813 Meinecke Avenue

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

3 Bed / 2.5 Bath + Den home just steps away from shopping, restaurants, and schools. The home features a spacious living room located on the lower level, featuring access to the rear deck and a separate laundry room. On the upper level, the dining room features its own fireplace adjacent to a half bathroom for guests. The home also features a den that could work excellently for an office, detached two car garage and off-street parking.



12 month Lease. This is a NO PETS property. No smoking is allowed inside the home. The tenant is responsible for all utilities associated with the property except for gardener.



If selected as a tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers Move-in inspection with an agent, including digital records of property condition for tenant protection.



DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. A showing agent from our company must be present to show you around the home. Applications are available on our website, and can be turned in at the time of showing or sent to our office via email or fax. Applications will only be considered once the proposed applicant has viewed the property.



To register for an agent showing, please click on the link in the description below. If there are currently no available showing times, you will automatically be placed onto our interest list and will be contacted via email and text message when showing times are available.



https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1245768?source=marketing



CA DRE Broker's Lic # 01876023



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,600, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $5,400, Available 7/22/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

