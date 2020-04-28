641 Pismo Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

NO GUARANTORS / CO SIGNERS ACCEPTED FOR APPLICANTS



THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE NOW AND WILL NOT BE HELD UNTIL SUMMER/ FALL 2020.



Terrific studio apartment located in the heart of San Luis Obispo. This new apartment features incorporates a modern kitchen with appliances, nice outside patio deck and oversize one car garage. Home also includes rooftop deck, perfect for relaxing and enjoying the beautiful views of downtown SLO and Madonna Mountain. Home is located only a short walk away to shopping, restaurants, parks, and more.



12 Month Lease. This is a FIRM NO PETS property. No smoking is allowed inside the home. The tenant is responsible for all utilities associated with the property. Owner to provide gardener.



Rent for first six months of lease is $2100. After six months, rent changes to $2300.



If selected as tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers Move-in inspection with agent, including digital records of property condition for tenant protection.



DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. DOING SO WILL PROHIBIT YOUR FROM RENTING THE PROPERTY. An RPM showing agent from our company must be present to show you around the home.



Applications are available on our website www.rpmmidcoast.com, under search rentals. At top green button APPLY NOW. Applications will only be considered once the proposed applicant has attended an Agent Showing for the property. Applications can be submitted to our office in person or e-mail as a PDF.



To register for an agent showing, please click on the registration link below. Top right orange button (SCHEDULE AGENT SHOWING). If there are currently no available showing times, (ADD TO WAITLIST) you will be placed on interest list and will be contacted via email and text message when showing times are available.



The link for a virtual tour of the property is:

https://poly.google.com/view/e3e1XvNgEFj



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/975887?source=marketing



CA DRE Broker's Lic # 01876023



Contact us to schedule a showing.