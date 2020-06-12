/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:57 AM
53 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Seaside, CA
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Del Monte Heights
1 Unit Available
1740 Highland Street
1740 Highland Street, Seaside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1678 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath Security deposit $3,000 1,678 sq. ft.
Results within 1 mile of Seaside
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Villa Del Monte
1 Unit Available
3805 Zen Garden Cottage
251 Dela Vina Avenue, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,391
800 sqft
Welcome to Zen Garden Cottage! Sleeps 5 **For up-to-the-minute availability and the best possible rates, call the Sanctuary Vacation Rentals office directly to book this home! A tranquil paradise near downtown Monterey offers the perfect place to
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Casanova Oak Knoll
1 Unit Available
32 Ralston Drive
32 Ralston Drive, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,875
1220 sqft
32 Ralston Drive Available 06/15/20 Great Home Located In Quiet Monterey Neighborhood - This lovely home is located in a great Monterey neighborhood, close to Monterey Pines Golf Course, shopping and restaurants, NPS, DLI, MIIS and bike trail,
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
5007 Telegraph Blvd
5007 Telegraph Blvd, Marina, CA
Location, Location! This great property has 4 bedrooms,2.5 bathrooms built in 2015. Tile floors in the first floor, carpet in all bedrooms and granite counter top in the kitchen.
1 of 12
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5001 Telegraph Boulevard
5001 Telegraph Boulevard, Marina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1692 sqft
5001 Telegraph Boulevard Available 04/08/20 Marina Dunes Charmer! - This is the one you've been waiting for! This charming 2 story 3 bedroom 2.
Results within 5 miles of Seaside
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3509 Seabreeze
904 Laurie Circle, Pacific Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,294
1400 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Welcome to Seabreeze! Home sleeps up to 6 guests including children.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
21634 Ord Ave
21634 Ord Avenue, Monterey County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1575 sqft
21634 Ord Ave Available 07/15/20 Brand New East Garrison Home For Rent - Welcome home to this completely new property in the beautiful East Garrison Community! This home offers 3 spacious and welcoming bedrooms.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3112 Lighthouse Sanctuary
938 Lighthouse Avenue, Pacific Grove, CA
Welcome to "Lighthouse Sanctuary"! Maximum occupancy - up to 8 adults and 4 children age 12 or under.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3617 Tree Top Vista
4178 Sunset Lane, Del Monte Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,400
3200 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** Welcome to Tree Top Vista! Home sleeps up to 6 adults and 2 children age 12 or under. Available Long Term - 6 months or more.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3790 Yellow Rose by the Sea
112 16th Street, Pacific Grove, CA
Available 08/01/20 ***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** Yellow Rose by the Sea - 4 bedrooms - 2 baths - Sleeps 8 - Pet Friendly! **Rent ranges from $5900 to $10,605 per month depending on length of
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3789 Cliff Dwelling
26140 Zdan Road, Monterey County, CA
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** A one-of-a-kind, home with artisan accents, hot tub, fire pit and incredible views from a wraparound deck overlooking the treetops, awaits guests who are looking
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14941 Breckinridge Street
14941 Breckinridge Avenue, Monterey County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,575
2127 sqft
14941 Breckinridge Street Available 06/29/20 Stunning East Garrison Home - This beautiful home is located in the desirable East Garrison Community, perfect for families and entertaining.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Monterey Vista
1 Unit Available
214 Mar Vista Drive
214 Mar Vista Drive, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2340 sqft
214 Mar Vista Drive Available 07/01/20 Sunny - Fully Furnished Three Bedroom and Two 1/2 bathrooms. ONLY AVAILABLE JULY 1st through Sepember 15th.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3779 Sea Otter House
215 8th Street, Pacific Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,348
1800 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** The newly renovated 1,800-square-foot home features vintage charm along with modern conveniences, including a spacious kitchen, hardwood floors on the ground
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3771 Serenity in the Woods
4168 Sunset Lane, Del Monte Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2068 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***The rental amount ranges from $5500 to $12,000 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** Floating among stately pines in Pebble Beach, this
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old Town
1 Unit Available
3767 International Art House
1060 Roosevelt Street, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,181
1375 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** **$4181 to $5863 per month depending on length of stay and time of year* The 1,375-square-foot home on a quarter-acre lot features a large deck with views of
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
392 Gibson Avenue
392 Gibson Avenue, Pacific Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2100 sqft
392 Gibson Avenue Available 07/01/20 Three Bed/Two Bath Finely Appointed Pacific Grove Home - (FORTC) San Carlos Agency, Inc. presents this finely appointed and remodeled three bedroom, two bath home in the heart of residential Pacific Grove.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
24855 Outlook Court
24855 Outlook Pl, Monterey County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
3000 sqft
24855 Outlook Court Available 07/07/20 3 Bed/3.5 Bath Carmel Home with Ocean Views - (PERCF) San Carlos Agency, Inc. offers this fabulous three bedroom, three and a half bath home with panoramic views of Point Lobos and the surrounding waters.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carmel - by - the - Sea
1 Unit Available
3511 La Casa Fina
5014 Monterey Street, Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1242 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent*** **$4500 per month is for rentals of 6 months or more.** Walking distance to downtown Carmel in a sunny, quiet neighborhood.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Monterey Vista
1 Unit Available
22 Vía Del Rey
22 Via Del Rey, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
3800 sqft
Available now is a spacious 3 bedroom 3.5 bath home in Monterey. This home is located near shopping, dining, parks, schools, NPS, DLI and MIIS.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Old Town
1 Unit Available
960 Roosevelt
960 Roosevelt Street, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1200 sqft
Manya's House features an open, airy floor plan. New hardwood floors host a large living area adjoining the dining area.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
19022 Schofield Lane - 19022 Schofield Lane
19022 Schofield Lane, Monterey County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,475
1649 sqft
Beautiful brand New home is located in desirable East Garrison Community in the city of Marina . The first floor offers a Lovely open concept perfect for entertaining with 1/2 bathroom .
1 of 20
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Monterey Vista
1 Unit Available
61 Cielo Vista Drive
61 Cielo Vista Drive, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2220 sqft
61 Cielo Vista Drive Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Monterey Home with Incredible Bay Views - (MIMS2) San Carlos Agency, Inc.
1 of 16
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
24738 Guadalupe Street
24738 Guadalupe Street, Monterey County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1300 sqft
3 Bedroom / 2 Bath Carmel Cottage - (NOOTS) San Carlos Agency, Inc. presents this beautiful and updated three bedroom, two bath cottage, approximately 1,300 square feet. Hardwood floors throughout the home.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Jose, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAMountain View, CASalinas, CACupertino, CAPalo Alto, CACampbell, CA