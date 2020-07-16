All apartments in Santa Maria
1955 Sterling Pl.

1955 Sterling Pl · No Longer Available
Location

1955 Sterling Pl, Santa Maria, CA 93458

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
1955 Sterling Pl. Available 07/24/20 Beautiful Santa Maria Home in the Gated Community of The Gardens - Like new 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath 2 story home in Santa Maria. This lovely open floor plan feature luxurious Shaker style wood cabinet throughout the home. The kitchen features granite countertops; stainless steel range, microwave, dishwasher and sink; and a large island. Upstairs the master suite features a walk in closet, double sinks, large shower and private commode room. The hall bath has a tub/shower combination. There is a loft area perfect for a computer, work out area or play area. The laundry room is located upstairs for added convenience. Two car garage with opener. Tankless water heater provides all the hot water you could want! The Gardens common area features include a swimming pool, spa and recreation area. Walking distance to Jimenez Elementary School.

1 year lease. No pets..Military tenants welcome.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4842227)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1955 Sterling Pl. have any available units?
1955 Sterling Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Maria, CA.
What amenities does 1955 Sterling Pl. have?
Some of 1955 Sterling Pl.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1955 Sterling Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
1955 Sterling Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1955 Sterling Pl. pet-friendly?
No, 1955 Sterling Pl. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Maria.
Does 1955 Sterling Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 1955 Sterling Pl. offers parking.
Does 1955 Sterling Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1955 Sterling Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1955 Sterling Pl. have a pool?
Yes, 1955 Sterling Pl. has a pool.
Does 1955 Sterling Pl. have accessible units?
No, 1955 Sterling Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 1955 Sterling Pl. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1955 Sterling Pl. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1955 Sterling Pl. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1955 Sterling Pl. does not have units with air conditioning.
