/
/
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:21 AM
221 Studio Apartments for rent in Sausalito, CA
1 of 11
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Town-Hurricane Gulch
316 Richardson Street
316 Richardson Street, Sausalito, CA
Studio
$2,450
480 sqft
STUNNING REMODELED STUDIO IN OLD TOWN SAUSALITO - Fully remolded studio with top-of-the-line finishes in desired Old Town Sausalito with spectacular views of the bay and the San Francisco skyline from the living area window.
Results within 1 mile of Sausalito
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
3 Units Available
Strawberry
Harbor Point Waterfront Apartments
2 Harbor Point Dr, Strawberry, CA
Studio
$2,800
516 sqft
Harbor Point Apartments is a waterfront community located in Mill Valley, California.
Results within 5 miles of Sausalito
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
86 Units Available
Lower Pacific Heights
Fillmore Center
1475 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,263
471 sqft
Great location in a bustling San Francisco neighborhood close to shopping and dining. Air conditioning, granite counters, hardwood floors and recent renovations make these apartments feel luxurious. 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 05:15 AM
4 Units Available
Russian Hill
1360 Lombard
1360 Lombard St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,995
A sun-filled apartment complex in Russian Hill, breathing distance from San Francisco's cultural treasures. Units have carpets, refrigerators and stainless steel appliances. Internet access, bike storage and garage.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 07:00 AM
2 Units Available
Pacific Heights
2148-2152 Broderick Street
2152 Broderick Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,095
194 sqft
2148 Broderick has seen over one hundred years of San Francisco history from its desirable Pacific Heights location.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 07:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Marina District
1610 LOMBARD Street
1610 Lombard Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,995
482 sqft
1610 Lombard occupies a prime Marina location one block from vibrant Chesnut Street.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
2 Units Available
Marina District
3210 GOUGH
3210 Gough St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,295
452 sqft
Modern apartments in a timeless building in San Francisco's Marina District, just north of Route 101. In-unit laundry facilities, refrigerator and oven. On-site gym. Close to Fort Mason and Moscone Recreation Center.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
9 Units Available
Russian Hill
1320 Lombard
1320 Lombard St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,995
541 sqft
Just blocks from the San Francisco Bay, within walking distance to shops, restaurants, museums, cafes, art galleries, and more. These recently renovated apartments offer hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Near George Sterling Park.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
1 Unit Available
Inner Richmond
337 10TH AVENUE Apartments
337 10th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,995
488 sqft
Dim sum, borscht, and Guinness – it’s all in a day’s dining in the Richmond District. Chinese, Russian and Irish cultures overlap to delicious effect along this area’s main commercial arteries, Clement and Geary.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
4 Units Available
Russian Hill
1305 LOMBARD Street
1305 Lombard Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$5,500
1025 sqft
Wish you were here! Postcard-pretty Russian Hill has tons of personality. Binge-watch Hyde Street’s panoramic views of Alcatraz, both bridges and beyond. Next on the itinerary: Polk Street’s fine dining, cocktailing and shopping.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
5 Units Available
Russian Hill
1355 LOMBARD
1355 Lombard St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,600
398 sqft
Cosmopolitan city-center homes, just off Route 101. Rooms have cable television and hardwood floors. Parking, garage and laundry facilities all located on site. Close to Russian Hill Park. Cats and dogs allowed.
1 of 26
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Cow Hollow
2445 Greenwich St #3
2445 Greenwich Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,800
600 sqft
Large Studio with panoramic views of Golden Gate Bridge! / AMSI Jimmy Bastos - Unique opportunity to lease a large studio in Cow Hollow with panoramic views of the bay including Golden Gate Bridge. Natural light pours in through the big bay windows.
1 of 11
Last updated July 14 at 01:05 PM
1 Unit Available
Union Street
1671 Lombard Street
1671 Lombard Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,295
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1671 Lombard Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 01:05 PM
1 Unit Available
Marina District
3440 Pierce Street
3440 Pierce Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,600
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3440 Pierce Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Lower Pacific Heights
2619 California Street
2619 California Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$5,700
1600 sqft
Top floor 3-4 bedroom 2 bathroom home designed by Julia Morgan with outdoor patio at California and Fillmore Streets in gated historic building with allergen-free radiant heat, security cameras, new kitchen and bathrooms and in-unit laundry.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Lower Pacific Heights
2615 California
2615 California St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,700
1000 sqft
First floor 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with outdoor patio at California and Fillmore Streets in gated historic building with allergen-free radiant heat, security cameras, new kitchen and bathroom and in-unit laundry.
1 of 7
Last updated July 14 at 01:05 PM
1 Unit Available
Union Street
1550 Filbert Street
1550 Filbert Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1550 Filbert Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Inner Richmond
322 2nd Avenue
322 2nd Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,200
975 sqft
Looking to live in the hot Inner Richmond neighborhood? This great 2BD/1BA is it. The unit offers an open floor plan and large windows for plenty of natural light. The building has a shared laundry room, and 1-car assigned parking is included.
1 of 9
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Marina District
190 Alhambra 16
190 Alhambra Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,495
$2495 Cozy studio in a beautiful Marina building! - Property Id: 318407 Lovely and cozy studio in a charming Marina building. Located only steps from Marina Green, Fort Mason, Fillmore and Chestnut Street.
1 of 17
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Marina District
1535 Francisco St 3
1535 Francisco Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,295
480 sqft
Unit 3 Available 07/15/20 Marina Studio - Property Id: 320121 Great Marina Studio with large walk-in closet, refinished hardwood floors, separate eat-in kitchen, granite countertops, lots of cabinet space, kitchen with fold down table, lots of
Results within 10 miles of Sausalito
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 15 at 06:31 AM
$
13 Units Available
South of Market
Olume
1401 Mission St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,239
404 sqft
Enjoy spectacular views of the city from this community's fitness center. There's also an onsite pet park and EV charging station. Apartments feature sliding bedroom doors and quartz countertops. The San Francisco Symphony is nearby.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
95 Units Available
Civic Center
150 Van Ness
150 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,005
425 sqft
Residents of this luxury community enjoy two rooftop decks, a swimming pool and concierge service. Apartments feature balconies, floor-to-ceiling windows and in-unit laundry. Property is near the Herbst Theatre, San Francisco Symphony and much more.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
35 Units Available
South of Market
SOMA at 788
788 Harrison St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,737
453 sqft
Units feature air conditioning, extra storage and microwave. Community offers courtyard, doorman, elevator and gym. Located just a few blocks from dining, shopping and attractions.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 15 at 06:21 AM
$
27 Units Available
South of Market
Vara
1600 15th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,353
520 sqft
This beautiful community is a short drive from Franklin Square and the Soma StrEat Food Park. Inside, residents enjoy in-unit laundry, quartz countertops and hardwood flooring. Shared amenities include a fitness center, clubhouse and courtyard.
Similar Pages
Sausalito 2 BedroomsSausalito 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSausalito 3 BedroomsSausalito Apartments with Balcony
Sausalito Apartments with GarageSausalito Apartments with GymSausalito Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSausalito Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAStrawberry, CAMarin City, CASt. Helena, CAPiedmont, CAKentfield, CAAlamo, CA