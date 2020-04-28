All apartments in San Luis Obispo
641 Pismo Street
Last updated April 28 2020 at 8:09 PM

641 Pismo Street

641 Pismo Street · (805) 351-3999
Location

641 Pismo Street, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
Downtown SLO

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Studio

Unit B · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 440 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NO GUARANTORS / CO SIGNERS ACCEPTED FOR APPLICANTS

THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE NOW AND WILL NOT BE HELD UNTIL SUMMER/ FALL 2020.

Terrific studio apartment located in the heart of San Luis Obispo. This new apartment features incorporates a modern kitchen with appliances, nice outside patio deck and oversize one car garage. Home also includes rooftop deck, perfect for relaxing and enjoying the beautiful views of downtown SLO and Madonna Mountain. Home is located only a short walk away to shopping, restaurants, parks, and more.

12 Month Lease. This is a FIRM NO PETS property. No smoking is allowed inside the home. The tenant is responsible for all utilities associated with the property. Owner to provide gardener.

Rent for first six months of lease is $2100. After six months, rent changes to $2300.

If selected as tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers Move-in inspection with agent, including digital records of property condition for tenant protection.

DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. DOING SO WILL PROHIBIT YOUR FROM RENTING THE PROPERTY. An RPM showing agent from our company must be present to show you around the home.

Applications are available on our website www.rpmmidcoast.com, under search rentals. At top green button APPLY NOW. Applications will only be considered once the proposed applicant has attended an Agent Showing for the property. Applications can be submitted to our office in person or e-mail as a PDF.

To register for an agent showing, please click on the registration link below. Top right orange button (SCHEDULE AGENT SHOWING). If there are currently no available showing times, (ADD TO WAITLIST) you will be placed on interest list and will be contacted via email and text message when showing times are available.

The link for a virtual tour of the property is:
https://poly.google.com/view/e3e1XvNgEFj

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/975887?source=marketing

CA DRE Broker's Lic # 01876023

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 641 Pismo Street have any available units?
641 Pismo Street has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 641 Pismo Street currently offering any rent specials?
641 Pismo Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 641 Pismo Street pet-friendly?
No, 641 Pismo Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Luis Obispo.
Does 641 Pismo Street offer parking?
Yes, 641 Pismo Street does offer parking.
Does 641 Pismo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 641 Pismo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 641 Pismo Street have a pool?
No, 641 Pismo Street does not have a pool.
Does 641 Pismo Street have accessible units?
No, 641 Pismo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 641 Pismo Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 641 Pismo Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 641 Pismo Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 641 Pismo Street does not have units with air conditioning.
