All apartments in San Luis Obispo
Find more places like 558 Buchon Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Luis Obispo, CA
/
558 Buchon Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

558 Buchon Street

558 Buchon Street · (805) 439-3529
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Luis Obispo
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

558 Buchon Street, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
Downtown SLO

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 558 Buchon Street · Avail. now

$3,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1445 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Two Bedroom, 2.5 Bath with 2 Car Garage, Downtown Buchon Street - Available Now! - Two Story Condo with Two Master Suites, 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage ! Located on the highly desirable street of Buchon. Available NOW! Very charming and open floor plan with an abundance of natural light. Masters bedrooms are located upstairs, one master boasting a Fireplace, sliding doors and a balcony . Laundry room is conveniently located upstairs with washer and dryer included!!Tasteful multi color of paint throughout the interior. Kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and stove/oven.Spacious dining room. Large open living room with a fireplace and views of a two quaint courtyards.Luxury vinyl flooring, carpet and tiled bathrooms.Open stairwell with large windows.Truly an amazing floor plan to call home. Steps to Farmers Market, Emerson Park, shopping and more! Must see to appreciate. Please call Liz Lee for a showing (currently vacant).

Security Deposit; $4,000

1 year Lease

Utilities paid by tenant: electricity, gas, water, sewer and cable/internet.

Washer and dryer included

NO smoking on premises.

Co-signers Welcome!

Liz Lee 805-459-1787, LIC 02081077
Central Commercial Group inc, BRE 01984692

(RLNE5838622)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 558 Buchon Street have any available units?
558 Buchon Street has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 558 Buchon Street have?
Some of 558 Buchon Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 558 Buchon Street currently offering any rent specials?
558 Buchon Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 558 Buchon Street pet-friendly?
No, 558 Buchon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Luis Obispo.
Does 558 Buchon Street offer parking?
Yes, 558 Buchon Street does offer parking.
Does 558 Buchon Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 558 Buchon Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 558 Buchon Street have a pool?
No, 558 Buchon Street does not have a pool.
Does 558 Buchon Street have accessible units?
No, 558 Buchon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 558 Buchon Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 558 Buchon Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 558 Buchon Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 558 Buchon Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 558 Buchon Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

San Luis Obispo 2 BedroomsSan Luis Obispo 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
San Luis Obispo 3 BedroomsSan Luis Obispo Apartments with Parking
San Luis Obispo Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Maria, CAEl Paso de Robles, CAAtascadero, CAArroyo Grande, CA
Los Osos, CALompoc, CAPismo Beach, CACayucos, CA
Morro Bay, CANipomo, CAOrcutt, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Allan Hancock College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity