Santa Ynez, CA
2980 Tall Pine Ln
Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:17 AM

2980 Tall Pine Ln

2980 Tall Pine Lane · (805) 969-1258
Location

2980 Tall Pine Lane, Santa Ynez, CA 93463

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$35,000

5 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
fire pit
fireplace
microwave
furnished
COMPLETELY FURNISHED. AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST - NOVEMBER 30th. Escape from the city to feast your eyes on the rolling hills and wine fields of the Santa Ynez Valley. This gorgeous Tuscan estate will transport you with its old world elegance, exposed beams, blissful master bedroom, and windows with picture perfect views. The chef's kitchen is state of the art with a nice flow into the living area to entertain. The french doors in the living room lead to a covered patio that overlooks the pool and jacuzzi, and a field of grapes beyond. The yard also has a gazebo with fire pit and children's swing set for play. Start your days with a coffee gazing at the mountains, end them with your favorite vino from one of the 120 local wineries. Barn not included. No Weekly or Nightly rentals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2980 Tall Pine Ln have any available units?
2980 Tall Pine Ln has a unit available for $35,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2980 Tall Pine Ln have?
Some of 2980 Tall Pine Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2980 Tall Pine Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2980 Tall Pine Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2980 Tall Pine Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2980 Tall Pine Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ynez.
Does 2980 Tall Pine Ln offer parking?
No, 2980 Tall Pine Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2980 Tall Pine Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2980 Tall Pine Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2980 Tall Pine Ln have a pool?
Yes, 2980 Tall Pine Ln has a pool.
Does 2980 Tall Pine Ln have accessible units?
No, 2980 Tall Pine Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2980 Tall Pine Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2980 Tall Pine Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2980 Tall Pine Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2980 Tall Pine Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
