558 Buchon Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Two Bedroom, 2.5 Bath with 2 Car Garage, Downtown Buchon Street - Available Now! - Two Story Condo with Two Master Suites, 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage ! Located on the highly desirable street of Buchon. Available NOW! Very charming and open floor plan with an abundance of natural light. Masters bedrooms are located upstairs, one master boasting a Fireplace, sliding doors and a balcony . Laundry room is conveniently located upstairs with washer and dryer included!!Tasteful multi color of paint throughout the interior. Kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and stove/oven.Spacious dining room. Large open living room with a fireplace and views of a two quaint courtyards.Luxury vinyl flooring, carpet and tiled bathrooms.Open stairwell with large windows.Truly an amazing floor plan to call home. Steps to Farmers Market, Emerson Park, shopping and more! Must see to appreciate. Please call Liz Lee for a showing (currently vacant).



Security Deposit; $4,000



1 year Lease



Utilities paid by tenant: electricity, gas, water, sewer and cable/internet.



Washer and dryer included



NO smoking on premises.



Co-signers Welcome!



Liz Lee 805-459-1787, LIC 02081077

Central Commercial Group inc, BRE 01984692



(RLNE5838622)