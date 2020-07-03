946 Tarragon Lane.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel gym air conditioning

CO-SIGNERS / GUARANTORS ARE NOT BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY.



3 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms of well planned excellence. This townhome is in the Tumbling Waters Community and features craftsman features that WOW upon arrival. The upper-level townhome features a two-car tandem garage and multiple levels of executive living space.



Stainless steel appliances adorn the kitchen, and nickel plated fixtures highlight the home's numerous bathrooms. Bedrooms all feature large closet areas, high ceilings, and plush carpeting. The laundry room includes a washer and dryer.



The large deck is perfect for indoor/outdoor living space, as natural light reaches from end-to-end of this terrific unit. Home has air conditioning.



Home is located just blocks from SLO's famous Downtown area, Marigold shopping center, and numerous restaurants.



HOA amenities include a gym, play area and community room and much more.



12 Month Lease. This is a FIRM NO PETS property. No smoking is allowed inside the home. The tenant is responsible for all utilities associated with the property.



If selected as tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers Move-in inspection with agent, including digital records of property condition for tenant protection.



DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. An RPM showing agent from our company must be present to show you around the home.



Applications are available on our website www.rpmmidcoast.com, under search rentals. At top green button APPLY NOW. Applications will only be considered once the proposed applicant has attended an Agent Showing for the property. Applications can be submitted to our office in person or e-mail as a PDF.



To register for an agent showing, please click on the registration link below. Top right orange button (SCHEDULE AGENT SHOWING). If there are currently no available showing times, (ADD TO WAITLIST) you will be placed on interest list and will be contacted via email and text message when showing times are available.

The registration link for the property is:

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1943963?source=marketing



CA DRE Broker's Lic # 01876023



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,750, Available 6/19/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.