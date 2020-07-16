Amenities

1955 Sterling Pl. Available 07/24/20 Beautiful Santa Maria Home in the Gated Community of The Gardens - Like new 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath 2 story home in Santa Maria. This lovely open floor plan feature luxurious Shaker style wood cabinet throughout the home. The kitchen features granite countertops; stainless steel range, microwave, dishwasher and sink; and a large island. Upstairs the master suite features a walk in closet, double sinks, large shower and private commode room. The hall bath has a tub/shower combination. There is a loft area perfect for a computer, work out area or play area. The laundry room is located upstairs for added convenience. Two car garage with opener. Tankless water heater provides all the hot water you could want! The Gardens common area features include a swimming pool, spa and recreation area. Walking distance to Jimenez Elementary School.



1 year lease. No pets..Military tenants welcome.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4842227)