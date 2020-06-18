All apartments in Soquel
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

5485 Soquel Dr.

5485 Soquel Drive · (831) 475-1355 ext. 10
Location

5485 Soquel Drive, Soquel, CA 95073

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5485 Soquel Dr. · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1086 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
!!Rent & Security Deposit Reduced!! 3Bd/1.5Ba Duplex near Soquel Village - Terms: One year lease (with owner option to renew)
Utilities: Tenant responsible for PGE, Water, Sewer & Garbage
Landscaping: Tenants Responsibility
Parking: 2 spaces in driveway, street parking around the corner
Laundry: Washer & Dryer in garage
Note: Tenants have access to the laundry area only in garage. Storage in backyard for owner's use.
Pets: No Pets
Property Managed By: Portola Property Management DRE# 02025654
PLEASE REVIEW THE FULL AD, RENTAL CRITERIA AND APPLICATION PROCESS AT www.portolarentals.com

Two story, 3Bd/1.5ba duplex with fenced/gated front patio. New Vinyl Plank flooring and new paint throughout. Kitchen includes tiled flooring, stainless steel fridge and dishwasher with electric stove. Small breakfast bar leading into the living room. French doors leading to the back patio area allows ample natural light to the living areas. One bedroom and a half bathroom downstairs. Downstairs bedroom includes double doors to back patio and mirror closet doors. 2 bedrooms and the full bathroom upstairs with hall linen/storage closet. Full bathroom offers shower over bathtub. Small Laundry/storage area in garage. NOTE: Tenants do not have access to full garage. This unit sits between the Soquel village and Cabrillo college, close to gas stations, convenience stores and freeway access
?All PPM properties are “Non-Smoking on premises”.Tenants are required to have proof of a renter’s Insurance policy with $100,000 personal liability coverage at time of move in?Sorry, owner is not accepting co-signers ?Applicants will need to create (1) NO PET PROFILE, or (2) PET/ ANIMAL PROFILE at https://portolarentals.petscreening.com and pay the application fee: $20 per pet/animal; tenants with no pets or service animals are free of charge.Your application will not be processed until this profile is complete. If approved as a tenant, a fee of $25/pet is due monthly with the rent payment

(RLNE5687212)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5485 Soquel Dr. have any available units?
5485 Soquel Dr. has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5485 Soquel Dr. have?
Some of 5485 Soquel Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5485 Soquel Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5485 Soquel Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5485 Soquel Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5485 Soquel Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 5485 Soquel Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 5485 Soquel Dr. does offer parking.
Does 5485 Soquel Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5485 Soquel Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5485 Soquel Dr. have a pool?
No, 5485 Soquel Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 5485 Soquel Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5485 Soquel Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5485 Soquel Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5485 Soquel Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 5485 Soquel Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5485 Soquel Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
