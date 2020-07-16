All apartments in Santa Barbara County
Last updated June 25 2020 at 4:27 AM

286 Winchester Canyon Road

286 Winchester Canyon Road · (805) 252-3001
Location

286 Winchester Canyon Road, Santa Barbara County, CA 93117

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
microwave
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Private studio for rent in Goleta near Haskell's Beach, one large room with bathroom and kitchenette, with 2 large closets built out for clothes, shoe shelves and storage with mirrored doors, bathroom with glass shower, private patio area with plants and garden area, private entrance, fruit trees. Close to bus, gas station, and freeway. Please email to see and any questions.

It is one large room at our home with a private French doors entrance, plus bathroom and 2 closets, approximately 500 sf, opens up into your own patio area approximately 200 sf with space for patio table and chairs, plants, planter boxes, etc

Sunny and warm and light. Lots of glass floor to ceiling mirrors are the closet doors. Built out to hold your clothes, shoes, sweater drawers, etc.
studio shares one common wall with main house.

Great place for quiet student or working professional.

Good credit and references please.

No smoking, No drugs, No parties, No pets. (Fish or turtle ok)

$1450 per month

share util's

*** NO DRIVE BY'S PLEASE. PLEASE CALL OR EMAIL TO SEE THE STUDIO. THANKS! ***
Property description of rental studio

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 286 Winchester Canyon Road have any available units?
286 Winchester Canyon Road has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 286 Winchester Canyon Road have?
Some of 286 Winchester Canyon Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 286 Winchester Canyon Road currently offering any rent specials?
286 Winchester Canyon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 286 Winchester Canyon Road pet-friendly?
No, 286 Winchester Canyon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Barbara County.
Does 286 Winchester Canyon Road offer parking?
No, 286 Winchester Canyon Road does not offer parking.
Does 286 Winchester Canyon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 286 Winchester Canyon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 286 Winchester Canyon Road have a pool?
No, 286 Winchester Canyon Road does not have a pool.
Does 286 Winchester Canyon Road have accessible units?
No, 286 Winchester Canyon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 286 Winchester Canyon Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 286 Winchester Canyon Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 286 Winchester Canyon Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 286 Winchester Canyon Road has units with air conditioning.
