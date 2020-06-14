Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:50 PM

204 Apartments for rent in Saratoga, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Saratoga renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Saratoga Village
1 Unit Available
14672 Oak Street
14672 Oak Street, Saratoga, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2200 sqft
Charming Downtown Saratoga Home with Historical Designation - Warm and inviting historically designated home within walking distance to Oak St. Elementary School and downtown shops and restaurants.

1 of 15

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Bucknall
1 Unit Available
18241 CLEMSON AVENUE
18241 Clemson Avenue, Saratoga, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1400 sqft
18241 CLEMSON AVENUE Available 05/21/20 SARATOGA - Nice updated home in Saratoga with covered patio. - Saratoga CALL FOR APPOINTMENT @ 408-355-1519. PLEASE DO NOT EMAIL.
Results within 1 mile of Saratoga
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
West Campbell
1 Unit Available
Villas at Campbell
1670 Whitwood Lane #1, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,349
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Rogers
1 Unit Available
1134 Del Cambre Dr
1134 Del Cambre Drive, San Jose, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,099
1607 sqft
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing! (For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
117 Casitas Bulevar
117 Casitas Bulevar, Los Gatos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1268 sqft
Newly Remodeled End Unit with over 200K in Upgrades in Los Gatos Gated Community of Rinconada Hills - Welcome home to luxury living at its finest! Rinconada Hills Gated Community offers many amenities right outside your door step! Enjoy peace of

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Rainbow
1 Unit Available
1408 Miller Ave
1408 Miller Avenue, San Jose, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,195
3332 sqft
Beautiful, Spacious and Well Appointed 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom West SJ Home - Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 bathroom single family home in desirable West San Jose neighborhood within walking distance to top Cupertino schools.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Bucknall
1 Unit Available
2418 Grandby Dr
2418 Grandby Drive, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,795
1379 sqft
2418 Grandby Dr Available 06/16/20 Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath West San Jose Gem! Campbell Union Schools! - This beautiful updated west San Jose home features gleaming hardwood floors, updated light fixtures, recessed lighting, dual pane windows and

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1553 Aster Lane
1553 Aster Lane, Cupertino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1700 sqft
1553 Aster Lane Available 06/21/20 Cozy3 bedroom 2 Bath with Award winning Cupertino Schools - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in a quiet neighborhood just off Stelling Avenue, close to Kennedy Junior High and Monte Vista High.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Hillside
1 Unit Available
18510 Beck Ave
18510 Beck Avenue, Monte Sereno, CA
5 Bedrooms
$16,500
6893 sqft
Stunning Monte Sereno Villa nestled right into the hillside of the Los Gatos Mountains. Located only a few minutes from downtown Los Gatos, this home has all the amenities needed for a luxurious lifestyle.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Bucknall
1 Unit Available
4417 Grimsby DR
4417 Grimsby Drive, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1201 sqft
Welcome to this wonderful home on a tree-lined street in a prime, West San Jose neighborhood. Top-ranked schools (Baker, Moreland, Prospect) and Harker are nearby.Convenient access to commutes routes and shopping.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Country Lane
1 Unit Available
4893 Clarendon Drive
4893 Clarendon Drive, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,350
1400 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath + Bonus Room/Office in West San Jose - Country Lane! - This beautifully updated West San Jose home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms plus a bonus room/office.
Results within 5 miles of Saratoga
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
Loma Linda
42 Units Available
Park Kiely
355 Kiely Blvd, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,009
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,107
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,457
1110 sqft
Located close to the Bay Area, with easy access to I-280, these newly renovated units have hardwood floors, private patios and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a basketball court and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
Calvert
14 Units Available
City Gate at Cupertino
5608 Stevens Creek Blvd, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,355
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,135
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,126
1508 sqft
Stunning, updated community off I-280. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, hardwood floors, granite countertops and extra storage. Fireplaces. On-site amenities including pool, sauna, gym, business center and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Union
8 Units Available
Woodleaf
325 Union Ave, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,167
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,726
825 sqft
Newly remodeled units with granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to downtown and biking trails of Los Gatos. Community amenities include hot tub, pool and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Union
9 Units Available
The Parc at Pruneyard
225 Union Ave, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
950 sqft
A beautiful and comfortable development, this community offers an on-site pet park, gym and clubhouse. Units offer one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans complete with quartz countertops, wood floors and large closets.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
12 Units Available
Levare
377 Santana Row, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,015
1385 sqft
Close to Santana Row mall. Boutique community of flats and townhomes with floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood laminate floors, and quality appliances. Select homes feature roof decks. On-site entertainment lounge and courtyard with picnic areas.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
The Old Quad
32 Units Available
Summerwood
444 Saratoga Ave, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,251
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,678
1070 sqft
In addition to Japanese-style gardens, this community offers its residents a yoga studio, clubhouse, hot tub, 24-hour gym and even waterfalls. Recently renovated apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Located near Mariposa Gardens Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Blackford
107 Units Available
eaves West Valley
700 Saratoga Ave, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,700
414 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,079
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
966 sqft
Eaves West Valley in San Jose offer park-like living close to downtown and the major employers of Silicon Valley. Many apartments include balconies. Resort-style pool for enjoying the California sun.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Central Campbell
16 Units Available
Avalon Campbell
508 Railway Ave, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,677
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,004
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Hardwood floors and air conditioning. Gourmet kitchens feature stainless steel appliances. Olympic-size pool and dog park on site. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
Lynhaven
33 Units Available
Lynhaven
919 S Winchester Blvd, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,780
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,710
1159 sqft
NOW VIRTUAL LEASING! Welcome to Lynhaven Apartments: a tranquil sanctuary, in the heart of San Jose.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
33 Units Available
Cobalt Apartments
50 Saratoga Ave, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,793
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,486
1187 sqft
Elegant apartments with walk-in closets and custom finishes. Tenants get access to a pool and hot tub, courtyard and clubhouse. Easy access to I-280 and the San Tomas Expressway. Close to Pruneridge Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
East Campbell
11 Units Available
Revere Campbell
1725 S Bascom Ave, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,295
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,295
1233 sqft
Conveniently located between Los Gatos Creek and the Hamilton Shopping Center in Campbell. Interior amenities include Euro-style cabinetry, modern Whirlpool appliances, and walk-in closets. Pool, garden, and gym available for residents.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Del Marietta-Southwest
12 Units Available
Sofi at Los Gatos Creek
2032 Southwest Expy, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,905
438 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,915
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,248
890 sqft
Located just a stone's throw from the heart of Silicon Valley, these one-, two, and three-bedroom apartments include pet-friendly units, walk-in closets, modern kitchens, included appliances, vaulted ceilings, and large patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
16 Units Available
Verandas at Cupertino
20200 Lucille Ave, Cupertino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,574
1147 sqft
Located mere minutes from the Homestead Square Shopping Center, this community offers its residents a courtyard, pool, dog park and 24-hour gym. Units include granite counters and hardwood flooring, and have been recently renovated.
City Guide for Saratoga, CA

Welcome to the land of the sun, of grapes and honey, of lush redwood forests and high-end living. Sky-high-end living, that is. With some of the highest rental rates around, you had better get some local info before spending all your money on just any property.

Having trouble with Craigslist Saratoga? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Situated on the western edge of the Silicon Valley, Saratoga has grown as a bedroom community for well-to-do tech workers. It’s best known for its small-town atmosphere, wineries (some with live music), and upscale shopping. However, in recent years it has become better known thanks to Bloomberg Businessweek naming it the most expensive suburb in California. Not so surprising, really, with rental rates ranging from $3,500 to over $7,500 a month. And, of course, those California rental prices are always rising. So, if you’re going to be spending thousands of dollars on housing each month, you had better pay this little city a visit to get the most bang for your buck.

The rental market here is primarily made up of big, extravagant ranch-style and Mediterranean-style houses. Near the city limits are the less expensive rental homes, however these will still cost well over $3,000 a month and can seem criminally overpriced for such simple houses. Now, if you're going to spend big then you might as well go for the more extravagant rental homes around downtown, in the Golden Triangle, or up on the hill. As far as apartments go, there are a few townhouses for rent at about $4,500 a month (no, that's not a typo).

So, what kind of amenities do renters get to enjoy around here? Well, most rental homes come with exquisite interior designs, cozy fireplaces, and luxurious surroundings, such as woods, hiking trails, and creeks. In the townhome community, you get lots of luxury amenities, such as a swimming pool, spa, and tennis courts, not to mention a short walk to yoga class at the Hakone Gardens.

While finding a property rental around here is pretty tough, it gets even tougher with pets. There are a few pet friendly pads, though policies vary and finding a home that is dog friendly can be more difficult.

Now it's time to scroll through those listings and find your perfect new home in this beautiful California suburb. Good luck! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Saratoga, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Saratoga renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

