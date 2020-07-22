Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:02 PM

48 Apartments for rent in Sebastopol, CA with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Sebastopol offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike r... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 12:39 PM
9 Units Available
Wright Area Action Group
Park Lane Villas
960 Doubles Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,088
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,528
1180 sqft
Located in the heart of Sonoma wine country and less than 10 minutes from downtown Santa Rosa, Park Lane Villas apartments offers luxury apartment living at its finest.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
5110 Gravenstein
5110 Gravenstein Hwy N, Sonoma County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1272 sqft
5110 Gravenstein Available 08/01/20 Welcome Home to 5110 Gravenstein Hwy N Sebastopol! - Welcome Home to 5110 Gravenstein Hwy N Sebastopol! This beautifully renovated, fully furnished 2-Bedroom 1.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 05:42 PM
1 Unit Available
1589 Pinebrook Place
1589 Pinebrook Place, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1127 sqft
Adorable two-level townhouse in West Santa Rosa! Conveniently located near shopping centers and parks, very near intersection of Guerneville & Fulton Rd. Spacious layout with high ceiling and pergo floors throughout first level.
Results within 10 miles of Sebastopol
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
18 Units Available
Adega
541 Carlson Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,105
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
1348 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
5 Units Available
St. Rose
Six 1 Five
615 Healdsburg Ave, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,863
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,441
1085 sqft
Set in vibrant downtown Santa Rosa, Six1Five is a boutique apartment community offering modern one- and two-bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
11 Units Available
Windsor at Redwood Creek
600 Rohnert Park Expy W, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,978
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,402
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,945
1454 sqft
Newly revamped, smoke-free apartments close to Highway 101, with central air-conditioning, fireplaces, private patios, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a 24-hour business center, a dog park, and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
46 Units Available
38 North Santa Rosa
1020 Kawana Springs Road, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,240
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,565
1067 sqft
38º North is Santa Rosa’s ultimate address for apartment home living. Perfectly located off of Highway 101, within minutes of Sonoma County’s most exceptional dining, wineries, breweries, shopping, outdoor adventures, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 09:46 AM
11 Units Available
Northwest Santa Rosa
Pioneer 2000
2010 Pioneer Way, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
880 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pioneer 2000 in Santa Rosa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 22 at 12:42 PM
5 Units Available
Harvest Park
2327 Summer Creek Dr, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,190
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1290 sqft
Located just minutes from parks, restaurants and nightlife. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes pool, parking, hot tub, gym and BBQ grills.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
8 Units Available
Northwest Santa Rosa
The Villages
2980 Bay Village Cir, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,749
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,014
1157 sqft
The Villages - an exclusive apartment community designed to complement your individual style of living. Unique architectural details are reflected in the spacious one, two, and three bedroom plans.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 12:15 PM
10 Units Available
Vineyard Creek
802 Vineyard Creek Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,745
1375 sqft
Vineyard Creek offers signature one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Sonoma County's Wine Country, conveniently located near Hwy. 101 in Northern Santa Rosa.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
28 Units Available
Fiori Estates
5102 Dowdell Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,920
1346 sqft
Brand new luxury apartments in the heart of Sonoma Wine Country. Enjoy the saltwater pool, bocce courts, and the dog park with views of the rolling hills.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
8 Units Available
Renaissance
2111 Kawana Springs Rd, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,215
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,765
1156 sqft
Located close to Colgan Creek Park, Target and more popular location destinations. Units offer fireplace, patio or balcony, and recent renovations. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, sauna, trash valet, and more.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
2 Units Available
Overlook at Fountaingrove
200 Bicentennial Way, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,989
1410 sqft
The Overlook at Fountaingrove offers refined residences in the heart of Sonoma Countys wine country.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
11 Units Available
Downtown Santa Rosa
The Annadel
1020 Jennings Ave, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,613
1191 sqft
Check out our VIRTUAL TOURS! Here you'll find a community where well-curated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Santa Rosa CA, blend with luxe amenities designed to complement your Sonoma County lifestyle. Adjacent to a 2.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
9 Units Available
The Alexandar
750 Apple Creek Ln, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
827 sqft
Nestled in Sonoma County and spread over 14 beautifully manicured acres, natural beauty awaits you at The Alexandar Apartments in Santa Rosa, CA.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
9 Units Available
The Boulders at Fountaingrove
3680 Kelsey Knls, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,154
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,429
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,030
1421 sqft
Discover sophistication, elegance and environmentally conscience living in the heart of wine country. At The Boulders you will enjoy resort amenities, beautifully and intelligently planned residences, a park setting with unsurpassed area view.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
5 Units Available
The Reserve
5121 Dowdell Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,843
1551 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,945
1511 sqft
The Reserve is a beautiful Town-home community in gorgeous Sonoma County. Located right in Rohnert Park, California, our community offers luxury 1, 2, 3, and 4-bedroom two story town-homes for lease.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
5 Units Available
Northwest Santa Rosa
PARK VUE
2001 Piner Rd, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,799
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Park Vue Apartments. We are located in Santa Rosa, Ca and located near restaurants, entertainment, and shopping.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 12:18 PM
2 Units Available
Canyon Oaks
4627 Thomas Lake Harris Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,845
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A Gallaher Homes property, Canyon Oaks is a new luxury apartment complex located in the rolling hills of Fountaingrove in Santa Rosa, CA offering one, two, and three bedroom luxury apartment suites.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
1 Unit Available
Vineyard Gardens
240 Burt St, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
816 sqft
Located on a beautiful hillside setting with easy access to downtown, shopping and dining. Apartments feature plenty of closet space, central air, in-home washer/dryer and gourmet kitchens.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Memorial Hospital Neighborhood
1512 Fair Oaks Court
1512 Fair Oaks Court, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1158 sqft
1512 Fair Oaks Court Available 07/31/20 Charming Cottage in Santa Rosa - Enjoy your own piece of Santa Rosa history! This is a charming Cottage that sits on a large lot and backs to the Santa Rosa Creek.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Aston Avenue
924 ASTON AVE
924 Aston Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1382 sqft
924 ASTON AVE SANTA ROSA - Charming move in ready two story town house located near Taylor Mountain and Petaluma Hill Road. Property has all new interior paint and new washer and dryer. Kitchen has newer kitchen cabinets and counter tops.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
2270 Tokay Street
2270 Tokay Street, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1395 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhome - PROPERTY DESCRIPTION We are renting a newer 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Christopherson townhome in Santa Rosa, CA. This rental property is located at 2270 Tokay Street in the Linwood neighborhood.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Sebastopol, CA

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Sebastopol offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Sebastopol. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Sebastopol can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

