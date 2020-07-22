Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:39 PM

41 Apartments for rent in Scotts Valley, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Scotts Valley apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
104 Christel Oaks Dr A
104 Christel Oaks Drive, Scotts Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
950 sqft
Unit A Available 08/01/20 Wow! Sunny Scotts Valley, Private Backyard - Property Id: 318748 Just listed! 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in Sunny Scotts Valley. Private, outdoor space/backyard for BBQ, gardening. Natural light from each room.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
112 Southwood Dr.
112 Southwood Drive, Scotts Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2150 sqft
Serenity in Scotts Valley - Close to Everything - You know a good thing when you see it! Enjoy all that Scotts Valley has to offer from this beautiful, spacious 4 bed 3 bath home. Boasting a master suite with walk in closet.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
290 Grace Way
290 Grace Way, Scotts Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1400 sqft
290 Grace Way Available 08/01/20 Scotts Valley Townhome with Garage - Recently remodeled unfurnished townhome. This is a three bedroom, 2.5 bath home. Two story townhouse. Two bedrooms and 1 bath are downstairs and the master bedroom with 1.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
111 Bean Creek Rd., Unit 184
111 Bean Creek Road, Scotts Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1144 sqft
Cute Scotts Valley Condo - This is a well kept 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath end unit located in the beautiful Hidden Oaks Community. Hidden Oaks community is beautiful with community pools and spas.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
77 Terrace View Dr # B
77 Terrace View Drive, Scotts Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
832 sqft
Terms: Up to one year lease ( with owner option to renew) Utilities: Tenant is responsible for Garbage and PGE.
Results within 1 mile of Scotts Valley

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
120 Green Valley Rd Lower
120 Green Valley Road, Santa Cruz County, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit Lower Available 06/01/20 Private secure studio/near Scotts Valley - Property Id: 89097 Fully appointed studio (separate bathroom with full shower/vanity: kitchen with apt.
Results within 5 miles of Scotts Valley
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
59 Units Available
Downtown Santa Cruz
Nanda on Pacific
1457 Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA
Studio
$2,662
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,666
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,243
1051 sqft
Come home to Nanda on Pacific. Enjoy relaxing community amenities just minutes from downtown Santa Cruz, the beach and UC Santa Cruz. We’re in the middle of everywhere you want to be.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
18 Units Available
Five55 Pacific
555 Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA
Studio
$2,165
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,630
609 sqft
Located near Crabtree Mall, NC State University and Cary Towne Center. Units with fireplaces, carpeting, private patios/balconies, and kitchen appliances. Tennis court and outdoor pool for residents.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
14 Units Available
Westside
Cypress Point
101 Felix St, Santa Cruz, CA
Studio
$1,905
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,105
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
771 sqft
Luxury living within walking distance of Neary Lagoon Park and the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. Covered parking, outdoor BBQ and courtyard facilities, and a well-equipped fitness center.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
8 Units Available
Downtown Santa Cruz
1010 Pacific Apartments
1010 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,673
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1010 Pacific Apartments offers sleek urban living in the heart of Santa Cruz, just moments from the boardwalk near Highway 1 and 17. Responding specifically to your needs, sophisticated designs feature one, two and three bedroom arrangements.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Westside
177 Palo Verde Terrace
177 Palo Verde Terrace, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1046 sqft
Spacious Upper Westside Townhouse! - Terms: One year lease (with owner option to renew) Utilities: Tenant responsible for PG&E & Water; Landlord pays garbage. Landscaping: Included Parking: One Assigned Space and Street Parking, as permitted.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Westside
115 Western Court
115 Western Court, Santa Cruz, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1401 sqft
115 Western Court Available 08/07/20 Great 3BR/2BA Single level home - Terms: One year lease (with owner option to renew) Utilities: Tenant responsible for water, garbage & PG&E Landscaping: Included Parking: Garage, Driveway and Street Parking, as

1 of 42

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Westside
360 Meder Street
360 Meder Street, Santa Cruz, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2317 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Looking for Santa Cruz's sweet-spot? Look no further: The Upper Westside is the gem of Santa Cruz County with the best schools and quick access to both the redwoods and the beaches.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Westside
1616 Escalona Drive
1616 Escalona Drive, Santa Cruz, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1212 sqft
Perfect Westside Location! - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1,212 Sq. Ft.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Westside
119 Donna Ct
119 Donna Court, Santa Cruz, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
5 Bedroom 3 Bath Close to UC - Large home with garage & driveway parking, laundry (non-coin-op), nice back yard and side yard (great views of the canyon, no neighbors directly behind the home.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3282 Winkle Ave.
3282 Winkle Ave, Santa Cruz County, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
611 sqft
Brand New 1 bed apartment with Separate Entrance - Don't miss out on this brand new 1 bedroom/1 bath apartment. Open concept living with beautiful kitchen countertops and cabinets.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Westside
119 Shelter Lagoon Drive
119 Shelter Lagoon Drive, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1286 sqft
2 BR + Loft Westside Condo, Students Welcome! - Terms: One year lease (with owner option to renew) Utilities: Tenant responsible for PG&E; Water & garbage included Landscaping: HOA provides Parking: 1 assigned space, guest & street parking as

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Westside
305 Village Circle
305 Village Circle, Santa Cruz, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,450
305 Village Circle Available 08/15/20 Upper Westside Santa Cruz - Well established neighborhood that is surrounded by many options - UCSC , Westlake pond and park area, busline, trails and much much more!!!! Two story 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1250 River St
1250 River Street, Santa Cruz, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,700
Newer LARGE Duplex - Newer unit. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom. First month, last month and deposit to move in. This unit is available July 1st amenities include: green construction (low energy usage). Large living space. Ceiling fans. Large closets.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3235 Papermill Rd.
3235 Paper Mill Rd, Soquel, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2000 sqft
Historic 4bed/1.5 bath in Soquel - Historic home at the end of a quiet well kept Soquel neighborhood street. Hardwood and tile floors throughout.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1318 River St
1318 River Street, Santa Cruz, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1500 sqft
3/1 Close to UC, hiking, and downtown - Remodeled 3br, 1ba house on West side close to UCSC. For 4 people or less. Windows overlooking the San Lorenzo River. Your own section of river front. Woodsy feel in the city. New heater. New dual pane windows.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Westside
312 Escalona Dr.
312 Escalona Drive, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1080 sqft
312 Escalona Dr. Available 07/27/20 Spacious 2Bd/1.5Ba Recently upgraded Westside Condo ! - Terms: Lease up to 1 Year (with owner option to renew) Utilities: Tenant responsible for PG&E.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Westside
105 Palo Verde Terrace - 105 Palo Verde Terrace
105 Palo Verde Terrace, Santa Cruz, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1237 sqft
105 Palo Verde Terrace - 105 Palo Verde Terrace Available 08/01/20 Townhouse Near UCSC - This 3BD/1.5BA Townhouse is located off of Bay Street on the west side of Santa Cruz near the UCSC campus.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Beach HIll
212 VILLA MAR VISTA
212 Villa Mar Vis, Santa Cruz, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1450 sqft
Beach Hill 3 bedroom 3 bath beauty with Bay Views.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Scotts Valley, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Scotts Valley apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

