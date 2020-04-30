All apartments in Santa Susana
1255 Black Canyon Road
Last updated April 30 2020 at 7:20 PM

1255 Black Canyon Road

1255 Black Canyon Road · (951) 419-4483
Location

1255 Black Canyon Road, Santa Susana, CA 93063
East Simi Valley

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,175

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1674 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
Mountain View Home. See yourself in this charming 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom home located in Santa Susana Knoll. Built in 2004, this home features an open floor plan with high ceilings, dual pane windows, tile and wood laminate floors throughout. Luxurious, yet rustic kitchen presents granite with dark cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans. Granite and stone bathrooms and RV parking. Enjoy its private patios quiet and peaceful setting; just minutes away from shopping and entertainment. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1255 Black Canyon Road have any available units?
1255 Black Canyon Road has a unit available for $3,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1255 Black Canyon Road have?
Some of 1255 Black Canyon Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1255 Black Canyon Road currently offering any rent specials?
1255 Black Canyon Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1255 Black Canyon Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1255 Black Canyon Road is pet friendly.
Does 1255 Black Canyon Road offer parking?
Yes, 1255 Black Canyon Road does offer parking.
Does 1255 Black Canyon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1255 Black Canyon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1255 Black Canyon Road have a pool?
No, 1255 Black Canyon Road does not have a pool.
Does 1255 Black Canyon Road have accessible units?
No, 1255 Black Canyon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1255 Black Canyon Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1255 Black Canyon Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1255 Black Canyon Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1255 Black Canyon Road does not have units with air conditioning.
