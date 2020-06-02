2980 Tall Pine Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony pool fire pit fireplace microwave furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit pool

COMPLETELY FURNISHED. AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST - NOVEMBER 30th. Escape from the city to feast your eyes on the rolling hills and wine fields of the Santa Ynez Valley. This gorgeous Tuscan estate will transport you with its old world elegance, exposed beams, blissful master bedroom, and windows with picture perfect views. The chef's kitchen is state of the art with a nice flow into the living area to entertain. The french doors in the living room lead to a covered patio that overlooks the pool and jacuzzi, and a field of grapes beyond. The yard also has a gazebo with fire pit and children's swing set for play. Start your days with a coffee gazing at the mountains, end them with your favorite vino from one of the 120 local wineries. Barn not included. No Weekly or Nightly rentals.