Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:48 AM
435 Apartments for rent in Sausalito, CA with washer-dryer
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Old Town-Hurricane Gulch
86 Marion Avenue
86 Marion Avenue, Sausalito, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,000
650 sqft
Available 08/01/20 1 Bedroom Home w/ Stunning Bay Views - Property Id: 297270 Renovated Cozy Retreat High on Hill in South Sausalito, Nestled in Live Oak Trees 10 minutes from SF , yet miles away from the Hustle & Bustle of City on quiet Cul De
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Old Town-Hurricane Gulch
100 South St #310
100 South Street, Sausalito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1096 sqft
WATER FRONT CONDO IN CORTE D'AZUR WITH STUNNING BAY VIEWS - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TrXn71TMBg0&feature=youtu.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Old Town-Hurricane Gulch
301 Fourth St.
301 4th Street, Sausalito, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,200
2647 sqft
301 Fourth St. Available 08/01/20 Darling, 3bd/3ba Sausalito Duplex. Walking distance to downtown, transportation,S.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
The Hill
1 Princess St
1 Princess Street, Sausalito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
1200 sqft
1 Princess St - #1 Available 07/15/20 Beautifully Remodeled 2bd/1ba with Bay and Bridge Views in Downtown Sausalito - Beautifully Remodeled 2bd/1ba with Bay and Bridge Views in Downtown Sausalito featuring: - Brand new wood floors - Completely
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Old Town-Hurricane Gulch
302 Third Street
302 3rd Street, Sausalito, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
RENOVATED TWO BED / ONE BATH WITH GARAGE IN SAUSALITO WITH STUNNING BAY AND CITY VIEWS - Updated two bed / one bath in Old Town Sausalito with spectacular views of the bay and the San Francisco skyline.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Old Town-Hurricane Gulch
316 Richardson Street
316 Richardson Street, Sausalito, CA
Studio
$2,450
480 sqft
STUNNING REMODELED STUDIO IN OLD TOWN SAUSALITO - Fully remolded studio with top-of-the-line finishes in desired Old Town Sausalito with spectacular views of the bay and the San Francisco skyline from the living area window.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Old Town-Hurricane Gulch
9 Edwards Ave.
9 Edwards Avenue, Sausalito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
1225 sqft
Spectacular PANO VIEWS! 2bd/2ba Sausalito Home.
Results within 1 mile of Sausalito
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 01:47am
8 Units Available
Summit at Sausalito
401 Sherwood Dr, Marin City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,520
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,648
911 sqft
Located just minutes from Golden Gate National Recreation Area, Sausalito Marina and the Financial District. Apartments feature air conditioning, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Community includes parking, sauna and gym.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
123 Buckelew Street
123 Buckelew Street, Marin City, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) DISCOUNT! LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
1 of 15
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
34 Flemings Ct
34 Flemings Court, Marin City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1553 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
Results within 5 miles of Sausalito
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
23 Units Available
Tam Ridge
199 Tamal Vista Blvd, Corte Madera, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,400
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,587
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,294
1280 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom townhomes with modern kitchens, stone counters, plank flooring, generous patio/balcony with views of Mt. Tamalpais, Marin Hills. Enjoy heated pool, spa, bocce ball court, fitness center. Walk to Town Center.
1 of 45
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
11 Units Available
Strawberry
The Cove at Tiburon
50 Barbaree Way, Tiburon, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,127
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,570
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$9,230
1355 sqft
Breathtaking ocean views from private patio or balcony of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Carport parking with car charging. Yoga and swimming pool on-site.
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Marina District
3560 DIVISADERO
3560 Divisadero Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,995
469 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Book-ended by the Presidio to the west and Fort Mason and the Wharf to the east, the Marina is a playground for young professionals. Chestnut and Union are the area’s party arteries.
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
1 Unit Available
Russian Hill
2459 Larkin Apartments
2459 Larkin Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,695
571 sqft
Built in 1614, this Edwardian style building features large bay windows and ample natual light. It is located on the corner of Larkin and Greenwich in Russian Hill.
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
14 Units Available
Preserve at Marin Apartment Homes
350 Robin Dr, Corte Madera, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,445
1367 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,390
1853 sqft
Huge apartments on top of Ring Mountain. Easy access to local trails. Dark hardwood floors and dramatic windows. Extra storage. Community has saltwater pool and wine bar. Elevator in building.
1 of 37
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
11 Units Available
Presidio National Park
The Presidio Landmark
1801 Wedemeyer St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,255
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,003
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in restored historic building, surrounded by Presidio National Park. All units have fireplaces, granite counters and hardwood flooring. Outdoor parking included; garage parking available with fee.
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
1 Unit Available
Marina District
1610 LOMBARD Street
1610 Lombard Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,995
482 sqft
1610 Lombard occupies a prime Marina location one block from vibrant Chesnut Street.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 06:22am
3 Units Available
Russian Hill
1360 Lombard
1360 Lombard St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,995
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A sun-filled apartment complex in Russian Hill, breathing distance from San Francisco's cultural treasures. Units have carpets, refrigerators and stainless steel appliances. Internet access, bike storage and garage.
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
7 Units Available
Russian Hill
1320 Lombard
1320 Lombard St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,995
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,245
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just blocks from the San Francisco Bay, within walking distance to shops, restaurants, museums, cafes, art galleries, and more. These recently renovated apartments offer hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Near George Sterling Park.
1 of 34
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
2 Units Available
Marina District
3210 GOUGH
3210 Gough St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,295
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Modern apartments in a timeless building in San Francisco's Marina District, just north of Route 101. In-unit laundry facilities, refrigerator and oven. On-site gym. Close to Fort Mason and Moscone Recreation Center.
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Laurel Heights-Jordan Park
99 LUPINE Apartments
99 Lupine Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,795
533 sqft
Laurel Heights is a quiet enclave where strollers outnumber hover-boards and scooters.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
5 Units Available
Russian Hill
2677 Larkin
2677 Larkin St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$5,200
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
892 sqft
Located on Russian Hill, near Lombard Street. Restored Old San Francisco building with old-world charm. Units have hardwood floors, fireplaces, and dishwashers. Many have sweeping city views. Underground parking available. Gym and laundry.
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Marina District
2975 Van Ness
2975 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,195
413 sqft
A modern, pet-friendly apartment complex in San Francisco's ultra trendy Marina District. Close to Aquatic Park and Fort Mason. Rooms have bathtubs, carpets, and hardwood floors. Lobby and garage.
1 of 14
Last updated June 28 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Inner Richmond
310 6TH AVENUE Apartments
310 6th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,195
669 sqft
Russian, Chinese and Irish influences converge in the Richmond District. This kaleidoscope of cultures is home to Asian restaurants, pubs, and mom-and-pop shops.
