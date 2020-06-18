5485 Soquel Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

!!Rent & Security Deposit Reduced!! 3Bd/1.5Ba Duplex near Soquel Village - Terms: One year lease (with owner option to renew)

Utilities: Tenant responsible for PGE, Water, Sewer & Garbage

Landscaping: Tenants Responsibility

Parking: 2 spaces in driveway, street parking around the corner

Laundry: Washer & Dryer in garage

Note: Tenants have access to the laundry area only in garage. Storage in backyard for owner's use.

Pets: No Pets

Property Managed By: Portola Property Management DRE# 02025654

PLEASE REVIEW THE FULL AD, RENTAL CRITERIA AND APPLICATION PROCESS AT www.portolarentals.com



Two story, 3Bd/1.5ba duplex with fenced/gated front patio. New Vinyl Plank flooring and new paint throughout. Kitchen includes tiled flooring, stainless steel fridge and dishwasher with electric stove. Small breakfast bar leading into the living room. French doors leading to the back patio area allows ample natural light to the living areas. One bedroom and a half bathroom downstairs. Downstairs bedroom includes double doors to back patio and mirror closet doors. 2 bedrooms and the full bathroom upstairs with hall linen/storage closet. Full bathroom offers shower over bathtub. Small Laundry/storage area in garage. NOTE: Tenants do not have access to full garage. This unit sits between the Soquel village and Cabrillo college, close to gas stations, convenience stores and freeway access

?All PPM properties are “Non-Smoking on premises”.Tenants are required to have proof of a renter’s Insurance policy with $100,000 personal liability coverage at time of move in?Sorry, owner is not accepting co-signers ?Applicants will need to create (1) NO PET PROFILE, or (2) PET/ ANIMAL PROFILE at https://portolarentals.petscreening.com and pay the application fee: $20 per pet/animal; tenants with no pets or service animals are free of charge.Your application will not be processed until this profile is complete. If approved as a tenant, a fee of $25/pet is due monthly with the rent payment



(RLNE5687212)