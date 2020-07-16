286 Winchester Canyon Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Private studio for rent in Goleta near Haskell's Beach, one large room with bathroom and kitchenette, with 2 large closets built out for clothes, shoe shelves and storage with mirrored doors, bathroom with glass shower, private patio area with plants and garden area, private entrance, fruit trees. Close to bus, gas station, and freeway. Please email to see and any questions.



It is one large room at our home with a private French doors entrance, plus bathroom and 2 closets, approximately 500 sf, opens up into your own patio area approximately 200 sf with space for patio table and chairs, plants, planter boxes, etc



Sunny and warm and light. Lots of glass floor to ceiling mirrors are the closet doors. Built out to hold your clothes, shoes, sweater drawers, etc.

studio shares one common wall with main house.



Great place for quiet student or working professional.



Good credit and references please.



No smoking, No drugs, No parties, No pets. (Fish or turtle ok)



$1450 per month



share util's



*** NO DRIVE BY'S PLEASE. PLEASE CALL OR EMAIL TO SEE THE STUDIO. THANKS! ***

