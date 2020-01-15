All apartments in Sierra Madre
Last updated January 15 2020 at 2:42 AM

442 E Sierra Madre Boulevard

442 East Sierra Madre Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

442 East Sierra Madre Boulevard, Sierra Madre, CA 91024
Sierra Madre

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Located in one of the San Gabriel Valley's most sought-after communities, this home has been completely transformed with today's buyer in mind. At nearly 2,100 square feet, this property has four bedrooms and two freshly renovated bathrooms with custom tilework. The living area is open and spacious, including a large family room, dining room, permitted sunroom/bonus space, and large open-concept kitchen that with a grand island, quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Homebuyers can rest easy knowing that the windows have been newly upgraded, there is a newer roof, and that the property has forced heat and A/C, and is walking distance to highly rated schools within the Pasadena Unified School District. The house sits on a large lot (over 8,000 sq ft) and faces north toward the gorgeous San Gabriel mountains. The property is located just blocks from the town's charming downtown area full of shops, restaurants, famous hiking trails, and the celebrated Sierra Madre Playhouse. http://bit.ly/442esierramadreblvd

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 442 E Sierra Madre Boulevard have any available units?
442 E Sierra Madre Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sierra Madre, CA.
Is 442 E Sierra Madre Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
442 E Sierra Madre Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 442 E Sierra Madre Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 442 E Sierra Madre Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sierra Madre.
Does 442 E Sierra Madre Boulevard offer parking?
No, 442 E Sierra Madre Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 442 E Sierra Madre Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 442 E Sierra Madre Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 442 E Sierra Madre Boulevard have a pool?
No, 442 E Sierra Madre Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 442 E Sierra Madre Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 442 E Sierra Madre Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 442 E Sierra Madre Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 442 E Sierra Madre Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 442 E Sierra Madre Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 442 E Sierra Madre Boulevard has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
