apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:02 AM
48 Apartments for rent in San Anselmo, CA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
2 Units Available
San Anselmo
Parkside
101 Sunny Hills Dr, San Anselmo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,372
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1065 sqft
Situated on lushly landscaped grounds, our beautifully maintained property is within walking distance of shopping, schools, parks, restaurants, hiking trails, and transportation.
Results within 5 miles of San Anselmo
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
30 Units Available
East Larkspur
Larkspur Courts
100 Old Quarry Rd N, Larkspur, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,916
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,282
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,305
1278 sqft
Just off Highway 101 with views of Mount Tam and the Bay. On-site amenities include a sparkling pool, hot tub and playground. Updates in the apartments include granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
8 Units Available
Downtown San Rafael
The Lofts at Albert Park
155 Andersen Dr, San Rafael, CA
Studio
$1,814
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,068
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,569
1541 sqft
Bright complex next to Albert Park near the 101. Fire pit and swimming pool on site. Buildings have elevators. In-unit laundry, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Two-story floor plans available.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
23 Units Available
Tam Ridge
199 Tamal Vista Blvd, Corte Madera, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,400
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,587
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,294
1280 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom townhomes with modern kitchens, stone counters, plank flooring, generous patio/balcony with views of Mt. Tamalpais, Marin Hills. Enjoy heated pool, spa, bocce ball court, fitness center. Walk to Town Center.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
Smith Ranch
McInnis Park
10 North Ave, San Rafael, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
936 sqft
Apartments have unique floor plans. Kitchens are well-equipped and have plenty of counter and cupboard space. Complex has a gym and tennis court. Near the McGinnis Park Golf Club.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 11 at 12:13am
4 Units Available
Southwest Novato
Crooked Oak
130 Cielo Ln, Novato, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1010 sqft
Just off Highway 101 and Highway 39. Recently renovated community featuring granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site pool, hot tubs and full concierge service. Garages available. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
8 Units Available
Downtown San Rafael
Rafael Town Center
1050 Court St, San Rafael, CA
Studio
$1,920
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,430
531 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
906 sqft
Located within walking distance of 30 restaurants, 20 retail stores and 10 entertainment centers. Residents enjoy units with dishwashers, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Community includes BBQ grill, elevator, fire pit, and pool.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
16 Units Available
North San Rafael Commercial Center
eaves San Rafael
300 Channing Way, San Rafael, CA
Studio
$2,265
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,270
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1045 sqft
Updated apartments near the 101. Studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Air conditioning and fireplace. Green community with a pool and bike storage.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
33 Units Available
Marinwood
Highlands of Marin
1001 Cresta Way, San Rafael, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,380
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,165
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Highlands of Marin offers remarkable amenities, premier resident services, and stylish apartments in San Rafael. Enjoy access to our on-site fitness center, business center, dog park, and swimming pools with cabanas and sun deck.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated April 20 at 03:30pm
Contact for Availability
East Larkspur
Serenity at Larkspur
700 Lincoln Village Cir, Larkspur, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Walk to Larkspur Ferry. Fantastic views of the Bay. On-site yoga, a pool, community garden and a tennis court. Recently renovated with granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Car charging on site.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Scott Valley - Alto
17 Eton Way
17 Eton Way, Mill Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$9,500
2756 sqft
17 Eton Way Available 09/01/20 FURNISHED - Large Retreat Style Home in Scotts Valley - Hot-tub - (UPDATE: Our team is delighted to hear from prospective new residents and we are making every (safe!) effort to virtually or remotely show our
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
28 Mariner Green Dr.
28 Mariner Green Drive, Corte Madera, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1508 sqft
Fantastic Mariner Green 4bd/2.5ba -End Unit! - FOUNDATION - VIDEO! Preview a virtual tour of this property here: https://youtu.
1 of 30
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Terra Linda
725 Birchwood Ct
725 Birchwood Court, San Rafael, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
1882 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautifully maintained three bedroom, two bathroom home. OPTIONAL IN Law unit studio with separate entrance for an additional 1K. Pictures show studio area as well.
1 of 12
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Smith Ranch
401 North Ave Unit 308
401 North Avenue, San Rafael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
932 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo is located near McInnis Park in San Rafael. The unit has a quality feel to it, including granite counter tops, a fireplace, washer/dryer, 2 full bathrooms and tranquil views.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Larkspur
30 Piedmont Road
30 Piedmont Road, Larkspur, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
1358 sqft
CHARMING THREE BEDROOM HOME IN BALTIMORE PARK - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZzFFFjRomK0 Charming three bedroom two bath home on the edge of Baltimore Canyon on a sunny lot.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Canal Waterfront
15 Mooring Rd.
15 Mooring Road, San Rafael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,550
1400 sqft
Modern Remodel, Upper level 2bd/2ba Open concept design. Shared veg garden! - Video Tour - FOUNDATION- - Preview a custom video walk through of this property: https://www.youtube.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Canal Waterfront
11 mooring rd
11 Mooring Road, San Rafael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1400 sqft
Spacious, updated, and airy renovated 2bd/2ba+ Townhouse/triplex property w/large common grounds -FOUNDATION- - Preview a virtual walk-through of this home: https://youtu.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
North Larkspur
947 S. Eliseo Drive
947 South Eliseo Drive, Larkspur, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
1545 sqft
947 S. Eliseo Drive Available 08/01/20 Top-floor waterside view condo.
1 of 22
Last updated July 9 at 03:00pm
Contact for Availability
Blithedale Canyon
20 Magee Ave.
20 Magee Avenue, Mill Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This Mill Valley home is the perfect getaway for shelter in place. Perched on a hill, this home enjoys a good amount of sun while having all the comforts of being in a redwood grove. Multiple outdoor areas, including large view deck and brick patio.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Warner Canyon - Kite Hill
42 Buena Vista Avenue
42 Buena Vista Avenue, Mill Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,950
2670 sqft
Beautiful Mill Valley home walk to downtown - Property Id: 310021 This is your opportunity to enjoy Mill Valley at its finest.
1 of 20
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Warner Canyon - Kite Hill
445 E Blithedale Ave
445 East Blithedale Avenue, Mill Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,150
1836 sqft
This is a must see 4 bedroom, 2 bath house in a fantastic Mill Valley location. Gorgeous hardwood floors, fireplace, spacious kitchen with lots of cupboard and counter space, washer & dryer.
1 of 14
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
North Larkspur
749 Via Casitas
749 Via Casitas, Larkspur, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
954 sqft
Don't miss this lovely condo, located in the desirable Spyglass Hill area of Greenbrae. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath has amazing views overlooking the Corte Madera Creek, SF Bay, and Ring mountain.
1 of 19
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
North Larkspur
40 Drakes View Cir
40 Drakes View Circle, Larkspur, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
1886 sqft
Located near the Bon Air Shopping Center is this rarely available 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome. This 3 level townhouse boasts great views of Corte Madera Creek as well as Mt. Tam.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
North San Rafael Commercial Center
10 Professional Center Pkwy, #8
10 Professional Center Parkway, San Rafael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1118 sqft
TWO BEDROOM TWO-STORY CONDO WITH GREAT VIEWS IN SAN RAFAEL - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tKWi5pqgV_g Two bedroom, one and a half bath two-story condo in great location.
