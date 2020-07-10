/
apartments with washer dryer
52 Apartments for rent in Seaside, CA with washer-dryer
Casanova Oak Knoll
Pacific Pines
930 Casanova Avenue, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,125
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
888 sqft
Located just minutes from the dining and shopping the area is known for. This upscale community offers stunning views and is near the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Pet-friendly. Homes feature a balcony, updated appliances and carpeting.
2618 Bluewater Court
2618 Bluewater Court, Marina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2060 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW. Newer 3 bedroom with loft, 2 1/2 bathroom, 2 car garage home in The Dunes on Monterey Bay. Next to shopping (Target, Kohl's, Best Buy, REI, restaurants, etc.), close to the beach, CSUMB, NPS, DLI. Rent is $3,600/month. One year lease.
Villa Del Monte
3805 Zen Garden Cottage
251 Dela Vina Avenue, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,392
800 sqft
Welcome to “Zen Garden Cottage”! Sleeps 5 **For up-to-the-minute availability and the best possible rates, call the Sanctuary Vacation Rentals office directly to book this home! **$4392 to $5864 per month depending on time of year and length of
Del Monte Beach
3731 Baylights By The Sea
1 Surf Way, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,241
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***The rental amount ranges from $3241 to $4818 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** Beautiful views of Monterey Bay and the sound of the
Del Monte Beach
3740 Sanctuary in the Dunes
125 Surf Way, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,081
830 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***The rental amount ranges from $4081 to $4817 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** This ocean-side 1-bedroom 1-bath condominium nestles
5001 Telegraph Boulevard
5001 Telegraph Boulevard, Marina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1692 sqft
5001 Telegraph Boulevard Available 04/08/20 Marina Dunes Charmer! - This is the one you've been waiting for! This charming 2 story 3 bedroom 2.
1119 Presidio Boulevard
1119 Presidio Boulevard, Pacific Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1008 sqft
BEFORE ENTERING THE PROPERTY, ALL VISITORS MUST SIGN AND RETURN A COMPLETED PEAD FORM TO LISTING AGENT. SEE INSTRUCTIONS AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS POSTING.
218 5th Street
218 5th Street, Pacific Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
850 sqft
FURNISHED Cape Cod style pristine home; for a rent of $2800 per month. SOME UTILITIES INCLUDED (see below); 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath plus office/den, available now for a minimum of six months to one year or more.
Hatton Fields
3768 Belle Folie
25045 Monterey Street, Monterey County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,824
1200 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***The rental amount ranges from $4824 to $7979 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** This home rents for a minimum of 30 nights.
Monterey Vista
150 San Bernabe Drive
150 San Bernabe Drive, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1441 sqft
Newly Updated Monterey Mid-Century Home - (FRANR I/O) San Carlos Agency, Inc. offers this wonderful home in the desirable Peter’s Gate area of Monterey. Pristine condition.
284 Laurel Avenue
284 Laurel Avenue, Pacific Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2400 sqft
Fully Furnished With Comfort and Elegance - This gorgeous two-story home offers many custom features and ocean views from two of the bedrooms that will leave you longing for home when away. Located at 284 Laurel Ave.
3509 Seabreeze
904 Laurie Circle, Pacific Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,295
1400 sqft
Welcome to “Seabreeze!” Home sleeps up to 6 guests including children.
3789 Cliff Dwelling
26140 Zdan Road, Monterey County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,953
3100 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***$6953 to $10,634 per month depending on time of year and length of stay.
New Monterey
718 Lottie Street
718 Lottie Street, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1204 sqft
COMING SOON - Charming Monterey Home - Charming home in great location / neighborhood. Two fireplaces in the home, one in the living room and one in the master bedroom. There is a washer & Dryer in the home for you us.
3771 Serenity in the Woods
4168 Sunset Lane, Del Monte Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,401
2068 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***The rental amount ranges from $6401 to $12,710 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** Floating among stately pines in Pebble Beach, this
Carmel - by - the - Sea
3511 La Casa Fina
5014 Monterey Street, Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,401
1242 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent*** **$4500 per month is for rentals of 6 months or more.** Walking distance to downtown Carmel in a sunny, quiet neighborhood.
725 2nd Street
725 2nd Street, Pacific Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
800 sqft
TO VIEW: This property is equipped with a self viewing feature provided by Rently. If you would like to schedule a self viewing time please visit Rently.com and enter the property address. https://homes.rently.
Carmel Woods
3596 Forest Hideaway
24500 South San Luis Avenue, Monterey County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,297
1300 sqft
Welcome to “Forest Hideaway”! Sleeps up to 4 adults & 1 child age 12 or under. **Rate depends on length of stay and time of year.
3122 Crescent Avenue
3122 Crescent Avenue, Marina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
Gorgeous Two Bedroom apartment home in the heart of Marina! - Lovely two bedroom one bathroom apartment home with new flooring.
3119 Yellow House Guest
105 5th Street, Pacific Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,968
700 sqft
Welcome to “Yellow House Guest Suite”! ***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***Monthly Rent Ranges from $3967 to $5860 based on number of guests, season, special events and holidays (ask about our
3112 Lighthouse Sanctuary
938 Lighthouse Avenue, Pacific Grove, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,402
2800 sqft
Welcome to "Lighthouse Sanctuary"! Maximum occupancy - up to 8 adults and 4 children age 12 or under.
3779 Sea Otter House
215 8th Street, Pacific Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,351
1800 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***$5351 to 9032 per month depending on time of year and length of stay.
Monterey Vista
116 Mar Vista Drive
116 Mar Vista Drive, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1025 sqft
116 Mar Vista Dr. #180 Monterey CA. 93940 2 Bedrooms 1.5 Baths $2,500 security deposit, $125 document preparation fee 1,025 sq. ft.
3790 Yellow Rose by the Sea
112 16th Street, Pacific Grove, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,396
1500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 ***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** Yellow Rose by the Sea - 4 bedrooms - 2 baths - Sleeps 8 - Pet Friendly! **Rent ranges from $6396 to $10,607 per month depending on length of
