/
/
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:20 AM
51 Studio Apartments for rent in Seal Beach, CA
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
21 Units Available
Bridgeport
eaves Seal Beach
333 1st St, Seal Beach, CA
Studio
$1,735
405 sqft
Beautifully landscaped apartment community near Seal Beach. Also within easy reach of Pacific Coast Highway. Apartments offer conveniences such as fireplaces, linen closets, kitchen pantries and private patios. On-site community center, gym and swimming pool.
Results within 5 miles of Seal Beach
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
21 Units Available
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,905
709 sqft
A luxury, upscale community in the heart of the community. Near I-405 Freeway. Each apartment features a washer and dryer, walk-in closet, and stainless steel appliance. On-site fresh water pool and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
19 Units Available
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,840
744 sqft
Great location, minutes from Whole Foods, restaurants and retail stores. Units include walk-in closets, garbage disposal, granite counters, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features trash valet, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 85
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
12 Units Available
Bixby Park
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,890
475 sqft
Large pool and hot tub surrounded by an elegant sundeck. Granite countertops, hardwood and carpet flooring, all appliances, in-unit laundry facilities and walk-in closets. Dog grooming area, concierge service, doorman and gym.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 14 at 01:00 PM
$
30 Units Available
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,886
584 sqft
Luxury apartment complex with salt water pool, private cabanas, entertainment lounge and formal dining room. Units have gourmet kitchens and master suites. Close to the Bella Terra Shopping and Entertainment Center.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 06:11 AM
3 Units Available
Imperial Estates West
Barcelona
11555 216th St, Lakewood, CA
Studio
$1,410
500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Barcelona in Lakewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated May 5 at 08:06 PM
25 Units Available
Garfield
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,967
576 sqft
Located in the heart of vibrant Huntington Beach, within walking distance of parks, shopping and dining. Recently renovated studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units with hardwood floors, dishwashers and stainless steel appliances. Pool and 24-hour gym.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Bryant School
1317 Termino Ave
1317 Termino Avenue, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,250
300 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Studio Apt. East Long Beach - Property Id: 224287 Beautiful studio apartment located at East Long Beach. Quiet and serene.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 09:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Wilson High
941 Belmont - 927
941 Belmont Avenue, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,395
475 sqft
Property Address: 927 Belmont Ave, Long Beach, CA 90814 For Questions or Showing Times Please text 818-806-8399 or email: Angelique @ entouragepm.com (Email Preferred) Spacious Studio, 1 bath with Lots of natural light, located on second floor.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 09:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Belmont Shore
114 Roswell Avenue - 5
114 Roswell Ave, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,795
500 sqft
Property Address: 114 Roswell Ave Long Beach CA 90803 To schedule a viewing please call/text 310-961-4234 Nayeli nayeli @ entouragepm. com You will fall in love with this remodeled studio located in a quiet 5 unit building.
1 of 7
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Long Beach
1441 E 10th St
1441 East 10th Street, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,175
Cozy studio in Long Beach! - Property Id: 217929 (UPDATE-Due to the COVID-19 we are unable to provide tours in the traditional way. We are however providing virtual tours for the safety and convenience of all of our prospects.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Belmont Shore
65 Roswell Ave.
65 Roswell Avenue, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,245
366 sqft
65 Roswell Ave is a multi-family home in Long Beach, CA 90803. Quiet and peaceful location. Very residential. Near coffee shops, schools, and restaurants. 65 Roswell Ave is near Livingston Drive Park, Bayshore Park, and Will Rodgers Mini Park. .
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 09:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Bluff Park
3211 East 2nd Street - 3226 E Broadway
3211 East 2nd Street, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,295
400 sqft
Property Address: 3226 E Broadway, Long Beach, CA 90803 For Questions or Showing Times please text Tara 562-287-4001 or email tara @ propertyproslb.com You will love this stunning lower commercial space located on Broadway in Long Beach, CA.
Results within 10 miles of Seal Beach
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
31 Units Available
Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$1,991
716 sqft
Can't-beat location with a great walk score and easy access to nearby freeways. Modern design throughout the community with a unique clubhouse, fitness center and community garden. Granite counters, hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
13 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,572
479 sqft
Prime Long Beach location close to downtown. Community features spacious 1-2 bedroom homes with private balconies and giant walk-in closets. Large swimming pool, community center and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
23 Units Available
Cerritos
Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,075
611 sqft
Close to Los Cerritos Center. Apartments feature entryways with seating, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, living areas with plank flooring and bathrooms with large soaking tubs. On-site karaoke room, fitness center and sky lounge.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 14 at 01:00 PM
$
54 Units Available
Central Costa Mesa
Harbor at Mesa Verde
2700 Peterson Pl, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,509
441 sqft
Sleek and modern air-conditioned apartments with washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces. Coffee bar, clubhouse, hot tub and gym available for residents. Dogs allowed. Right next to the shops and restaurants at the Mesa Verde Center.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
5 Units Available
The Colony
Avanti
650 W Broadway, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,836
552 sqft
Brightly lit kitchen with all appliances. Air conditioning, ceiling fans and patio/balcony. Swimming pool, hot tub, sauna, coffee bar and on-site laundry facilities. Garage space available, and pets are welcome.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
11 Units Available
Cerritos
Avalon Cerritos
12651 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,065
714 sqft
Within easy reach of the Artesia Freeway. Spacious lofts and apartments with modern interiors in a thoughtfully designed community close to Cerritos Towne Center. On-site swimming pool, media room, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
13 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,765
550 sqft
Ideally situated in the center of downtown Long Beach. Luxury apartments and townhomes in a community boasting a rooftop pool and sky lounge with 360-degree city and ocean views. Each residence features floor-to-ceiling operable windows.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
14 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,185
604 sqft
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 14 at 01:00 PM
$
16 Units Available
Yorktown
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,993
608 sqft
Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments near intersection of Beach Boulevard and East Adams, near Bartlett Park. All units in modern style, with hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 06:10 AM
$
29 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,542
767 sqft
Be the first to call AMLI Park Broadway home.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
19 Units Available
The Colony
Alexan CTR City
255 North Anaheim Boulevard, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$2,015
611 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Similar Pages
Seal Beach 1 BedroomsSeal Beach 2 BedroomsSeal Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSeal Beach 3 BedroomsSeal Beach Apartments under $1,800
Seal Beach Apartments with BalconySeal Beach Apartments with GarageSeal Beach Apartments with GymSeal Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSeal Beach Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CA