 Bed 2 Bath Home with Upgrades - Beautifully upgraded single family home on the Dayton Valley Golf Course.

1 Unit Available
630 Champions Drive
630 Champions Drive, Dayton, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1674 sqft
Beautiful Three Bed Two Bath Home Available On The Green on Dayton Golf Course - Don't miss out on this great Three Bedroom, Two bathroom open floor plan home located in a gated community on the Dayton Golf Course.

1 Unit Available
1317 Bridle Way
1317 Bridle Way, Johnson Lane, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1576 sqft
Contact us to schedule a showing.

1 Unit Available
982 Sunview
982 Sunview Drive, Indian Hills, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
Three Bedroom Home is Sunridge (North Douglas County) - 3/2/2 Home in Sunridge. Located close to Carson City and lots of shopping. A/C. Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups. Newer paint and carpet. Tenant required to carry renters insurance are provide proof. www.
Results within 10 miles of Carson City County

1 Unit Available
157 Tramway Drive
157 Tramway Drive, Kingsbury, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1280 sqft
Private condo on top of Kingsbury grade by Heavenly's Stagecoach Lodge with beautiful views and hiking trails around the Tahoe rim. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Comes with washer, dryer, refrigerator, and stove included. Pets allowed upon approval.

1 Unit Available
751 Tahoe Blvd. #11
751 Tahoe Boulevard, Incline Village, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,300
480 sqft
Incline Village Condo: 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom - Well maintained, clean, and bright Toepa unit. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Full kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hardwood styled flooring in the living areas, and newer carpeting in the bedroom.

1 Unit Available
321 Ski Way #25
321 Ski Way, Incline Village, NV
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1280 sqft
Incline Village: Mountain Shadows Condominium: 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms. - Incline Village: Mountain Shadows Condominium: 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms. Totally remodeled Kitchen with Corian Counters, Stainless Steel appliances, and gas stove/oven.

1 Unit Available
1070 TILLER DR.
1070 Tiller Drive, Incline Village, NV
Studio
$6,000
4 Bedrooms
Ask
4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage in Mill Creek Subdivision! - Location, Location, Location!!! 1/2 block off of Lakeshore Blvd. in the desirable Mill Creek Subdivision of Incline Village, NV.

1 Unit Available
820 Oriole
820 Oriole Way, Incline Village, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1752 sqft
Incline Village: Condo - 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage, Low Elevation - Incline Village: Condo - 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, Fresh Paint, New Carpeting, 2 Car Garage, Washer & Dryer, Low Elevation.

1 Unit Available
807 Alder Ave. 83
807 Alder Avenue, Incline Village, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,250
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cute, Cozy 1 Bedroom! - 1 Bedroom, 1 bathroom, unfurnished except a few small items, fireplace inoperable, W/D in complex, 2 car max., no smoking, no pets. Leases end April, May or July of 2015. Security deposit is 1.5x rent with good application.

1 Unit Available
929 Northwood #101
929 Northwood Boulevard, Incline Village, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1846 sqft
929 Northwood #101 Available 10/17/20 Incline Village: Third Creek Condominium - 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, 1 Car Garage - Unfurnished - Third Creek Condominium. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, 1 Car Attached Garage, Deck.

1 Unit Available
830 Oriole Way #14
830 Oriole Way, Incline Village, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1752 sqft
Incline Village: Condo - 4 Bedrooms,3.5 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage, Low Elevation - Incline Village: 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms. 2 Car Attached Garage. Full Size Washer and Dryer. Granite Counter-Tops throughout.

1 Unit Available
567 Eagle Drive
567 Eagle Drive, Incline Village, NV
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
3406 sqft
567 Eagle Dr. - 567 Eagle Dr, 5 BD, 3.5 BA, Spacious Home in Incline. Gorgeous Lakeview. Great Neighborhood, Close to Skiing. It is 3,394 sq ft, with 2 Car Garage. Large Living Area Upstairs and a Spacious Great Room with Wet Bar Downstairs.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Carson City County?
Apartment Rentals in Carson City County start at $950/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Carson City County?
Some of the colleges located in the Carson City County area include University of Nevada-Reno. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities in or around Carson City County have apartments for rent?
Reno, Sparks, South Lake Tahoe, Sun Valley, and Incline Village have apartments for rent.

