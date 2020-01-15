442 E Sierra Madre Boulevard

Amenities

Located in one of the San Gabriel Valley's most sought-after communities, this home has been completely transformed with today's buyer in mind. At nearly 2,100 square feet, this property has four bedrooms and two freshly renovated bathrooms with custom tilework. The living area is open and spacious, including a large family room, dining room, permitted sunroom/bonus space, and large open-concept kitchen that with a grand island, quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Homebuyers can rest easy knowing that the windows have been newly upgraded, there is a newer roof, and that the property has forced heat and A/C, and is walking distance to highly rated schools within the Pasadena Unified School District. The house sits on a large lot (over 8,000 sq ft) and faces north toward the gorgeous San Gabriel mountains. The property is located just blocks from the town's charming downtown area full of shops, restaurants, famous hiking trails, and the celebrated Sierra Madre Playhouse. http://bit.ly/442esierramadreblvd