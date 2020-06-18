All apartments in Seacliff
216 Valencia Ave.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

216 Valencia Ave.

216 Valencia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

216 Valencia Avenue, Seacliff, CA 95003

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
216 Valencia Ave. Available 07/15/20 Coastal Living at its finest, 3+bed/2.5 bath in Seacliff - DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS! This updated spacious home is just a short walk to the Seacliff State Park stairs/beaches. Three bedrooms + office with 2.5 baths. Chef's custom kitchen features granite counters, professional gas range, and beautiful cabinets. Large master wing with private balcony for relaxing and enjoying morning coffee with ocean peeks. Separate formal dining perfect for entertaining, large living room with french doors leading to private courtyard. Cherry hardwood floors throughout. Fully fenced side and backyard perfect for entertaining; a true gardeners delight. Great access to beaches, shopping, golf course easy access to Highway 1.

Utilities: None
Term: 1 Year Lease
Laundry: W/D hook-ups
Parking: Attached 2 car garage; driveway
Pets: Pet Negotiable - Applicants will need to create NO PET / PET PROFILE at https://montereycoast.petscreening.com and pay the application fee: $20 per pet/animal; tenants with no pets or service animals are free of charge

Property is Managed by Kendall & Potter Property Management DRE #00420520

Please watch our 3 Part Virtual Tour through our YouTube channel listed here: https://youtu.be/N-Q2uO9X1us / https://youtu.be/xs610_HZZV8 / https://youtu.be/p9xpnY75R_c

To move forward with an application, visit our website at www.montereycoast.com. Applications are online only and are $30 (per adult applicant). All applicants MUST submit an Pet Profile at https://montereycoast.petscreening.com application will not be processed until this profile is complete.

Once application is approved Kendall & Potter will arrange for applicant(s) to view the interior of the property.

(RLNE5855232)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

How much should you be paying for rent?

