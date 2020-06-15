All apartments in San Luis Obispo
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

726 Clearview Lane

726 Clearview Lane · (805) 541-6664
Location

726 Clearview Lane, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405
Prefumo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 726 Clearview Lane · Avail. Jul 24

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
courtyard
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
726 Clearview Lane Available 07/24/20 726 CLEARVIEW LANE - VERY SPACIOUS CLEARVIEW ESTATES 3 BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOME WITH DOUBLE CAR GARAGE IN LOVELY QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD. INCLUDES FRIDGE, GAS COOKTOP, OVEN, DISHWASHER, FIREPLACE, WASHER/DRYER AND NICE FRONT COURTYARD AREA. MASTER SUITE HAS LARGE SOAKING BATHTUB. TENANTS PAY ALL UTILITIES. NO PETS OR SMOKING OF ANY KIND. LEASE TO 6/30/2021.

Presented by: REG Property Management, Inc.

DRE # 01370663

(805) 541-6664 | www.regmgmt.com

**Showings are strictly by appointment only. Please drive by the property prior to calling the office for an Appointment.

DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS CURRENTLY OCCUPYING UNITS!
Please note, dates of availability, rent, security deposit, appliances
& utilities are subject to change without prior notice. All properties have a no smoking policy, of any kind of substance.*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5755651)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 726 Clearview Lane have any available units?
726 Clearview Lane has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 726 Clearview Lane have?
Some of 726 Clearview Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 726 Clearview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
726 Clearview Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 726 Clearview Lane pet-friendly?
No, 726 Clearview Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Luis Obispo.
Does 726 Clearview Lane offer parking?
Yes, 726 Clearview Lane does offer parking.
Does 726 Clearview Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 726 Clearview Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 726 Clearview Lane have a pool?
No, 726 Clearview Lane does not have a pool.
Does 726 Clearview Lane have accessible units?
No, 726 Clearview Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 726 Clearview Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 726 Clearview Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 726 Clearview Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 726 Clearview Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
