Last updated July 3 2020 at 8:41 PM

946 Tarragon Lane

946 Tarragon Lane · (805) 351-3999
Location

946 Tarragon Lane, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
South Broad Street

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1658 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
CO-SIGNERS / GUARANTORS ARE NOT BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY.

3 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms of well planned excellence. This townhome is in the Tumbling Waters Community and features craftsman features that WOW upon arrival. The upper-level townhome features a two-car tandem garage and multiple levels of executive living space.

Stainless steel appliances adorn the kitchen, and nickel plated fixtures highlight the home's numerous bathrooms. Bedrooms all feature large closet areas, high ceilings, and plush carpeting. The laundry room includes a washer and dryer.

The large deck is perfect for indoor/outdoor living space, as natural light reaches from end-to-end of this terrific unit. Home has air conditioning.

Home is located just blocks from SLO's famous Downtown area, Marigold shopping center, and numerous restaurants.

HOA amenities include a gym, play area and community room and much more.

12 Month Lease. This is a FIRM NO PETS property. No smoking is allowed inside the home. The tenant is responsible for all utilities associated with the property.

If selected as tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers Move-in inspection with agent, including digital records of property condition for tenant protection.

DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. An RPM showing agent from our company must be present to show you around the home.

Applications are available on our website www.rpmmidcoast.com, under search rentals. At top green button APPLY NOW. Applications will only be considered once the proposed applicant has attended an Agent Showing for the property. Applications can be submitted to our office in person or e-mail as a PDF.

To register for an agent showing, please click on the registration link below. Top right orange button (SCHEDULE AGENT SHOWING). If there are currently no available showing times, (ADD TO WAITLIST) you will be placed on interest list and will be contacted via email and text message when showing times are available.
The registration link for the property is:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1943963?source=marketing

CA DRE Broker's Lic # 01876023

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,750, Available 6/19/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 946 Tarragon Lane have any available units?
946 Tarragon Lane has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 946 Tarragon Lane have?
Some of 946 Tarragon Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 946 Tarragon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
946 Tarragon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 946 Tarragon Lane pet-friendly?
No, 946 Tarragon Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Luis Obispo.
Does 946 Tarragon Lane offer parking?
Yes, 946 Tarragon Lane offers parking.
Does 946 Tarragon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 946 Tarragon Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 946 Tarragon Lane have a pool?
No, 946 Tarragon Lane does not have a pool.
Does 946 Tarragon Lane have accessible units?
No, 946 Tarragon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 946 Tarragon Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 946 Tarragon Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 946 Tarragon Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 946 Tarragon Lane has units with air conditioning.

