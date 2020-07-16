4595 Del Mar Avenue

Amenities

Endless Summer Retreat - Perfection on the Sand in Carpinteria - For Detailed Booking Information & Availability, Please Visit:

http://www.paradiseretreats.com/endlesssummerretreat/



THIS IS A FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL



Given unlimited time and money, one could virtually follow summer all around the world! Endless Summer Retreat asks the question, "Why look any further?"



Inspired by Bruce Brown's popular 1966 classic surf film, "Endless Summer", this is truly a wonderful destination location - on the sand, under the sun, and ready to enjoy 365 days a year!



At the end of the lane in a private gated beachfront community, this split-level family home has undergone a "head to toe" makeover (2014)! Great care and attention to detail has been taken to create an upscale yet casual vacation home. The colors of the sand and surf echo throughout the home, with unique nautical touches and fine furnishings. Every aspect of the home's amenities have been meticulously thought out and executed with fine workmanship.



The main living area is bright and well appointed, blending multiple levels under soaring open beam ceilings. Special touches like the custom surfboard over the fireplace, and unique surf art add a whimsical feel that is also sophisticated and welcoming. Tasteful mid-century touches have been added, such as the teak dining table with rush chairs and the use of graphic metal wall art. Clean lines and unique decorative touches honor the home's roots.



Just a few steps up is the well appointed Kitchen. The design features a center island, plenty of counter space, and a bar area with prep sink. With the open floor plan, the chef can keep an eye on activity both in the Living Room, Dining Room and the deck outside. A Breakfast Nook sits in the window for a bright and sunny way to start the day.



Just outside, the newly constructed Trex deck invites dining and relaxing while enjoying the multitude of beach activities that take place daily. Happy children playing in the sand, World Class surfers catching a wave, and dolphins playing in the surf are frequently seen on the beach just in front of the home. A Sun Deck is perched beside it all for a friendly place to enjoy the beach scene, or take a well-deserved nap!



Brand new beds in every room are fitted with plush Westin "Heavenly" mattresses, offering a perfect night's sleep. The Master Suite on the upper level is serene and private, with a perfectly placed sitting area in front of curved windows that frame the ocean views. The Master Bathroom features both a walk-in shower and a luxurious soaking tub. The unobstructed views of the Santa Ynez Mountains and the Carpinteria Salt Marsh are quite spectacular from here.



The other 4 Bedrooms are on the lower levels, each offering their own unique brand of designer style; 3 Bedrooms in the lower west wing, 1 Bedroom in the lower east wing. The oceanside Bedroom in the west wing features a king-size bed, while the two mountainside Bedrooms in this wing feature 2 double beds in each room. There is a Hall Bathroom with walk-in shower and side door to the beach. In the east wing and facing the ocean side of the home, this Bedroom feels very private and removed from the other quarters with a Hall Bathroom offering yet another convenient access door to a side walkway leading to the beach as well.



With a nostalgic nod to the Endless Summer film, a recreation room of bright turquoise blue and orange was created in the basement for guests to have a place to kick back and have some indoor fun with a ping-pong table and plenty of games. If the surf is up and the ocean beckons, grab one of the boogie boards that have been provided and paddle out!



The white sand of Carpinteria Beach stretches for miles. At low tide, guests can walk from the property all the way to Carpinteria to shop, dine and enjoy this fun and funky beachside town. The Carpinteria Salt Marsh and Reserve is a unique offering within the community that attracts bird watchers, silent meditation or a simple walk in a serene natural environment.



Bring your sunscreen, a favorite book, your walking shoes, and a spirit of adventure and create your own "Endless Summer".



No Pets Allowed



