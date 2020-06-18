Amenities

216 Valencia Ave. Available 07/15/20 Coastal Living at its finest, 3+bed/2.5 bath in Seacliff - DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS! This updated spacious home is just a short walk to the Seacliff State Park stairs/beaches. Three bedrooms + office with 2.5 baths. Chef's custom kitchen features granite counters, professional gas range, and beautiful cabinets. Large master wing with private balcony for relaxing and enjoying morning coffee with ocean peeks. Separate formal dining perfect for entertaining, large living room with french doors leading to private courtyard. Cherry hardwood floors throughout. Fully fenced side and backyard perfect for entertaining; a true gardeners delight. Great access to beaches, shopping, golf course easy access to Highway 1.



Utilities: None

Term: 1 Year Lease

Laundry: W/D hook-ups

Parking: Attached 2 car garage; driveway

Pets: Pet Negotiable - Applicants will need to create NO PET / PET PROFILE at https://montereycoast.petscreening.com and pay the application fee: $20 per pet/animal; tenants with no pets or service animals are free of charge



Property is Managed by Kendall & Potter Property Management DRE #00420520



Please watch our 3 Part Virtual Tour through our YouTube channel listed here: https://youtu.be/N-Q2uO9X1us / https://youtu.be/xs610_HZZV8 / https://youtu.be/p9xpnY75R_c



To move forward with an application, visit our website at www.montereycoast.com. Applications are online only and are $30 (per adult applicant). All applicants MUST submit an Pet Profile at https://montereycoast.petscreening.com application will not be processed until this profile is complete.



Once application is approved Kendall & Potter will arrange for applicant(s) to view the interior of the property.



